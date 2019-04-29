Sponsored by

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE Updates: Anand Mahindra casts vote in Malabar Hill, says work for 'progress, growth' should continue

Politics FP Staff Apr 29, 2019 15:07:55 IST
  • 15:02 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Anand Mahindra casts vote, says new govt should 'work toward progress'

    Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, caste his vote in Malabar Hill. He said, "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition government comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country."

  • 14:44 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Insufficient infrastructure a major concern as Mumbai votes

    Mumbai, which has six seats, is India’s wealthiest city but ageing and insufficient infrastructure is a major concern, reports said.

  • 14:40 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    RECAP: Anil Ambani, Uday Kotak endorsed Congress
     

    Mumbai is home to the massive Hindi film industry, as well as Asia’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, and India’s richest banker, Uday Kotak.

    Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries, and Kotak, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, created a stir this month by publicly endorsing an opposition Congress party candidate from their upscale South Mumbai constituency.

    (Reuters)

  • 14:36 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Visuals of celebrities who voted today

     

  • 14:35 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
     
    Visuals of celebrities who voted today
     

  • 14:29 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Ranveer Singh casts vote
     
     
    Ranveer Singh cast his vote at the St Petit school in Bandra on Monday morning.
     

  • 14:26 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Polling booth volunteer urges people to prioritise voting

  • 14:08 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT IN MAHARASHTRA TILL 2 PM

    MAHARASHTRA   5.87% 6.39% 6.77% 16.47% 18.60% 29.94%
    Nandurbar   6.81% 7.13% 9.62% 21.93% 21.93% 39.55%
    Dhule   5.76% 6.07% 6.07% 18.12% 18.33% 30.43%
    Dindori   5.69% 7.38% 7.70% 19.70% 21.23% 35.23%
    Nashik   5.21% 6.47% 6.62% 14.45% 17.52% 27.15%
    Palghar   7.21% 7.90% 7.88% 20.22% 20.22% 35.61%
    Bhiwandi   5.92% 6.01% 8.65% 14.09% 18.52% 25.38%
    Kalyan   4.24% 4.28% 4.28% 8.12% 16.88% 19.00%
    Thane   5.98% 5.98% 5.98% 12.94% 12.94% 23.56%
    Mumbai North   4.44% 7.85% 7.85% 19.11% 19.47% 32.92%
    Mumbai North West   6.76% 6.19% 6.19% 17.21% 17.21% 29.89%
    Mumbai North East   4.28% 7.37% 7.37% 18.14% 18.14% 30.59%
    Mumbai North Central   5.43% 4.97% 4.97% 12.23% 16.27% 28.35%
    Mumbai South Central   6.44% 6.44% 6.44% 17.05% 16.83% 28.42%
    Mumbai South   5.59% 5.89% 5.89% 15.06% 15.75% 27.13%
    Maval   5.69% 5.69% 5.69% 18.04% 21.51% 31.85%
    Shirur   6.32% 6.59% 10.08% 16.21% 23.92% 31.37%
    Shirdi   7.43% 7.43% 7.43% 19.82% 19.82% 34.79%

  • 14:04 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    First-time voters vote for 'economic development'
     

    First-time voter Ankita Bhavke, a college student in Mumbai, was quoted by Reuters as saying that she had voted for economic development. “I want the country to be at par with the best in the world,” she said. “There’s been some progress in the last five years.”

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:59 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Sharad Pawar casts vote in Mumbai South constituency

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar cast his vote in the Mumbai South constituency on Monday. NCP has allied with the Congress in Maharashtra.

    Input by Murtaza Merchant

  • 13:54 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Sachin Tendulkar casts vote in Bandra

    Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar cast his vote as Mumbai averaged a voter turnout of 17 percent till 1 pm on Monday.

  • 13:50 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Salman Khan casts vote
     
     
    Salman Khan cast his vote in Bandra on Monday.
     

  • 13:43 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Varun Dhawan plays 'good samaritan'

    Varun Dhawan helped an old woman at the voting booth when he was there to cast his vote on Monday morning.

