Mumbai Lok Sabha Election voting LIVE Updates: 6.40% have voted in Maharashtra till 10 am; Urmila's constituency records 7.85%

Mumbai Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST Updates | According to official Election Commission data, the estimated percentage of votes polled in Maharashtra till 10 am was 6.40 percent. According to the EC's official app Voter Turnout, Nandurbar recorded 7.13 percent, Palghar 7.77 percent, Nashik 6.58 percent and Bhiwandi 5.92 percent. Other constituencies like Mumbai North recorded 7.85 percent, Mumbai North West 6.19 percent, Mumbai North East 7.37 percent and Mumbai North Central 4.97 percent, Mumbai South central 6.44 percent and Mumbai South 5.89 percent.

Several reports said that voting at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai is yet to begin after a glitch in EVM was detected. Meanwhile, Congress' Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar cast their vote in their respective booths.

Trends like #VoteKarMumbai, #MumbaiVotesForNation and 'Dear Mumbaikars' were the top Mumbai and India trends on Twitter. Early voters, which included several celebrities like Rekha and Priyanka Chopra, industrialist Anil Ambani and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, shared images of their inked fingers on social media.

Actress Rekha, industrialist Anil Ambani, Mumbai North Central candidate of BJP Poonam Mahajan and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das were a few of the known faces seen in early morning queues outside their polling booths.

Mumbai's most-watched battle is likely to be in Mumbai North, with actor Urmila Matondkar making her political debut by taking on BJP sitting parliamentarian Gopal Shetty. Matondkar, who joined the Congress in March, insists that she is serious about her new career. "I know that when film stars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me," the 45-year-old actor told reporters soon after taking the plunge.

In the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, which is being held on 29 April, six constituencies in Mumbai will go to vote.

In these constituencies, namely Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South, the main parties in the fray are the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, with the latter two having formed a coalition. Among the high-profile candidates are Priya Dutt, Poonam Mahajan, Milind Deora and actress Urmila Matondkar.

Over 96 lakh candidates are eligible to vote on Monday. Voting booths will be open between 7 am and 6 pm.

In Mumbai South, Congress is fielding Milind Deora, who will be facing the same rival he did in the 2014 general elections – Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant. Sawant, who defeated Deora by over 3.7 lakh votes in the last election, has been fielded from the constituency following the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in the state. While the Congress has raised the impact of demonetisation and GST on the business pockets of south Mumbai, the BJP-Shiv Sena talked about national security, infrastructure and local issues.

The daughters of two deceased politicians will compete against each other in Mumbai North-Central. While Congress has fielded Priya Dutt, daughter of late Sunil Dutt, Poonam Mahajan, daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, got the BJP ticket. Mahajan had defeated Dutt in the last Lok Sabha polls. The constituency alone has around 18 lakh voters. Rehabilitation of slum-dwellers is one of the pressing issues that has been a part of the campaigns of both these leaders.

Urmila Matondkar’s star appeal has been sought after by the Congress in Mumbai North, where the BJP ticket was given to sitting MP Gopal Shetty. In 2014m Shetty had defeated then Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam by over 4.4 lakh votes. Rising population, housing, healthcare and transportation remain key issues.

Mumbai North-East, which comprises of over 16 lakh voters, will see BJP's Manoj Kotak contesting against NCP's former Union minister Sanjay Dina Patil. Meanwhile, Sanjay Nirupam will contest from Mumbai North-West. Sitting Mumbai south-Central MP Rahul Shewale will be contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket against Congress’ Eknath Gaikwad.

