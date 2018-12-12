MP Election Results LIVE Updates: Congress wins last seat; in final tally, INC at 114, two short of majority, BJP has 109

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018 Latest Updates: The final result of the Madhya Pradesh election is out. The Congress has managed to win 114, two short of the majority mark. The Bharatiya Janata Party was restricted at 109. Bahujan Samaj Party (2) and Samajwadi Party (1) are the likely kingmakers in the state.
Media reports have claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party hasa also staked a claim for government formation in Madhya Pradesh. Times Now reported that the BJP has claimed the support of Independents and other parties to make up the requisite numbers. The saffron party has sought the governor's time. Meanwhile, the Congress, which had sought an appointment with Governor Anandiben Patel last night, is still waiting for a response.
Accepting "people's mandate with humility", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Congress, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao and the Mizo National Front for their respective victories and said and added in a philosophical vein that it is a part of life. Modi took to Twitter late on Tuesday night after BJP's poll drubbing in three states, two of which were called its bastion.
Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday declined the Congress' request for a late night appointment, saying it will be given only after the Election Commission makes the situation clear. The Congress has staked a claim to form the government in Madhya Pradesh and sought an appointment with the governor, saying it had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly.
The grand old party had sought a late night appointment with the governor through fax and email. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, in his letter to the governor, claimed the party has support of "all independent candidates".
Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won from Budhni constituency with a margin of nearly 59,000 votes. Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi and said that BJP and Narendra Modi will not be able to win the 2019 polls. The neck-and-neck contest continues in Madhya Pradesh as BJP leads in 109 seats while Congress leads in 111.
Dozen ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government are trailing in an election in which the margin of votes in some constituencies is as low as four.
In a bitterly fought contest, the Congress has managed to surge ahead of the BJP in 110 seats and has won eight seats. According to current trends, the BJP is leading on 90 seats and has won 12 others. However, the trends are unlikely to solidify just yet as there are at least 30 seats where the margin is let than 1,000 votes.
As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi. Meanwhile, Gondwana Gantantra Party will also hold a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans.
The tally of Madhya Pradesh results is changing by the seconds. The latest trends show that the Congress has managed to overturn Congress' early lead. BIt even grazed through the halfwy mark briefly but fell down to 115 only moments later. The BJP is trailing close behind with 104 seats.
The trends suggest the Congress is ahead on 38 seats that were previously held by the BJP. The saffron party on the other hand is likely to llose out on 43 seats it won earlier, if the current trends persist.
The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 101 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 100.
In an interesting shift of balance in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has closed in on the gap in the state. The party is now trailing close behind the BJP with a lead on 94 seats.The BJP on the other hand is ahead on 94 seats.
The BJP is leading with 435 votes in Mandsaur, the place where the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has faced massive resistance from farmers. Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son is trailing from Indore 3 constituency.
Thirty minutes into counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading at 15 seats, while the Congress was ahead on nine seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf Budhni, while BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is leading from Shivpuri. Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in Pawai seat.
The counting has begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.
The Bhopal strong room was opened in presence of the candidates contesting from the seat. The Electronic Voting Machines are now being taken to counting room. On an average, 22 rounds of counting will be conducted here.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters that counting would begin at 8 AM with the postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. "EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting at 8.30 AM. Counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously," he said.
The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2018 take place on Tuesday along with the result declaration of the elections in five other states including Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram.
The exit polls have predicted an interesting contest in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is trying for a consecutive fourth term. According to Times Now-CNX, the BJP is set to pick up 126 of the 230 seats on offer, with the Congress and its allies picking up 89, the Bahujan Samaj Party six and others expected to win nine seats. However, the India Today-Axis My India poll shows the BJP picking up 102 to 120 seats, the Congress claiming 104 to 122 seats and others winning between four and 11 seats. Whereas in a further cause of concern for the incumbent party, the Republic-CVoter survey gives BJP between 90 and 106 seats and sees the Congress walk away with between 110 and 126 seats.
The Election Commission has announced that counting will begin at 8 am and postal ballots will be taken up first followed by electronic voting machines at 8.30 am. Of the 5.04-crore registered voters in the state, 3.78 crore (75.05 percent) exercised their franchise.
The election for the 230-member Assembly was held on 28 November and as many as 2,899 candidates are in the fray. Also testing their electoral fortunes are 1,094 independent candidates.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni seat in Sehore district and is pitted against Congress candidate Arun Yadav, a former minister.