  • 13:32 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT IN MUMBAI

    Here is the voter turnout till 1 pm:

    Mumbai North: 19.47 percent

    Mumbai North-Central: 16.27 percent

    Mumbai North-West: 17.21 percent

    Mumbai North-East: 18.14 percent

    Mumbai South: 15.75 percent

    Mumbai South-Central: 16.83 percent

  • 13:29 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Piyush Goyal casts vote, says this is 'tsunami election'
     

    Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal cast his vote at the Walsingham School, Malabar Hill in Mumbai. After casting his vote, he said, "This election is now a tsunami election. In the North, South, East, and West, the Modi wave has overtaken the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader today in the country."

  • 13:22 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Amitabh Bachchan casts vote in Juhu

    Actor Amitabh Bachchan cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:13 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     

    Long queue reported in Kandivali West

    Voters wait in a long line at a polling booth in Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali West.

  • 12:58 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
     
    RECAP: Sanjay Dutt campaigned for Congress candidate Priya Dutt
     
     
    Actor Sanjay Dutt campaigned for his sister, Congress' Mumbai North-Central candidate Priya Dutt on Sunday, a day before the city went to polls in the fourth phase of the General Election.
     
     

  • 12:56 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT IN MUMBAI

    Here is the voter turnout in Mumbai till 12 pm:

    Mumbai North: 19.11 percent

    Mumbai North-Central: 12.23 percent

    Mumbai North-West: 17.21 percent

    Mumbai North-East: 18.14 percent

    Mumbai South: 15.06 percent

    Mumbai South-Central: 17.05 percent

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:47 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Radcliffe school in Mumbai decorated to resemble a festival

    Radcliffe school in Mumbai has been decorated to resemble a festival, complete with a photo booth, in a bid to encourage voters to vote on Monday.
     
     
    Input by Riddhi Doshi

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:24 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
    Raj Thackeray casts vote in Dadar
     
    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray cast his vote on Monday in the Balmohan Vidya Mandir school in Dadar's Shivaji Park area.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:06 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Voters ask for computerised system after 40 minutes delay

     

    Sachin Sulakhe, who voted in Mumbai's Tilak Nagar in the North-Central constituency, had to wait a long time in line to get his name verified in the voter list. He said a computerised system would "save time" on polling days.

     

    Input by Priyamvada Mangal

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:05 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    First-time voters hope for better infrastructure

    Several first-time voters are exercising their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election being conducted in Mumbai. Ranjani Narayan, first time voter from Chembur, talks about wanting better infrastructure in her area. 

    Input by Priyamvada Mangal

  • 11:48 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Kareena Kapoor casts vote in Bandra

    Actor Kareena Kapoor cast her vote in Mumbai in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election. She took her son Taimur along with her to the polling booth in Bandra West.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     

    Priya Dutt casts vote in Bandra

    Congress candidate from the North-Central constituency, Priya Dutt cast her vote at a polling booth at the St Anne's High School in Bandra for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Dutt is facing off against BJP's Poonam Mahajan.

  • 11:28 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

     
     
    HDFC chairman casts vote at Peddar Road

    HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh cast his vote at a polling booth Peddar Road on Monday.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Anupam Kher casts his vote in Juhu

    Actor Anupam Kher, who starred in the much-debated biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh's life, cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu on Monday. The six constituencies of Mumbai voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Woman carried to polling booth in Mahim by family members

    A special arrangement of a chair was made for a woman who was carried to a polling booth in Mahim to cast her vote. She was helped by her family member and polling staff.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA election polling latest updates

    VOTER TURNOUT TILL 11 AM 

    MAHARASHTRA   5.87% 6.39% 6.77%
    Nandurbar   6.81% 7.13% 9.62%
    Dhule   5.76% 6.07% 6.07%
    Dindori   5.69% 7.38% 7.70%
    Nashik   5.21% 6.47% 6.62%
    Palghar   7.21% 7.90% 7.88%
    Bhiwandi   5.92% 6.01% 8.65%
    Kalyan   4.24% 4.28% 4.28%
    Thane   5.98% 5.98% 5.98%
    Mumbai North   4.44% 7.85% 7.85%
    Mumbai North West   6.76% 6.19% 6.19%
    Mumbai North East   4.28% 7.37% 7.37%
    Mumbai North Central   5.43% 4.97% 4.97%
    Mumbai South Central   6.44% 6.44% 6.44%
    Mumbai South   5.59% 5.89% 5.89%
    Maval   5.69% 5.69% 5.69%
    Shirur   6.32% 6.59% 10.08%
    Shirdi   7.43% 7.43% 7.43%​

