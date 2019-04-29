Mumbai Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE Updates: Average turnout in city constituencies breaches 50 percent mark at 6 pm

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST Updates: Polling appears to have picked up towards latter part of the day. At 6 pm, the voting percentage in Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South is 54.72 percent, 50.37 percent, 51.59 percent, 47.11 percent, 51.45 percent and 46.90 percent respectively.
The voting percentage in Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South is 44.66 percent, 40.52 percent, 41.05 percent, 38.17 percent, 42.25 percent and 38.9 percent respectively. These are figures till 5 pm
At 4 pm, the voting percentage in Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South is 44.66 percent, 40.78 percent, 39.95 percent 38.17 percent, 39.84 percent and 38.22 percent respectively.
Mumbai records an average of 30 percent voter turnout till 3 pm. Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, caste his vote in Malabar Hill. He said, "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition government comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country."
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar cast his vote in the Mumbai South constituency on Monday. NCP has allied with the Congress in Maharashtra.
Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal cast his vote at the Walsingham School, Malabar Hill in Mumbai. After casting his vote, he said, "This election is now a tsunami election. In the North, South, East, and West, the Modi wave has overtaken the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader today in the country."
Actor Amitabh Bachchan cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu. Several first-time voters are exercising their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election being conducted in Mumbai. Ranjani Narayan, first time voter from Chembur, talks about wanting better infrastructure in her area.
Actor Anupam Kher, who starred in the much-debated biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh's life, cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu on Monday. The six constituencies of Mumbai voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.
According to latest Election Commission data, voter turnout has not moved much in the past one hour. Till 11 am, only Lok Sabha constituency to cross the 10 percent mark was Shirur with 10.08 percent. Among all constituencies in the fray in Maharashtra, Shirur has so far recorded the highest voter turnout.
According to official Election Commission data, the estimated percentage of votes polled in Maharashtra till 10 am was 6.40 percent. According to the EC's official app Voter Turnout, Nandurbar recorded 7.13 percent, Palghar 7.77 percent, Nashik 6.58 percent and Bhiwandi 5.92 percent. Other constituencies like Mumbai North recorded 7.85 percent, Mumbai North West 6.19 percent, Mumbai North East 7.37 percent and Mumbai North Central 4.97 percent, Mumbai South central 6.44 percent and Mumbai South 5.89 percent.
Several reports said that voting at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai is yet to begin after a glitch in EVM was detected. Meanwhile, Congress' Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar cast their vote in their respective booths.
Trends like #VoteKarMumbai, #MumbaiVotesForNation and 'Dear Mumbaikars' were the top Mumbai and India trends on Twitter. Early voters, which included several celebrities like Rekha and Priyanka Chopra, industrialist Anil Ambani and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, shared images of their inked fingers on social media.
Actress Rekha, industrialist Anil Ambani, Mumbai North Central candidate of BJP Poonam Mahajan and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das were a few of the known faces seen in early morning queues outside their polling booths.
Mumbai's most-watched battle is likely to be in Mumbai North, with actor Urmila Matondkar making her political debut by taking on BJP sitting parliamentarian Gopal Shetty. Matondkar, who joined the Congress in March, insists that she is serious about her new career. "I know that when film stars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me," the 45-year-old actor told reporters soon after taking the plunge.
In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, which is being held on 29 April, six constituencies in Mumbai will go to vote.
In these constituencies, namely Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South, the main parties in the fray are the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, with the latter two having formed a coalition. Among the high-profile candidates are Priya Dutt, Poonam Mahajan, Milind Deora and actress Urmila Matondkar.
Over 96 lakh candidates are eligible to vote on Monday. Voting booths will be open between 7 am and 6 pm.
In Mumbai South, Congress is fielding Milind Deora, who will be facing the same rival he did in the 2014 general elections – Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant. Sawant, who defeated Deora by over 3.7 lakh votes in the last election, has been fielded from the constituency following the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in the state. While the Congress has raised the impact of demonetisation and GST on the business pockets of south Mumbai, the BJP-Shiv Sena talked about national security, infrastructure and local issues.
The daughters of two deceased politicians will compete against each other in Mumbai North-Central. While Congress has fielded Priya Dutt, daughter of late Sunil Dutt, Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, got the BJP ticket. Mahajan had defeated Dutt in the last Lok Sabha polls. The constituency alone has around 18 lakh voters. Rehabilitation of slum-dwellers is one of the pressing issues that has been a part of the campaigns of both these leaders.
Urmila Matondkar’s star appeal has been sought after by the Congress in Mumbai North, where the BJP ticket was given to sitting MP Gopal Shetty. In 2014m Shetty had defeated then Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam by over 4.4 lakh votes. Rising population, housing, healthcare and transportation remain key issues.