Updated Date: Dec 12, 2018 08:49 AM
Highlights
Congress emerges winner in overnight nail-biting contest but falls short of majority
The counting has finally come to an end in Madhya Pradesh after it began 24 hours ago and the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party with 114 seats, just two short of the majority mark in the 230-seat Assembly. The party is likely to get support from the Samajwadi Party, which has one seat, but the Congress would still need support of one more MLA. It could either reach out to one or more of the four MLAs, or it can persuade Mayawati to lend them support. The BSP has bagged 2 seats in the state.
Final results are out: Congress wins last seat; in final tally, INC at 114, two short of majority, BJP has 109
BJP stakes claim to form govt, say reports; Congress waits for governor's response
Mayawati's BSP, SP, Independents to play kingmakers in govt formation
The Congress will have to enlist the support of at least one of the four independents and the lone Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate, or the Bahujan Samaj Party to form the next government in the state.
Don't want a BJP-mukt Bharat, will fight their ideology democratically, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said the congress differs with the BJP ideologically but it does not want to make it a BJP-mukt Bharat, but will work hard to fight it ideologically. He said that with a resurgent Congress party in the states and the combined opposition, it was going to be "very difficult" for Prime Minister Modi and the BJP to win future elections.
Modi taught me what not to do, says Rahul Gandhi in post-victory presser
Observing that the Assembly election results in five states were a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said opposition parties would unitedly fight and defeat the BJP in 2019 elections with the central themes being unemployment, agrarian distress and corruption.
“I was telling my mother that the absolute best thing for me was the 2014 election. I learnt a lot from that election. I learnt that the most important thing is humility," said the Congress chief, who took a lot of the blame for the party's earlier election defeats.
"Frankly, Narendra Modi taught me the lesson - what not to do," Rahul Gandhi remarked. "PM Modi was handed a huge opportunity. It is a sad thing that he refused to listen to the heartbeat of the country. The arrogance came in."
Nanredra Modi congratulates rivals for poll wins, asks BJP workers to not be disheartened
After losing three states in the Hindi heartlans, BJP's core base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a word of advice for his party workers. Praising them for their hardwork, "The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hard work. Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today’s results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India."
Accept people's mandate with humility, says Narendra Modi after poll drubbing in 3 states
After nearly 24 hours of counting, we still don't know how this story's going to end
0.1 per cent - that’s how close the race is between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh after more than 21 hours of counting. Congress’ wins ( including latest leads) is at 115, just one short of the magic number 116 in a 230 member Assembly. The Governor’s going to wait until the Election Commission puts its official stamp on the results. Wednesday's MP politics promises to be busy, long and incredibly exciting.
Congress wins 115 seats in Madhya Pradesh, all eyes on Independents
The Madhya Pradesh all-nighter has almost ended and at least four of five states that went to the polls in the fag end of 2018 will have brand new chief ministers. Of these states, three are plum in the Hindi heartland. As things stand at around 5 am IST, Congress has won 115 seats in Madhya Pradesh —that’s one short of a majority in the 230 member Assembly. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Congress has a bigger margin over main rival BJP. Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot are front-runners for the CM post in Rajasthan, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh. Four names are in the mix for Chhattisgarh. In MP, which is going down to the wire, Congress sent a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel seeking time to stake claim to form the next government. Patel turned down the request and asked the party to wait until results for all seats are declared by the Election Commission.
News18 Madhya Pradesh is reporting that a BJP leader is claiming the party is in talks with independents even as Congress inches forward to majority - the 116 mark.
The 3a.m. update
Congress has bagged a total of 115 seats, BJP has 108 at last count and independents are front and center in political math. Counting is on in exactly 12 constituencies as of 3 am IST. BJP leads in 6, Congress in 5 and BSP is ahead in Bhind.
The final bend in Madhya Pradesh
Congress 114, BJP 107, Others 1 - that’s what it looks like in Madhya Pradesh at 2 am IST. Counting is almost through, Twitter handlers for Rahul Gandhi and the rest are getting some shut eye before the real excitement of political closure that will play out on Wednesday. A quick recap of other results: Congress party is poised to form the government in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, while TRS scored a big win in Telangana and MNF defeated Congress in the Northeast.
Governor tells Congress to wait it out
As BJP and Congress fight it out in Madhya Pradesh, Governor Anandiben Patel has responded to a Congress letter saying she will take a decision only after the Election Commission greenlights the results.
