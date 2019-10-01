Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Mulana profile: BJP seeks to retain seat wrestled from INLD in 2014 polls

Mulana Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for

the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 06

Total electors: 2,11,588

Female electors: 97,536

Male electors: 1,14,052

Third gender electors: None

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Interestingly, Congress’ Phool Chand Mulana has contested elections nine times from this constituency (from 1972 to 2009) and won four times. During Phool Chand Mulana’s last election in 2009, he lost to INLD’s Rajbir Singh. In 2014, the BJP emerged victorious as Santosh Chauhan Sarwan defeated INLD’s Rajbir Singh by 5,649 votes.

Daya Rani from INLD, Krishan Dass from Bahujan Samaj Party, Varun Chaudhary from Congress and Rajbir Singh from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Mulana LAC in 2019

Demographics: Close to Chandigarh, the state capital, Mulana is the second most populous Assembly constituency in Ambala district. It is the only constituency in Ambala with zero individuals belonging to the third gender.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .