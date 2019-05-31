Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Cabinet Minister 2019: Prominent Muslim face in Modi govt has stressed on empowering minorities

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was the former Union minister for minority affairs. Hailing from Jharkhand, Naqvi was elevated to the previous Narendra Modi Cabinet in September 2017 during a major reshuffle.

Naqvi, a prominent Muslim face in the Modi cabinet, had said the priority of the government was to empower the weaker sections of society and work towards the goal of achieving 'New India'. Naqvi was earlier Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs.

Naqvi has found himself amidst controversy this past year. In April, the Election Commission let off the 61-year-old with a light rap for his 'Modiji ki sena' remark and "warned" him against using the armed forces for political propaganda.

Also in April, Naqvi claimed that Narendra Modi was "the biggest victim of political intolerance" and had accused the Congress leaders of "going to Pakistan and sought help to remove" Narendra Modi.

Naqvi holds a BA (Hons), post graduate (mass communication), post graduate diploma in media and communication from FRI College, Bareilly, Anglo-Verna College, Allahabad, Yadgar College, Allahabad and Asian Institute of Technical Studies.