It’s going down to the wire in MP
Congress and BJP are headed for a photo finish in Madhya Pradesh. Congress has been asked to wait after seeking an appointment with the Governor to stake claim.
Results and trends* Wednesday just after 1 am IST
Wins:
BJP: 97
Congress: 98
SP: 1
Independents: 3
Leading:
BJP: 12
Congress: 16
SP: 0
Independents: 1
* All data here from Election Commission.
Madhya Pradesh results and trends Wednesday 12:55 am.
Congress has been asked to wait after seeking an appointment with the Governor to stake claim.
Wins:
BJP: 92
Congress: 93
SP: 1
Independents: 3
Leading:
BJP: 17
Congress: 21
Madhya Pradesh Congress alleging Election Commission being pressurised by bureaucrats; holding back results
Governor declines Congress request
Congress wins 15 seats, BJP wins 17 so far
Congress is also leading in 96 seats while BJP is leading in 92 so far. Other candidates have won two seats while others are leading in 8.
Assembly poll results indication of 2019 elections, says Mamata Banerjee
Terming the BJP's poor performance in the Assembly elections held in five states the "people's verdict", Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday the poll results were a real democratic indication of the 2019 general elections.
"People voted against BJP. This is the people's verdict and victory of the people of this country, victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people, farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste," she tweeted.
In high voltage poll, margin less than 1,000 votes in 30 seats; 8 record difference below 500
The Congress is surging ahead of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh in 115 seats in a bitterly fought contest. The Congress has once again inched towards the halfway mark, 15 ahead of the BJP, according to current trends. However, the trends are unlikely to solidify just yet as there are at least 30 seats where the margin is let than 1,000 votes.
Interesting contest at Indore 3 constituency
After 03:30 pm update by Election Commission, BJP candidate Akash Vijavargiya, son of BJP's General Secretary Kailash Vijavargiya, is trailing in Indore 3 constituency with over 1600 votes. Till 02:30 pm Akash was leading with 99 votes against Congress candidate Ashwin Joshi.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
BJP workers put up a spirited show, distribute sweets at party office
With roughly eight rounds of counting still left, the BJP supporters have decided to put up a spirited show. The party workers were seen distributing sweets and raising slogans at the Madhya Pradesh BJP office. This is the first time since morning the BJP supporters gathered at party headquarter and raised slogans.
Input by Kashif Kakvi/101Reporters
Congress learns from its Goa mistakes; reaches out to SP, BSP, GPP for support
CNN-News18 reported that Congress is still saying that they will form government on their own. But the senior leadership has started sending out to feelers to the smaller parties to prevent the BJP from doing a Goa on them. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are considered more inclined towards Congress in event of an alliance government.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani faces bitter defeat in Waraseoni
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law and Congress candidate Sanjay Singh Masani is in the fourth place in Waraseoni constituency of Balaghat district.
BJP' s Yogendra is leading with 37.69 percent votes, Indepent candidate Pradeep with 36.47 percent votes is at the second spot. BSP's Ramkumar has so far recieved 9.41 percent votes and Masani recieved 8.21 percent votes.
Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
Trends reflect people’s desire for change, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
With trends indicating that the Congress was ahead in the Assembly polls in three Hindi heartland States, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said the figures reflected the people’s desire for a change.
According to initial rounds of counting, the Congress was ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — the three States where the BJP has been in power.
Congress workers celebrate party's performance in other state's as well
Jubilant by their party's good performance in state polls, Congress workers were seen celebrating outside party offices in other states. On person was seen twerking on the dhol tune, displaying an unusual kite flying step.
Gondwana Gantantra Party to hold crucial meeting in Bhopal
Gulzar Singh, Senior Gondwana Gantantra Party leader, stated that, his party is hopeful of winning the Amarwada constituency inChhindwara district and the Baihar constituency in Balaghat district.
When asked that if his party will lend support to either BJP or Congress, Singh said,"We are holding a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday night, where all party leaders will decide the future plans."
Mayavati meanwhile has called BSP MLAs to Delhi to discuss further steps
Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
Ambah, Damoh constituencies throw up a volatile contest
Ambah (SC/ST) constituency in Morena district has witnessed the most volatile contest till now. In the morning, Neha Kinner started with a lead, further Kamlesh Jatav of Congress picked up a lead around 10:30 am. Around 11:30 AM Neha Kinner, the state's only transgender candidate made a comeback, however Kamlesh Jatav is leading right now at the seat.