Mumbai North-East, which comprises of over 16 lakh voters, will see BJP's Manoj Kotak contesting against NCP's former Union minister Sanjay Dina Patil. Meanwhile, Sanjay Nirupam will contest from Mumbai North-West. Sitting Mumbai south-Central MP Rahul Shewale will be contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket against Congress’ Eknath Gaikwad.
With inputs from PTI
Here is the voter turnout as it progressed through the day.
Average turnout in Mumbai crosses 50 percent mark
Polling appears to have picked up towards latter part of the day. At 6 pm, the voting percentage in Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South is 54.72 percent, 50.37 percent, 51.59 percent, 47.11 percent, 51.45 percent and 46.90 percent respectively.
In 2014, Mumbai registered a turnout of 51.6 percent, which was an improvement from a low of 41.4 percent in the 2009 general election.
Mumbai North sees highest turnout in city till 5 pm
At 5 pm, the voting percentage in Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South is 44.66 percent, 40.52 percent, 41.05 percent, 38.17 percent, 42.25 percent and 38.9 percent respectively
Following is the voter turnout for constituencies in Mumbai as it progressed through the day:
Shah Rukh Khan casts his vote at Bandra
Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri cast their votes at Mount Mary Convent High school, Bandra West.
Image: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Mumbai North sees highest turnout within metropolis at 44.66 percent till 4 pm
At 4 pm, the voting percentage in Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South is 44.66 percent, 40.78 percent, 39.95 percent 38.17 percent, 39.84 percent and 38.22 percent respectively.
Uddhav Thackeray casts his vote at Mumbai's Bandra East
Uddhav Thackeray casts his vote
Shiv Sena party president Uddhav Thackeray with his wife and son cast their votes at Bandra East near MIG club. While the Shiv Sena had regularly criticised the BJP, its alliance partner, in the recent past, the two parties are now fighting the Lok Sabha Election together.
Image: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
NCP Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir casts his vote
Preity Zinta, Isha Koppikar step out to vote
Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor cast their votes
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 3 PM
Mumbai North: 32.92 percent
Mumbai North-Central: 28.7 percent
Mumbai North-West: 30.00 percent
Mumbai North-East: 31.48 percent
Mumbai South: 28.36 percent
Mumbai South-Central: 30.03 percent
Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, caste his vote in Malabar Hill. He said, "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition government comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country."
Mumbai, which has six seats, is India’s wealthiest city but ageing and insufficient infrastructure is a major concern, reports said.
Mumbai is home to the massive Hindi film industry, as well as Asia’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, and India’s richest banker, Uday Kotak.
Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries, and Kotak, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, created a stir this month by publicly endorsing an opposition Congress party candidate from their upscale South Mumbai constituency.
(Reuters)
Visuals of celebrities who voted today
Polling booth volunteer urges people to prioritise voting
VOTER TURNOUT IN MAHARASHTRA TILL 2 PM
First-time voter Ankita Bhavke, a college student in Mumbai, was quoted by Reuters as saying that she had voted for economic development. “I want the country to be at par with the best in the world,” she said. “There’s been some progress in the last five years.”
MUMBAI election polling latest updates
Sharad Pawar casts vote in Mumbai South constituency
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar cast his vote in the Mumbai South constituency on Monday. NCP has allied with the Congress in Maharashtra.
Input by Murtaza Merchant
Sachin Tendulkar casts vote in Bandra
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cast his vote as Mumbai averaged a voter turnout of 17 percent till 1 pm on Monday.
Varun Dhawan helped an old woman at the voting booth when he was there to cast his vote on Monday morning.
VOTER TURNOUT IN MUMBAI
Here is the voter turnout till 1 pm:
Mumbai North: 19.47 percent
Mumbai North-Central: 16.27 percent
Mumbai North-West: 17.21 percent
Mumbai North-East: 18.14 percent
Mumbai South: 15.75 percent
Mumbai South-Central: 16.83 percent
Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal cast his vote at the Walsingham School, Malabar Hill in Mumbai. After casting his vote, he said, "This election is now a tsunami election. In the North, South, East, and West, the Modi wave has overtaken the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader today in the country."
Amitabh Bachchan casts vote in Juhu
Actor Amitabh Bachchan cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu.
Long queue reported in Kandivali West
Voters wait in a long line at a polling booth in Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali West.
