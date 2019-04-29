Sponsored by

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE Updates: Average turnout in city constituencies breaches 50 percent mark at 6 pm

Politics FP Staff Apr 29, 2019 19:14:39 IST
  • 19:14 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Here is the voter turnout as it progressed through the day.

  • 19:10 (IST)

     
    MUMBAI election polling latest updates
     
    108-year-old woman casts vote in Thane district
     
    Braving the April heat, a 108-year-old woman came out to cast her vote in the neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra.
     
     
    Vithabai Damodar Patil, perhaps among the oldest voters in the state, exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Kopri village, which is part of the Thane Lok Sabha constituency.
     
     
    Talking to reporters after coming out of the polling station, the centenarian said she voted for a "good" candidate and keeping in mind development of her village.
     
    PTI

  • 18:15 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Average turnout in Mumbai crosses 50 percent mark

    Polling appears to have picked up towards latter part of the day. At 6 pm, the voting percentage in Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South is 54.72 percent, 50.37 percent, 51.59 percent, 47.11 percent, 51.45 percent and 46.90 percent respectively.

    In 2014, Mumbai registered a turnout of 51.6 percent, which was an improvement from a low of 41.4 percent in the 2009 general election.

  • 18:08 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates
     
     
    Mumbai's first-time voters seek to make "indelible" mark
     
    A large number of first-time voters came out to cast their ballots Monday in Mumbai, marking their formal participation in choosing the next government in the world's largest democracy.
     
    According to the Election Commission (EC) data, Maharashtra has over 1.19 crore voters who fall in the age group of 18-19 years and are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls for the first time.
     
    Enthusiasm was palpable among first-time electors, who openly expressed their views about candidates in the fray and whom they voted for.
     
    An 18-year-old, who cast his vote in Dindoshi, which falls under the Mumbai North-West parliamentary constituency, said he had voted keeping in mind  issues like good governance and development.
     
     
    "The Congress-led opposition is not strong and convincing. The opposition party is contesting the lowest number of seats ever.
     
     
    "I felt there is no harm is giving the BJP-led NDA another chance," he said.
     
    PTI

  • 17:22 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Mumbai North sees highest turnout in city till 5 pm

    At 5 pm, the voting percentage in Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South is 44.66 percent, 40.52 percent, 41.05 percent, 38.17 percent, 42.25 percent and 38.9 percent respectively

  • 17:18 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Following is the voter turnout for constituencies in Mumbai as it progressed through the day:

  • 17:04 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Shah Rukh Khan casts his vote at Bandra

    Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri cast their votes at Mount Mary Convent High school, Bandra West.

    Image: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

  • 16:54 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates
     
    Poll day brings SoBo elites, pavement dwellers together
     
    The KC College polling centre in South Mumbai is where many of the `SoBo' (South Bombay) elites, including serving and retired IAS and IPS officials, cast their votes.
     
     
    On Monday, a sizable group of pavement dwellers rubbed shoulders with them.
     
     
    These homeless people, who have made pavements around the Mantralaya, the state government's headquarters, their home, turned out armed with voter ID and Aadhaar cards.
     
     
    Shantabai Laxman Kale, 70, said she was among some 300 people who have been living on pavements near the Mantralaya for decades.
     
     
    "We hail from Solapur, and live in Mumbai to eke out a living. We still yearn to have a house of our own," she said, adding that eviction by civic officials or police is a constant fear in their lives.
     
     
    "But we come back even when we are evicted and sent outside the city," she said.
     
    PTI

  • 16:49 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates
     
     
    Kirit Somaiyya's mother casts vote at Mulund; she has been voting since first LS election
     
     
    In suburban Mulund in Mumbai, 86-year-old Gunanwantiben Somaiya, mother of outgoing BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, cast vote along with her family members 
     
     
    She has been voting since 1952, the first general elections held after Independence.
     
     
    In his tweet, Kirit Somaiya said, "I Voted at Gavanpada Mulund, with Family including Son Neil & also Mother who has been voting since 1st Lok Sabha election."
     