Likewise, Damoh, one of the prestigious constituency of Madhya Pradesh, where two political stalwarts Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya and BJP rebel leader Ramkrishna Kusmariya are at loogerheads has also shown substantial swing. In the morning, Ramkrishna Kusmariya started with a lead, but for sometimes Malaiya was also leading the race, but currently Ramkrishna Kusmariya is inching closer to victory.
Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
Madhya Pradesh results surprised us, party forgot agenda of development, says BJP's Rajya Sabha MP
Sanjay Kakade, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP told ANI, "I knew we would lose in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but Madhya Pradesh trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues and name changing became the focus."
Samajwadi Party extends support to Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
As expected, the regional parties have started extending their support to the Congress after trends showed victory for Congress in three states. The Samajwadi Party, which is leading in just one seat, has offered to support the Congress, should it fall short of the majority mark. The Bahujan Samaj Pary too has said that it will not ally with the BJP. The BSP is leading on three seats.
Input by Saurabh Sharma
Meanwhile, here is Manjul Toons take on the close race in Madhya Pradesh
26 seats have nail-biting contest; Dindori, Gotegaon have margin of just 50 votes
The neck-and-neck contest in Madhya Pradesh is partly due to 26 seats where the margin is less than 1000 votes. In fact in two constituencies, Dindori and Gotegaon the winning and the runner-up candidates have a difference of only 50 seats.
Nine ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet trailing
Nine ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh are trailing in the Assembly polls as per the latest trends, an election official said Tuesday.
As BSP likely to play kingmaker, Mayawati asks all leading candidates to rush to Delhi
As Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to play kingmaker in state, the party supremo Mayawati has summoned all her candidates to Delhi.
BSP party sources have claimed that, Madhya Pradesh assembly Election winners will reach New Delhi in the night or tomorrow to discuss the further electoral probablities with senior leaders.
After six rounds of counting, here's the tally of all seven seats in Bhopal
Input by KK
NOTA scores more votes than Samajwadi Party, AAP
NOTA has so far bagged 1.5 lakh votes which is roughly 1.5 percent of total votes so far. NOTA's vote share so far is more than what the Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party could muster in these polls.
Inputs by Karishma K/101Reporters
BJP's veteran leader Anoop Mishra trailing at Bhitarwar constituency
Former Prime Minister's Atal Bihari Vajpayee's relative Anoop Mishra is trailing behind at Bhitarwar constituency of Gwalior district. Lakhan Singh Yadav of Congress is leading at the seat.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
Madhya Pradesh tribals helped Congress come at par with BJP's vote share in state
A significant trend as counting continues in Madhya Pradesh is the leads Congress has taken in the Mahakoushal area. It has swept away the former BJP stronghold. This is the area directly manged by Kamal Nath, who was only one of the two Congress leaders who withstood the Modi wave in 2014, and won the Chhindwara Parliamentary seat. Mahakoushal in the South East of the state has 38 seats of which BJP last time won 24, Congress just 13 and an Independent canddate got one seat. On several Assembly seats BSP gave a tough fight and emerged number two, owing to its popularity in the reserved seats. The fact that Mahakoshal has a lot of tribal seats, and given Congress' leads in the region, it could suggest that the tribals this time in the state have opted for the Congress, News18 reported.
Here's a trajectory of leads and wins till noon
Rajnath Singh says early trends not definitive
Vyapam Whistleblower, Anand Rai says Congress is not in safe zone.
Anand Rai, the whistleblower who uncovered the Vyapam scam, stated that the Madhya Pradesh Congress' decision of not forming any alliance in the state backfired for the Grand Old Party. Bahujan Samaj Party, which is leading on 7 seats and Gondwana Gantantra Party, which is ahead on 3 seats will decide the fate of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
Update from Indore regions in MP
Indore I
Sudarshan Gupta (BJP) leading by 2,625 votes
Indore II
Ramesh Mendola (BJP) leading by 6,205 votes
Indore III
Akash Vijayavargiya (BJP) leading by 495 votes
Indore IV
Malini Gaud (BJP) leading by 4,406 votes
Indore V
Mahendra Hardia (BJP) leading by 6,400 votes
Rau
Madhu Verma (BJP) leading by 2,022 votes
Mhow
Antar Singh Darbar (Congress) leading by 1,493 votes
Sanwer
Dr Rajesh Sonkar (BJP) leading by 332 votes
Depalpur
Vishal Jagdesh Patel (Congress) leading by 2,074.
