Maharahstra Assembly election 2019, Mulund profile: BJP has held seat since 1990, fields Mihir Kotecha against Congress' Govind Basantram Singh

Mulund Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashta Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Mulund

Constituency Number—155

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—286467

Female Electors—138485

Male Electors—147961

Third Gender—21

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—The seat has been occupied by the BJP since 1990. Sardar Tara Singh of BJP won the 2009 assembly elections for the second consecutive time. He defeated Satyawan Ganpat Dalvi of MNS with a huge margin. Singh secured 65,748 votes as against Ganpat's 37,772 votes. In 2014, BJP candidate Sardar Tara Singh won with 93,850 votes against Charan Singh Sapra of Congress who netted 28,543 votes.

In the upcoming Assembly election, the BJP's Mihir Kotecha is up against the Congress' Govind Basantram Singh.

Demographics— Mulund is the earliest planned neighborhood of Mumbai city.