  • 10:56 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    BJP leader from Ghatkopar casts vote

    Senior BJP leader Prakash Mehta cast his vote in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. He is the current incumbent from the seat. ​Ghatkopar comes under Mumbai North East. Mehta is the MLA from Ghatkopar. 

  • 10:52 (IST)

    Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl casts vote

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Shirur in Maharashtra records highest voter turnout till 10 am

    Among all constituencies in the fray in Maharashtra, Shirur has so far recorded the highest voter turnout at 10.00 percent till 10 am. According to official Election Commission data, Nandurbar recorded 7.13 percent, Dhule recorded 6.07 percent, Dindori 7.70 percent, Nashik 6.62 percent, Palghar 7.88 percent, Bhiwandi 7.53 percent, Kalyan 4.28 percent and Thane 5.98 percent. 

    Other constituencies

    Mumbai North: 7.85 percent
    Mumbai North West: 6.19 percent
    Mumbai North East: 7.37 percent
    Mumbai North Central: 4.97 percent
    Mumbai South Central: 6.44 percent
    Mumbai South: 5.89 percent
    Maval: 5.69 percent
    Shirur: 10.08 percent
    Shirdi: 7.43 percent

  • 10:40 (IST)

    IN PICS: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao vote in Bandra West

  • 10:32 (IST)

    IN PICS: Celebrities made a beeline to polling booths 

    Actors, like Kajol with husband Ajay Devgn, Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan with his wife Kiran Rao, Dia Mirza, made a beeline for their polling booths on Monday morning. 

    Images by Sachin Gokhale

  • 10:29 (IST)

    MUMBAI election polling latest updates

    Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao cast vote from Bandra

    Actor Aamir Khan, with his wife Kiran Rao, cast their vote at St Annes School in Bandra West on Monday morning. 

    Image by Sachin Gokhale

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:24 (IST)

    Mumbai election voting latest updates

    First voter from Mumbai's Sion East says EVM glitches shouldn't deter one from voting

    Retired businessman Kamlesh Doshi, 65, was the first person to vote in booth number 30, constituency number 179 in Mumbai's Sion East. He arrived at 6.45 am to cast his vote. He says, "I wanted to finish my duty first thing in the morning, but was slightly disappointed with the glitch in the machine. I understand that getting a country as large as us to vote isn't easy. One will have to and must have some patience at least once in five years. It made me happy when fellow voters congratulated me for being the first voter."

    Riddhi Doshi/101Reporters

  • 10:15 (IST)

    MUMBAI election voting latest updates

    Till 10 am, Mumbai North records 7.85%, Nashik 6.67% and Thane 5.98%

    According to official Election Commission data, the estimated percentage of votes polled in Maharashtra till 10 am was 6.40 percent. According to the EC's official app Voter Turnout, Nandurbar recorded 7.13 percent, Palghar 7.77 percent, Nashik 6.58 percent and Bhiwandi 5.92 percent. Other constituencies like Mumbai North recorded 7.85 percent, Mumbai North West 6.19 percent, Mumbai North East 7.37 percent and Mumbai North Central 4.97 percent, Mumbai South central 6.44 percent and Mumbai South 5.89 percent.

  • 10:02 (IST)

    MUMBAI election voting latest updates

    Mumbai Police tweets 

    Mumbai Police has deployed several of its officials across the city to ensure smooth polling. Their official Twitter handle, which is known for its witty tweets, shared photos of cops helping out the elderly who came out to vote. 

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Phone allowed, but no selfies, says polling officer in Mumbai

    According to voters in Mumbai, phones were allowed inside polling booths but had to be switched off. According to one voter, the polling officer specifically announced that no one was allowed to click selfies inside the booth. 

