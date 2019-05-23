Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 17,38,894

Female electors: 7,71,420

Male electors: 9,67,474

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Vile Parle, Kurla, Vandre (before it was split in 2008) Assembly segments were added in 2008. Naigaum, Dadar, Matunga, Mahim, Dharavi and Nehrunagar Assembly segments were removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla (SC), Kalina, Vandre East, Vandre West.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Priya Dutt won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP leader Poonam Mahajan in 2014 in a close fight. The two candidates face each other off in the upcoming polls as well.

Demographics: This constituency houses many popular Bollywood celebrities who reside in parts of upmarket Bandra and Khar. Mumbai North Central is a cosmopolitan constituency, which is dominated by north Indians, minority and Dalit communities.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.