     
    Former top cop Julio Rebeiro also exercised his franchise along with his wife in Mumbai.
     
     
    Around 200 residents of Gamdevi area, which is part of Mumbai South parliamentary constituency, boycotted voting to protest against what they claimed a bid by a builder to evict them without entering any agreement for redevelopment of their residential building. They are residents of J K Building in Gamdevi.
     
    PTI

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Long queues at Powai, Chandivli due to slow polling process
     
     
    MUMBAI election polling latest updates
     
    Earlier, long queues were seen in some areas of Mumbai like Powai and Chandivli as voting was being recorded slowly.
     
    The situation was different outside Mumbai where turnout has been high.
     
    However, local election officers had to issue clarifications on rumours ranging from withdrawal of a candidate to technical glitches, said an ECI official.
     
    PTI

  • 16:23 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Mumbai North sees highest turnout within metropolis at 44.66 percent till 4 pm

    At 4 pm, the voting percentage in Mumbai, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South is 44.66 percent, 40.78 percent, 39.95 percent 38.17 percent, 39.84 percent and 38.22 percent respectively.

  • 16:13 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Uddhav Thackeray casts his vote at Mumbai's Bandra East

  • 16:05 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Ramdas Athavale casts his vote

    Ramdas Athavale with his family casts his vote at Navjivan Vidya Mandir, Bandra East, near Gandhi Nagar.

    Image: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

  • 16:01 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Uddhav Thackeray casts his vote

    Shiv Sena party president Uddhav Thackeray with his wife and son cast their votes at Bandra East near MIG club. While the Shiv Sena had regularly criticised the BJP, its alliance partner, in the recent past, the two parties are now fighting the Lok Sabha Election together.

    Image: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

  • 15:50 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    NCP Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir casts his vote

  • 15:42 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Sharad Pawar pitches for a 'stable government'
     
     
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar pitched for a stable government at the Centre and urged citizens to come out in large numbers to cast their votes as he exercised his democratic right here on Monday.
     
     
    "Today is an important day for the country. It is required that a stable government is formed. It is expected that Mumbaikars will not lag behind, and will exercise their voting right by coming out in large numbers and voting decisively," Pawar, the former Union minister, tweeted in Marathi.

  • 15:37 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Preity Zinta, Isha Koppikar step out to vote

  • 15:32 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Mumbai election sees several Bollywood starts turn up to vote

    Several Bollywood stars, including Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, cast their vote as Mumbai went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
     
     
    Polling is underway for 17 seats in the state, including six in Mumbai.
     
     
    Aamir, Priyanka and Rekha were among the early voters. Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, actors Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and wife Manyata, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, Gulzar, filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and Prem Chopra also voted.
     
     
    So did actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal, who voted in suburban Vile-Parle. After casting her vote, Ranaut told reporters, "It is a very important day, which comes once in five years. So please make use of it.

  • 15:27 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor cast their votes

  • 15:21 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT TILL 3 PM

    Mumbai North: 32.92 percent

    Mumbai North-Central: 28.7 percent

    Mumbai North-West: 30.00 percent

    Mumbai North-East: 31.48 percent

    Mumbai South: 28.36 percent

    Mumbai South-Central: 30.03 percent

  • 15:02 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Anand Mahindra casts vote, says new govt should 'work toward progress'

    Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, caste his vote in Malabar Hill. He said, "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition government comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country."

  • 14:44 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Insufficient infrastructure a major concern as Mumbai votes

    Mumbai, which has six seats, is India’s wealthiest city but ageing and insufficient infrastructure is a major concern, reports said.

  • 14:40 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    RECAP: Anil Ambani, Uday Kotak endorsed Congress
     

    Mumbai is home to the massive Hindi film industry, as well as Asia’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, and India’s richest banker, Uday Kotak.

    Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries, and Kotak, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, created a stir this month by publicly endorsing an opposition Congress party candidate from their upscale South Mumbai constituency.