  • 09:51 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT TILL 9 AM

    MAHARASHTRA    
    Nandurbar   6.81%
    Dhule   5.76%
    Dindori   5.69%
    Nashik   5.21%
    Palghar   7.21%
    Bhiwandi   5.92%
    Kalyan   4.24%
    Thane   5.98%
    Mumbai North   4.44%
    Mumbai North West   6.76%
    Mumbai North East   4.28%
    Mumbai North Central   5.43%
    Mumbai South Central   6.44%
    Mumbai South   5.59%
    Maval   5.69%
    Shirur 2.56% 6.32%
    Shirdi   7.43%​

  • 09:45 (IST)

    VOTER TURNOUT

    Maharashtra records 5.87 percent till 9 am

    According to official Election Commission data, the estimated percentage of votes polled in Maharashtra till 9 am was 5.87 percent. According to the EC's official app Voter Turnout, Nandurbar recorded 7.13 percent, Palghar 7.21 percent, Bhiwandi 5.92 percent and Kalyan 4.28 percent. Other constituencies like Mumbai North recorded 4.44 percent, Mumbai North West 6.19 percent, Mumbai North East 4.28 percent and Mumbai North Central 5.51 percent, Mumbai South central 6.44 percent and Mumbai South 5.87 percent. 

  • 09:31 (IST)

    Mumbai North East election voting latest updates

    BJP candidate from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak casts his vote.

    Photo by: Ashwin Aghor/101Reporters

  • 09:28 (IST)

    MUMBAI election voting latest updates

    Mumbaikar votes: Shares experience on Twitter

    A very descriptive Twitter thread by a voter is worth a read. Voting from Andheri West, the voter went as early as 7 am to cast his vote. Youngsters and women were one of the early voters who queued up outside the polling booth. 

    https://twitter.com/shubHASHISH/status/1122681968867594240

  • 09:09 (IST)

    MUMBAI election voting latest updates

    Urmila Matondkar, Milind Deora, Priya Dutt cast their votes

    Congress candidate from Mumbai North Urmila Matondkar, party's candidate  from Mumbai South Milind Deora and Mumbai North-Central candidate Priya Dutt cast their vote. 

  • 08:49 (IST)

    Voting yet to begin in Malad West, claims report

    ANI reports that voting at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai is yet to begin after a glitch in EVM was detected.

  • 08:36 (IST)

    MUMBAI election voting latest updates

    Vote Kar Mumbai trends on Twitter

    Trends like #VoteKarMumbai, #MumbaiVotesForNation and 'Dear Mumbaikars' were the top Mumbai and India trends on Twitter. Early voters, which included several celebrities like Rekha and Priyanka Chopra, industrialist Anil Ambani and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, shared images of their inked fingers on social media. 

    Politicians, includinng BJP's Ravi Kishan and Poonam Mahajan, also cast their votes early.

    Mumbaikars tweeted out images from their polling booths after casting their votes.

  • 08:25 (IST)

    Priyanka Chopra tweets her inked photo

  • 08:16 (IST)

    MUMBAI election voting latest updates

    Paresh Rawal, wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote

  • 08:15 (IST)

    MUMBAI election voting latest updates

    Gopal Shetty won against Sanjay Nirupam in 2014

    Maharashtrian candidate of Congress Urmila is going up against BJP's Jain candidate Gopal Shetty who had defeated Congress' Sanjay Nirupam by a margin of 4.46 lakh votes in 2014. There are over 18 lakh eligible voters in the Mumbai North constituency.

  • 08:06 (IST)

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: How to vote in India

    You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM). The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof. The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A). You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth. Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST Updates: Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, caste his vote in Malabar Hill. He said, "We all have been infected by the virus of progress and growth. Even if a coalition government comes, it should work towards progress and growth of the country."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar cast his vote in the Mumbai South constituency on Monday. NCP has allied with the Congress in Maharashtra.

Union minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal cast his vote at the Walsingham School, Malabar Hill in Mumbai. After casting his vote, he said, "This election is now a tsunami election. In the North, South, East, and West, the Modi wave has overtaken the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader today in the country."