VOTER TURNOUT IN MUMBAI
Here is the voter turnout in Mumbai till 12 pm:
Mumbai North: 19.11 percent
Mumbai North-Central: 12.23 percent
Mumbai North-West: 17.21 percent
Mumbai North-East: 18.14 percent
Mumbai South: 15.06 percent
Mumbai South-Central: 17.05 percent
Radcliffe school in Mumbai decorated to resemble a festival
Voters ask for computerised system after 40 minutes delay
Sachin Sulakhe, who voted in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar in the North-Central constituency, had to wait a long time in line to get his name verified in the voter list. He said a computerised system would "save time" on polling days.
Input by Priyamvada Mangal
First-time voters hope for better infrastructure
Several first-time voters are exercising their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election being conducted in Mumbai. Ranjani Narayan, first time voter from Chembur, talks about wanting better infrastructure in her area.
Input by Priyamvada Mangal
Kareena Kapoor casts vote in Bandra
Actor Kareena Kapoor cast her vote in Mumbai in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election. She took her son Taimur along with her to the polling booth in Bandra West.
Priya Dutt casts vote in Bandra
Congress candidate from the North-Central constituency, Priya Dutt cast her vote at a polling booth at the St Anne's High School in Bandra for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Dutt is facing off against BJP's Poonam Mahajan.
HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh cast his vote at a polling booth Peddar Road on Monday.
MUMBAI election polling latest updates
Anupam Kher casts his vote in Juhu
Actor Anupam Kher, who starred in the much-debated biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh's life, cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu on Monday. The six constituencies of Mumbai voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.
Woman carried to polling booth in Mahim by family members
A special arrangement of a chair was made for a woman who was carried to a polling booth in Mahim to cast her vote. She was helped by her family member and polling staff.
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 11 AM
BJP leader from Ghatkopar casts vote
Senior BJP leader Prakash Mehta cast his vote in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. He is the current incumbent from the seat. Ghatkopar comes under Mumbai North East. Mehta is the MLA from Ghatkopar.
Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl casts vote
Shirur in Maharashtra records highest voter turnout till 10 am
Among all constituencies in the fray in Maharashtra, Shirur has so far recorded the highest voter turnout at 10.00 percent till 10 am. According to official Election Commission data, Nandurbar recorded 7.13 percent, Dhule recorded 6.07 percent, Dindori 7.70 percent, Nashik 6.62 percent, Palghar 7.88 percent, Bhiwandi 7.53 percent, Kalyan 4.28 percent and Thane 5.98 percent.
Other constituencies
Mumbai North: 7.85 percent
Mumbai North West: 6.19 percent
Mumbai North East: 7.37 percent
Mumbai North Central: 4.97 percent
Mumbai South Central: 6.44 percent
Mumbai South: 5.89 percent
Maval: 5.69 percent
Shirur: 10.08 percent
Shirdi: 7.43 percent
IN PICS: Celebrities made a beeline to polling booths
Actors, like Kajol with husband Ajay Devgn, Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao, Dia Mirza, made a beeline for their polling booths on Monday morning.
Images by Sachin Gokhale
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao cast vote from Bandra
Actor Aamir Khan, with his wife Kiran Rao, cast their vote at St Annes School in Bandra West on Monday morning.
Image by Sachin Gokhale
First voter from Mumbai's Sion East says EVM glitches shouldn't deter one from voting
Retired businessman Kamlesh Doshi, 65, was the first person to vote in booth number 30, constituency number 179 in Mumbai's Sion East. He arrived at 6.45 am to cast his vote. He says, "I wanted to finish my duty first thing in the morning, but was slightly disappointed with the glitch in the machine. I understand that getting a country as large as us to vote isn't easy. One will have to and must have some patience at least once in five years. It made me happy when fellow voters congratulated me for being the first voter."
Riddhi Doshi/101Reporters
Till 10 am, Mumbai North records 7.85%, Nashik 6.67% and Thane 5.98%
According to official Election Commission data, the estimated percentage of votes polled in Maharashtra till 10 am was 6.40 percent. According to the EC's official app Voter Turnout, Nandurbar recorded 7.13 percent, Palghar 7.77 percent, Nashik 6.58 percent and Bhiwandi 5.92 percent. Other constituencies like Mumbai North recorded 7.85 percent, Mumbai North West 6.19 percent, Mumbai North East 7.37 percent and Mumbai North Central 4.97 percent, Mumbai South central 6.44 percent and Mumbai South 5.89 percent.
Mumbai Police tweets
Mumbai Police has deployed several of its officials across the city to ensure smooth polling. Their official Twitter handle, which is known for its witty tweets, shared photos of cops helping out the elderly who came out to vote.
Phone allowed, but no selfies, says polling officer in Mumbai
According to voters in Mumbai, phones were allowed inside polling booths but had to be switched off. According to one voter, the polling officer specifically announced that no one was allowed to click selfies inside the booth.
