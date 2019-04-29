Mumbai Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE Updates: BJP-Shiv Sena coalition to face Congress in six constituencies

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE Updates | In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, which is being held on 29 April, six constituencies in Mumbai will go to vote.
In these constituencies, namely Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South, the main parties in the fray are the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, with the latter two having formed a coalition. Among the high-profile candidates are Priya Dutt, Poonam Mahajan, Milind Deora and actress Urmila Matondkar.
Over 96 lakh candidates are eligible to vote on Monday. Voting booths will be open between 7 am and 6 pm.
In Mumbai South, Congress is fielding Milind Deora, who will be facing the same rival he did in the 2014 general elections – Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant. Sawant, who defeated Deora by over 3.7 lakh votes in the last election, has been fielded from the constituency following the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in the state. While the Congress has raised the impact of demonetisation and GST on the business pockets of south Mumbai, the BJP-Shiv Sena talked about national security, infrastructure and local issues.
The daughters of two deceased politicians will compete against each other in Mumbai North-Central. While Congress has fielded Priya Dutt, daughter of late Sunil Dutt, Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, got the BJP ticket. Mahajan had defeated Dutt in the last Lok Sabha polls. The constituency alone has around 18 lakh voters. Rehabilitation of slum-dwellers is one of the pressing issues that has been a part of the campaigns of both these leaders.
Urmila Matondkar’s star appeal has been sought after by the Congress in Mumbai North, where the BJP ticket was given to sitting MP Gopal Shetty. In 2014m Shetty had defeated then Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam by over 4.4 lakh votes. Rising population, housing, healthcare and transportation remain key issues.
Mumbai North-East, which comprises of over 16 lakh voters, will see BJP's Manoj Kotak contesting against NCP's former Union minister Sanjay Dina Patil. Meanwhile, Sanjay Nirupam will contest from Mumbai North-West. Sitting Mumbai south-Central MP Rahul Shewale will be contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket against Congress’ Eknath Gaikwad.
With inputs from PTI
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 07:13:48 IST
Highlights
Mumbai election voting latest updates
The city has six Lok Sabha seats — Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South — and close to 96 lakh registered voters.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in alliance with the Shiv Sena in the city, while the Congress has tied up with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Mumbai election voting latest updates
Mumbai is set for several high-profile contests
The BJP's Poonam Mahajan versus Congress' Priya Dutt Mumbai North-Central; in Mumbai North, it is Congress's Urmila Matondkar versus sitting lawmaker Gopal Shetty. Congress leader Milind Deora is contesting from Mumbai South against Shiv Sena's sitting lawmaker Arvind Sawant.
Mumbai North likely to be most-watched battle with Urmila making her debut against BJP's Gopal Shetty
Mumbai's most-watched battle is likely to be in Mumbai North, with actor Urmila Matondkar making her political debut by taking on BJP sitting parliamentarian Gopal Shetty.
Matondkar, who joined the Congress in March, insists that she is serious about her new career. "I know that when film stars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me," the 45-year-old actor told reporters soon after taking the plunge.
All Eyes On Celebrity Contests
The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will see a veritable battle of giants in three of Mumbai's six parliamentary constituencies today, with high-profile candidates such as Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Milind Deora and Poonam Mahajan competing for the favour of 96 lakh registered voters.
Mumbai votes today
Mumbai is voting today in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election 2019. In Mumbai, the Congress and its ally, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party (NCP), are trying to wrest the six seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. Last time, the Sena and the BJP won three seats each.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
07:13 (IST)
Mumbai election voting latest updates
The city has six Lok Sabha seats — Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South — and close to 96 lakh registered voters.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in alliance with the Shiv Sena in the city, while the Congress has tied up with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
07:12 (IST)
Mumbai election voting latest updates
Mumbai is set for several high-profile contests
The BJP's Poonam Mahajan versus Congress' Priya Dutt Mumbai North-Central; in Mumbai North, it is Congress's Urmila Matondkar versus sitting lawmaker Gopal Shetty. Congress leader Milind Deora is contesting from Mumbai South against Shiv Sena's sitting lawmaker Arvind Sawant.
06:57 (IST)
Mumbai North likely to be most-watched battle with Urmila making her debut against BJP's Gopal Shetty
Mumbai's most-watched battle is likely to be in Mumbai North, with actor Urmila Matondkar making her political debut by taking on BJP sitting parliamentarian Gopal Shetty.
Matondkar, who joined the Congress in March, insists that she is serious about her new career. "I know that when film stars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me," the 45-year-old actor told reporters soon after taking the plunge.
06:54 (IST)
All Eyes On Celebrity Contests
The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will see a veritable battle of giants in three of Mumbai's six parliamentary constituencies today, with high-profile candidates such as Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Milind Deora and Poonam Mahajan competing for the favour of 96 lakh registered voters.
06:48 (IST)
Mumbai votes today
Mumbai is voting today in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election 2019. In Mumbai, the Congress and its ally, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party (NCP), are trying to wrest the six seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. Last time, the Sena and the BJP won three seats each.