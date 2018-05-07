Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reacts to row over namaz in public spaces, says no tension should be allowed over prayer

New Delhi: Prayer promotes peace and no tension should be allowed in the name of worshipping God, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday after a minister in the Haryana government reportedly said namaz could not be offered anywhere in the open "with the intention of grabbing land".

The minority affairs minister also said the Haryana government was "very sensitive" towards the issue and that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar himself had clarified that his regime was not against offering prayers.

Naqvi, however, added that if there was any complaint in this connection, the issue had to be settled amicably.

"Prayer promotes peace and not tension. Hence, no tension should be allowed in the name of prayer. According to provisions, prayers are to be performed at authorised places," he told reporters here.

"The state government is sensitive (towards the issue) and the chief minister has also clarified that they are not against offering prayers. But if anybody is complaining, it is better to settle the issue amicably," Naqvi added.

The Union minister said those offering namaz were aware of the rules in the Islam regarding where to offer prayers and hence, it was not right to fight over it.

To a question on the row over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), he said the students and the administration of the institute should put an end to the "uncalled for controversy".

"Jinnah is not a role model for the country or its Muslims. Hence, this controversy has to be brought to an end and it should be ensured that the university's dignity is maintained," Naqvi added. According to media reports, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij has said if someone needs to offer namaz, he has the religious freedom to do so, but one cannot offer namaz anywhere in the open with the intention of grabbing land. Vij's statement comes in the wake of Khattar's clarification that he did not speak about stopping anyone from offering prayers, after having said that namaz should be offered only in mosques and idgahs.