    (Reuters)

  • 14:36 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Visuals of celebrities who voted today

     

  • 14:35 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
     
    Visuals of celebrities who voted today
     

  • 14:29 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Ranveer Singh casts vote
     
     
    Ranveer Singh cast his vote at the St Petit school in Bandra on Monday morning.
     

  • 14:26 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Polling booth volunteer urges people to prioritise voting

  • 14:08 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT IN MAHARASHTRA TILL 2 PM

    MAHARASHTRA   5.87% 6.39% 6.77% 16.47% 18.60% 29.94%
    Nandurbar   6.81% 7.13% 9.62% 21.93% 21.93% 39.55%
    Dhule   5.76% 6.07% 6.07% 18.12% 18.33% 30.43%
    Dindori   5.69% 7.38% 7.70% 19.70% 21.23% 35.23%
    Nashik   5.21% 6.47% 6.62% 14.45% 17.52% 27.15%
    Palghar   7.21% 7.90% 7.88% 20.22% 20.22% 35.61%
    Bhiwandi   5.92% 6.01% 8.65% 14.09% 18.52% 25.38%
    Kalyan   4.24% 4.28% 4.28% 8.12% 16.88% 19.00%
    Thane   5.98% 5.98% 5.98% 12.94% 12.94% 23.56%
    Mumbai North   4.44% 7.85% 7.85% 19.11% 19.47% 32.92%
    Mumbai North West   6.76% 6.19% 6.19% 17.21% 17.21% 29.89%
    Mumbai North East   4.28% 7.37% 7.37% 18.14% 18.14% 30.59%
    Mumbai North Central   5.43% 4.97% 4.97% 12.23% 16.27% 28.35%
    Mumbai South Central   6.44% 6.44% 6.44% 17.05% 16.83% 28.42%
    Mumbai South   5.59% 5.89% 5.89% 15.06% 15.75% 27.13%
    Maval   5.69% 5.69% 5.69% 18.04% 21.51% 31.85%
    Shirur   6.32% 6.59% 10.08% 16.21% 23.92% 31.37%
    Shirdi   7.43% 7.43% 7.43% 19.82% 19.82% 34.79%

  • 14:04 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    First-time voters vote for 'economic development'
     

    First-time voter Ankita Bhavke, a college student in Mumbai, was quoted by Reuters as saying that she had voted for economic development. “I want the country to be at par with the best in the world,” she said. “There’s been some progress in the last five years.”

  • 13:59 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Sharad Pawar casts vote in Mumbai South constituency

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar cast his vote in the Mumbai South constituency on Monday. NCP has allied with the Congress in Maharashtra.

    Input by Murtaza Merchant

  • 13:54 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Sachin Tendulkar casts vote in Bandra

    Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cast his vote as Mumbai averaged a voter turnout of 17 percent till 1 pm on Monday.

  • 13:50 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Salman Khan casts vote
     
     
    Salman Khan cast his vote in Bandra on Monday.
     

  • 13:43 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Varun Dhawan plays 'good samaritan'

    Varun Dhawan helped an old woman at the voting booth when he was there to cast his vote on Monday morning.

  • 13:32 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT IN MUMBAI

    Here is the voter turnout till 1 pm:

    Mumbai North: 19.47 percent

    Mumbai North-Central: 16.27 percent

    Mumbai North-West: 17.21 percent

    Mumbai North-East: 18.14 percent

    Mumbai South: 15.75 percent

    Mumbai South-Central: 16.83 percent

  • 13:29 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Piyush Goyal casts vote, says this is 'tsunami election'
     

    Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal cast his vote at the Walsingham School, Malabar Hill in Mumbai. After casting his vote, he said, "This election is now a tsunami election. In the North, South, East, and West, the Modi wave has overtaken the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader today in the country."

  • 13:22 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Amitabh Bachchan casts vote in Juhu

    Actor Amitabh Bachchan cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu.