Actor Amitabh Bachchan cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu. Several first-time voters are exercising their franchise in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election being conducted in Mumbai. Ranjani Narayan, first time voter from Chembur, talks about wanting better infrastructure in her area.

Actor Anupam Kher, who starred in the much-debated biopic on former prime minister Manmohan Singh's life, cast his vote in Mumbai's Juhu on Monday. The six constituencies of Mumbai voted in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

According to latest Election Commission data, voter turnout has not moved much in the past one hour. Till 11 am, only Lok Sabha constituency to cross the 10 percent mark was Shirur with 10.08 percent.  Among all constituencies in the fray in Maharashtra, Shirur has so far recorded the highest voter turnout.

According to official Election Commission data, the estimated percentage of votes polled in Maharashtra till 10 am was 6.40 percent. According to the EC's official app Voter Turnout, Nandurbar recorded 7.13 percent, Palghar 7.77 percent, Nashik 6.58 percent and Bhiwandi 5.92 percent. Other constituencies like Mumbai North recorded 7.85 percent, Mumbai North West 6.19 percent, Mumbai North East 7.37 percent and Mumbai North Central 4.97 percent, Mumbai South central 6.44 percent and Mumbai South 5.89 percent.

Several reports said that voting at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai is yet to begin after a glitch in EVM was detected. Meanwhile, Congress' Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar cast their vote in their respective booths.

Trends like #VoteKarMumbai, #MumbaiVotesForNation and 'Dear Mumbaikars' were the top Mumbai and India trends on Twitter. Early voters, which included several celebrities like Rekha and Priyanka Chopra, industrialist Anil Ambani and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, shared images of their inked fingers on social media.

Actress Rekha, industrialist Anil Ambani, Mumbai North Central candidate of BJP Poonam Mahajan and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das were a few of the known faces seen in early morning queues outside their polling booths.

Mumbai's most-watched battle is likely to be in Mumbai North, with actor Urmila Matondkar making her political debut by taking on BJP sitting parliamentarian Gopal Shetty. Matondkar, who joined the Congress in March, insists that she is serious about her new career. "I know that when film stars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me," the 45-year-old actor told reporters soon after taking the plunge.

In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, which is being held on 29 April, six constituencies in Mumbai will go to vote.

In these constituencies, namely Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South, the main parties in the fray are the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, with the latter two having formed a coalition. Among the high-profile candidates are Priya Dutt, Poonam Mahajan, Milind Deora and actress Urmila Matondkar.

Over 96 lakh candidates are eligible to vote on Monday. Voting booths will be open between 7 am and 6 pm.

In Mumbai South, Congress is fielding Milind Deora, who will be facing the same rival he did in the 2014 general elections – Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant. Sawant, who defeated Deora by over 3.7 lakh votes in the last election, has been fielded from the constituency following the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in the state. While the Congress has raised the impact of demonetisation and GST on the business pockets of south Mumbai, the BJP-Shiv Sena talked about national security, infrastructure and local issues.

The daughters of two deceased politicians will compete against each other in Mumbai North-Central. While Congress has fielded Priya Dutt, daughter of late Sunil Dutt, Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, got the BJP ticket. Mahajan had defeated Dutt in the last Lok Sabha polls. The constituency alone has around 18 lakh voters. Rehabilitation of slum-dwellers is one of the pressing issues that has been a part of the campaigns of both these leaders.

Urmila Matondkar’s star appeal has been sought after by the Congress in Mumbai North, where the BJP ticket was given to sitting MP Gopal Shetty. In 2014m Shetty had defeated then Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam by over 4.4 lakh votes. Rising population, housing, healthcare and transportation remain key issues.

Mumbai North-East, which comprises of over 16 lakh voters, will see BJP's Manoj Kotak contesting against NCP's former Union minister Sanjay Dina Patil. Meanwhile, Sanjay Nirupam will contest from Mumbai North-West. Sitting Mumbai south-Central MP Rahul Shewale will be contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket against Congress’ Eknath Gaikwad.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 15:07:55 IST

