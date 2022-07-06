Naqvi's Rajya Sabha term will end on Thursday. The BJP did not nominate him for another term during the recent elections

New Delhi: Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh resigned from the Cabinet a day before their Rajya Sabha tenure ends.

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi lauded both Naqvi and Singh for their contribution to the country and the people during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting.

Naqvi's Rajya Sabha term ends on Thursday. The BJP did not nominate him for another term during the recent elections.

Singh is a member of BJP's alliance partner JD(U).

This is a developing story

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.