  • 13:13 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     

    Long queue reported in Kandivali West

    Voters wait in a long line at a polling booth in Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali West.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
     
    RECAP: Sanjay Dutt campaigned for Congress candidate Priya Dutt
     
     
    Actor Sanjay Dutt campaigned for his sister, Congress' Mumbai North-Central candidate Priya Dutt on Sunday, a day before the city went to polls in the fourth phase of the General Election.
     
     

  • 12:56 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT IN MUMBAI

    Here is the voter turnout in Mumbai till 12 pm:

    Mumbai North: 19.11 percent

    Mumbai North-Central: 12.23 percent

    Mumbai North-West: 17.21 percent

    Mumbai North-East: 18.14 percent

    Mumbai South: 15.06 percent

    Mumbai South-Central: 17.05 percent

  • 12:47 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Radcliffe school in Mumbai decorated to resemble a festival

    Radcliffe school in Mumbai has been decorated to resemble a festival, complete with a photo booth, in a bid to encourage voters to vote on Monday.
     
     
    Input by Riddhi Doshi

  • 12:24 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Raj Thackeray casts vote in Dadar
     
    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray cast his vote on Monday in the Balmohan Vidya Mandir school in Dadar's Shivaji Park area.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Voters ask for computerised system after 40 minutes delay

     

    Sachin Sulakhe, who voted in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar in the North-Central constituency, had to wait a long time in line to get his name verified in the voter list. He said a computerised system would "save time" on polling days.

     

    Input by Priyamvada Mangal

  • 12:05 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    First-time voters hope for better infrastructure

    Several first-time voters are exercising their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election being conducted in Mumbai. Ranjani Narayan, first time voter from Chembur, talks about wanting better infrastructure in her area. 

    Input by Priyamvada Mangal

  • 11:48 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Kareena Kapoor casts vote in Bandra

    Actor Kareena Kapoor cast her vote in Mumbai in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election. She took her son Taimur along with her to the polling booth in Bandra West.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     

    Priya Dutt casts vote in Bandra

    Congress candidate from the North-Central constituency, Priya Dutt cast her vote at a polling booth at the St Anne's High School in Bandra for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Dutt is facing off against BJP's Poonam Mahajan.

  • 11:28 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
     
    HDFC chairman casts vote at Peddar Road

    HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh cast his vote at a polling booth Peddar Road on Monday.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Anupam Kher casts his vote in Juhu

    Actor Anupam Kher, who starred in the much-debated biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh's life, cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu on Monday. The six constituencies of Mumbai voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Woman carried to polling booth in Mahim by family members

    A special arrangement of a chair was made for a woman who was carried to a polling booth in Mahim to cast her vote. She was helped by her family member and polling staff.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA election polling latest updates

    VOTER TURNOUT TILL 11 AM 

    MAHARASHTRA   5.87% 6.39% 6.77%
    Nandurbar   6.81% 7.13% 9.62%
    Dhule   5.76% 6.07% 6.07%
    Dindori   5.69% 7.38% 7.70%
    Nashik   5.21% 6.47% 6.62%
    Palghar   7.21% 7.90% 7.88%
    Bhiwandi   5.92% 6.01% 8.65%
    Kalyan   4.24% 4.28% 4.28%
    Thane   5.98% 5.98% 5.98%
    Mumbai North   4.44% 7.85% 7.85%
    Mumbai North West   6.76% 6.19% 6.19%
    Mumbai North East   4.28% 7.37% 7.37%
    Mumbai North Central   5.43% 4.97% 4.97%
    Mumbai South Central   6.44% 6.44% 6.44%
    Mumbai South   5.59% 5.89% 5.89%
    Maval   5.69% 5.69% 5.69%
    Shirur   6.32% 6.59% 10.08%
    Shirdi   7.43% 7.43% 7.43%​

  • 10:56 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    BJP leader from Ghatkopar casts vote

    Senior BJP leader Prakash Mehta cast his vote in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. He is the current incumbent from the seat. ​Ghatkopar comes under Mumbai North East. Mehta is the MLA from Ghatkopar. 

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 19:14:39 IST