After three rounds.
Input by Karishma K/101Reporters
Congress takes a lead in key urban bastions; BJP trails close behind
The BJP has traditionally managed to secure a win in urban seats consistently. However, this time around, the Congress managed to register a lead in the following urban seats.
Input by S Niazi
Factors playing against Chouhan, BJP
After 15 years, Congress poised to cross the 100 mark in BJP bastion of Madhya Pradesh
If the current trends persist, this will be the first time that the Congress will cross the 100 mark. Currently it is maintaining a lead on 114 seats out the 230 constituencies up for grabs.
In the 2003 Assembly elections, the BJP got 173 seats and Congress 38, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 2 and Samajwadi Party (SP) 7 and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) 3 and others 7 for the 230 members Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.
In 2008, BJP won 143, Congress 71, BSP 7 and Bhartiya Janshakti Party (BJSP) 5. In 2013 BJP won 165, Congress inched 58, BSP 3 and others 4 seats respectively.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
Agrarian-crisis hit Mandsaur favours BJP, Congress in two seats each
Of the four assembly constituencies in Mandsaur area, BJP is leading in two including Mandsaur and Malgargarh Assemblies whereas in Garoth and Suvasra areas, Congress is in lead.
Input by Karishma K
Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh reach Kamal Nath's office
Hoping to put up a united face, the three Congress chief minister hopefuls (in event of a win), have gathered up. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh arrived at Kamal Nath's office in Bhopal, and the trio will head to the Pradesh Congress office together.
Congress nears halfway mark, gets early lead in 114 seats, BJP trails with 103
As the leads on all 230 seats are out, the Congress party was leading in 114 seats, while the BJP had managed to secure leads in 104 seats. The results are a major setback for the ruling party, which held a clear majority in the state in the previous Assembly.
Gondwana Gantantra Party (GPP) leading at three seats
Beohari, Amarwada and Junnardeo constituencies of Madhya Pradesh have provided some boost to Gondwana Gantantra Party,. The tribal political outfit is confident of converting these leads into a victory in these seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party also took lead on three seats in Chambal region.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
Congress takes lead on 35 seats previously held by BJP
The tally of Madhya Pradesh results is changing by the seconds. The latest trends show that the Congress party has managed to overturn BJP's influence on its earlier bastions. The trends suggest the Congress is ahead on 38 seats that were previously held by the BJP. The saffron party on the other hand is likely to llose out on 43 seats it won earlier, if the current trends persist.
Factors favouring Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP
Congress stalwarts trailing in Madhya Pradesh
Even as Congress took the lead in Madhya Pradesh, some senior Congress leaders surprised pollsters by a less favourable outcome. Senior leader Ajay Singh is trailing at Churhat constituency of Satna district. He is pitted against Shardendu Tiwari of BJP.
Laxman Singh, brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is also trailing in the early trends. Singh is fighting from Chachaura seat against BJP's Mamta Meena.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
Congress takes over BJP's early lead; INC ahead in 101 seats, saffron party at 100
The Congress took over BJP's early lead with the Indian National Congress forging ahead on 101 seats. The saffron party is close behind at 100.
BJP needs to win urban seats in MP to retain power
The Congress has taken over BJP's early lead in Madhya Pradesh. The party's final frontier may finally prove to be a handful of urban seats scattered across the state. Just like it eventually happened in Gujarat, if the Congress is kept away from power it would only on basis of BJP’s strength in urban areas. But both parties know that to finally come within sniffing distance of victory Congress should have breached the urban citadel of the BJP – Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. In all these five cities, which are also parliamentary constituencies, have 36 Assembly segments. In a House of 230 seats, this is a huge constituency.
Congress closes in on BJP's early lead; INC ahead in 90 seats, saffron party leads in 92
In an interesting shift of balance in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has closed in on the gap in the state. The party is now trailing close behind the BJP with a lead on 94 seats.The BJP on the other hand is ahead on 94 seats.
Congress' Atif Aqueel leading in Bhopal North
Congress' Atif Aqueel is leading in Bhopal North constituency, a seat from where the BJP fielded its only Muslim face in Madhya Pradesh polls. Ironically, Aqueel is facing a tough challenge from his own party’s senior leader and once rival Rasool Ahmad Siddiqui’s daughter Fatima Siddiqui, who contested on a BJP ticket.