VOTER TURNOUT TILL 9 AM
VOTER TURNOUT
Maharashtra records 5.87 percent till 9 am
According to official Election Commission data, the estimated percentage of votes polled in Maharashtra till 9 am was 5.87 percent. According to the EC's official app Voter Turnout, Nandurbar recorded 7.13 percent, Palghar 7.21 percent, Bhiwandi 5.92 percent and Kalyan 4.28 percent. Other constituencies like Mumbai North recorded 4.44 percent, Mumbai North West 6.19 percent, Mumbai North East 4.28 percent and Mumbai North Central 5.51 percent, Mumbai South central 6.44 percent and Mumbai South 5.87 percent.
Mumbai North East election voting latest updates
BJP candidate from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak casts his vote.
Photo by: Ashwin Aghor/101Reporters
Mumbaikar votes: Shares experience on Twitter
A very descriptive Twitter thread by a voter is worth a read. Voting from Andheri West, the voter went as early as 7 am to cast his vote. Youngsters and women were one of the early voters who queued up outside the polling booth.
Urmila Matondkar, Milind Deora, Priya Dutt cast their votes
Congress candidate from Mumbai North Urmila Matondkar, party's candidate from Mumbai South Milind Deora and Mumbai North-Central candidate Priya Dutt cast their vote.
Voting yet to begin in Malad West, claims report
ANI reports that voting at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai is yet to begin after a glitch in EVM was detected.
Vote Kar Mumbai trends on Twitter
Trends like #VoteKarMumbai, #MumbaiVotesForNation and 'Dear Mumbaikars' were the top Mumbai and India trends on Twitter. Early voters, which included several celebrities like Rekha and Priyanka Chopra, industrialist Anil Ambani and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, shared images of their inked fingers on social media.
Politicians, includinng BJP's Ravi Kishan and Poonam Mahajan, also cast their votes early.
Mumbaikars tweeted out images from their polling booths after casting their votes.
Paresh Rawal, wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote
Gopal Shetty won against Sanjay Nirupam in 2014
Maharashtrian candidate of Congress Urmila is going up against BJP's Jain candidate Gopal Shetty who had defeated Congress' Sanjay Nirupam by a margin of 4.46 lakh votes in 2014. There are over 18 lakh eligible voters in the Mumbai North constituency.
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: How to vote in India
You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM). The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof. The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A). You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.
IN PICS: Ravi Kishan, Shaktikanta Das are inked
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishen casts his vote
BJP's MP from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur casts his vote in Mumbai's Goregaon.
Rekha, Anil Ambani, Shaktikanta Das among early voters
Actress Rekha, industrialist Anil Ambani, Mumbai North Central candidate of BJP Poonam Mahajan and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das were a few of the known faces seen in early morning queues outside their polling booths.
Early voters queue up
#MumbaiVotesForNation started trending very early Twitter as citizens shared polling images on social media.
Narendra Modi tweets
The prime minister tweeted out Monday morning and said that he hoped "those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases."
"A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise."
How to vote
Here are easy steps to know how to cast your vote in the Lok Sabha election 2019. You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can also find information on Polling Booths, Contesting candidates, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM.
The city has six Lok Sabha seats — Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South — and close to 96 lakh registered voters.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in alliance with the Shiv Sena in the city, while the Congress has tied up with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Mumbai is set for several high-profile contests
The BJP's Poonam Mahajan versus Congress' Priya Dutt Mumbai North-Central; in Mumbai North, it is Congress's Urmila Matondkar versus sitting lawmaker Gopal Shetty. Congress leader Milind Deora is contesting from Mumbai South against Shiv Sena's sitting lawmaker Arvind Sawant.
Mumbai North likely to be most-watched battle with Urmila making her debut against BJP's Gopal Shetty
Mumbai's most-watched battle is likely to be in Mumbai North, with actor Urmila Matondkar making her political debut by taking on BJP sitting parliamentarian Gopal Shetty.
Matondkar, who joined the Congress in March, insists that she is serious about her new career. "I know that when film stars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me," the 45-year-old actor told reporters soon after taking the plunge.
All Eyes On Celebrity Contests
The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will see a veritable battle of giants in three of Mumbai's six parliamentary constituencies today, with high-profile candidates such as Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Milind Deora and Poonam Mahajan competing for the favour of 96 lakh registered voters.
Mumbai votes today
Mumbai is voting today in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election 2019. In Mumbai, the Congress and its ally, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress party (NCP), are trying to wrest the six seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. Last time, the Sena and the BJP won three seats each.
