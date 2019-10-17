Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Mukhed profile: Main contest between sitting BJP MLA Tushar Rathod and Congress' Bhausaheb Patil

Mukhed Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nanded district — Deglur (SC).

Constituency Name—Mukhed

Constituency Number—91

District—Nanded

Total Electors—2,82,148

Female Electors—1,34,169

Male Electors—1,47,972

Third Gender— 7

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Subhash Piraji Sabne of Shiv Sena won this seat receiving 38,752 votes against Avinash Madhukarrao Ghate of Congress who netted 37,463 votes. In 2004, Shiv Sena's Sabne defeated Congress' Ghate once again by a margin of over 5,000 votes. In 2009, Congress fielded Hanmanthrao Venketrao Patil who won the seat netting 66,013 votes in his favour. The runner-up from the seat was Independent candidate Govind Makkaji Rathod who netted 64,797 votes in total.

In 2014, Govind M Rathod of the BJP won the election against Congress candidate and then-incumbent MLA Patil. Rathod had received a total of 1,18,781 votes in the election. In 2015, bye-elections took place in the seat during which Tushar Govindrao Rathod of the BJP won this seat netting a total of 1,00,319 votes. Congress' Patil emerged as the runner-up candidate again receiving just 53,071 votes.

There are only five candidates in the fray for the seat in the 2019 election for Mukhed Assembly constituency. BJP is fielding incumbent MLA Tushar Rathod again from the constituency while the Congress' candidate is Bhausaheb Khushalrao Patil of the Congress. Also in the fray are Jitendra Dashrath Waghmare of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Jivan Vithalrao Daregawe of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and Balaji Janardhan Aaglave of the Sambhaji Brigade Party.

Demographics—Mukhed is an assembly constituency in the Nanded district. It has a total population of 385,182 people of 92.82 percent are rural and 7.18 percent are urban.