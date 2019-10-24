Mumbadevi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mumbadevi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Constituency Name— Mumbadevi

Constituency Number— 186

District Name—Mumbai City

Total Electors—243644

Female Electors—110157

Male Electors— 133478

Third Gender— 9

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, Amin Patel of Congress won with 39,188 votes against Atul Shah of BJP who received only 30,675 votes. the sitting MLA had also won this seat in 2009 elections with 45285 votes against Shiv Sena's Anil Chandrakant Padwal who managed 28,646 votes. Before Congress came into power in 2009, this seat was ruled by BJP MLA Raj K. Purohit. He consecutively won in this constituency from 1990 to 2009 and defeated Congress candidates like Adv. Sushil D. Vyas, Bhanwarsingh Narayansingh Rajpurohit, Bhanwar Singh Raj Purohit and Lali Jamnadas Kapadia.

In 2019 elections, the current MLA and Congress candidate Amin Patel will stand against Pandurang Sakpal of Shiv Sena among others.

