Mumbai Congress can't become cricket pitch for sectarian politics, disappointed with party, says Milind Deora

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora Tuesday said he was "disappointed" with what was happening in the party's Mumbai unit.

Deora also said he would reconsider fighting the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and wouldn't want to be in politics if the current situation prevailed.

In a series of tweets, Deora said Mumbai Congress cannot become a cricket pitch for sectarian politics with leaders pitted against each other.

He said he did not intend to discuss internal party affairs in public, but remarks made in a recent interview had forced him to repeat his strong commitment towards the need for Mumbai Congress to remain a symbol of the city's diversity.

Deora said in a city like Mumbai, which is the economic and cultural capital of India, there was need to bring people together.

"I am disappointed with what's happening and the party is aware of my stance on fighting the Lok Sabha elections. However, I have full faith in our central leadership and its commitment to our party's ideology and principles, especially in Mumbai, where the Congress was born," he tweeted.

Deora went on to add that the Congress was leading a powerful, united campaign across India, adding that infighting cannot and should not be allowed to threaten the party's base in Mumbai.

"I appeal to all Congress leaders in Mumbai to unite as a team. We owe this much to our party and to the Congress president," he said, in tweet in which he tagged party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, in a television interview telecast on Tuesday, Deora said there were problems in the city Congress that can be ironed out.

He said he may reconsider fighting the Lok Sabha elections and not want to be in politics if the prevailing situation continued, claiming that he had conveyed his feelings

to Rahul.

"There are many leaders feeling left out and are sitting at home," he said.

