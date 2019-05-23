Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:Poonam Mahajan of BJP leads at 10:20 AM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:47:51 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Abdur Rehman Anjaria 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Poonam Mahajan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harshvardhan Ramsuresh Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
RUC Kurban Shahadat Hussain 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Adv.Feroz A Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMF Mohammad Mehmood Syed Shah 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Mehendi Iqbal Hasan Sayyed 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJAP Milind (Anna) Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dutt Priya Sunil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sneha (Sagar) Nivrutti Kale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ankush Ramchandra Karande 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Akshay Kacharu Sanap 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMFP Rajesh Nandlal Bhavsar 0 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Mohommad Mobin Shaikh (Azmi) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Joy Nagesh Bhosale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nooruddin Aftab Azimuddin Sayyed 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sundar Baburao Padmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv Vansh Bahadur Sabhajeet Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohd. Yahiya Siddique 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Imran Mustafa Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 17,38,894

Female electors: 7,71,420

Male electors: 9,67,474

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Vile Parle, Kurla, Vandre (before it was split in 2008) Assembly segments were added in 2008. Naigaum, Dadar, Matunga, Mahim, Dharavi and Nehrunagar Assembly segments were removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla (SC), Kalina, Vandre East, Vandre West.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections:  Congress leader Priya Dutt won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Poonam Mahajan in 2014 in a close fight. The two candidates face each other off in the upcoming polls as well.

Demographics: This constituency houses many popular Bollywood celebrities who reside in parts of upmarket Bandra and Khar. Mumbai North Central is a cosmopolitan constituency, which is dominated by north Indians, minority and Dalit communities.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:47:51 IST