Input by S Niazi/101Reporters
Here's the latest leads from Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from Budni, with BJP leading in the state so far with a lead on 83 seats, as compared to 73 seats where the Congress is ahead.
BJP takes a slim lead in Mandsaur
Congress candidate from Malhargarh, Parshuram Sisodiya is leading with 373 votes, whereas BJP candidate from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodiya leading with 463 votes. Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya's son is trailing from Indore 3 constituency.
Input by Nemi Rathor/101Reporters
Independent Rana Vikram Singh leads from Sunser
Independent candidate Rana Vikram Singh from Susner Assembly in Agar Malwa district is leading in the first round. He was a rebel candidate from the Congress.
Input by Rajneesh Sethi/101Reporters
Meanwhile... BJP office bears deserted look as early trends begin to pour in
As the early trends showed the BJP leading in 42 seats, the party office in Bhopal bore a deserted look, with only media persons camping there. Although the party has maintained a lead it is trailing on quite a few constituencies it had held in previous elections.
Image by Karishma K
In Damoh constituency, it's a BJP versus BJP
Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya from his traditional Damoh constituency is fighting a tough battle against BJP rebel Ramkrishna Kusmariya, who is now an Independent candidate. Kusmariya holds strong grassroots network, while Malaiya is facing strong anti-incumbency.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
In Bundelkhand region, small parties may prove to be a gamechanger
Small players to play crucial role in Mahakoshal, Bundhelkhand, Vindhya and Baghelkhand segments. Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Gondwana Gantantra Party likely to remain strong in these regions. However, debutant Aam Aadmi Party could face the heat in Madhya Pradesh election as the established players in Hindi heartland may pose a challenger for the Delhi-based party. .
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari
All eyes on Ambah constituency
All eyes on Ambah (SC/ST) constituency in Morena. Neha Kinner, where one of the transgender candidates in Madhya Pradesh supported by SAPAKS is giving tough competition to all major contenders, including Kamlesh Jatav from Congress, BJP'S Gabbar Sakhwar and SP's Satyaprakash Sakhwar. Morena district is bastion of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
Input Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 reporters
BJP ahead on 15 seats, Congress maintains lead on 9 seats
Thirty minutes into counting, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading at 15 seats, while the Congress was ahead on nine seats. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in his home turf Budhni, while BJP leader Yashodhara Raje Scindia is leading from Shivpuri. Congress, meanwhile, took an early lead in Pawai seat.
Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's sister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia leads from Shivpuri seat
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje's sister Yashodhra Raje Scindia in leading from Shivpuri constituency after first round. She was the sports minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet.
BJP ahead in Ratlam rural constituency
BJP's Dilip Kumar Makwana is leading in the Ratlam Rural constituency. The Bharatiya janata Party had changed its candiate at the last minute. The party had dropped the sitting MLA Mathura Lal Dabar in favour of Makwana.
First lead goes to Congress' Mukesh Nayak from Pawai
The first lead in Madhya Pradesh as counting begins was for the Indian National Congress. Party spokesperson Mukesh Nayak has taken an early lead from constituency number 58, Pawai. He is pitted against BJP's sitting MLA Brijendra Pratap Singh.
Congress seeks to make inroads in tribal belt with help from Jay Aadivasi Yuva Shakti
Hiralal Alawa, former Jay Aadivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) convenor, contesting a seat from Manawar Assembly constituency, will test his luck against BJP stalwart Ranjana Baghel. Baghel, who has won the past three elections on this seat. The results will decide whether Congress was able to break a strong BJP bastion by giving tribal organisation JAYS by giving a ticket to their leader.
Input by Karishma K/101Reporters
Counting begins in Madhya Pradesh
The countinghas begun at 8 am with the numbering of postal ballots at 51 centres across the state. The EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) would be taken up for counting of votes at 8.30 am. Meanwhile, the counting of postal ballots would continue simultaneously.
Key candidates to watch out for
A key contest to watch out for would be Hoshangabad, where former BJP minister Sartaj Singh (Congress) is contesting against Sitasharan Sharma (BJP). Bhojpur is seeing a fight between Suresh Pachouri (Congress) and Surendra Patwa (BJP). Bhopal is seeing two Muslim candidates going head to head: Veteran Congress leader Arif Aqueel is pitted against Fatima Siddiqui, BJP's sole Muslim candidate.
Tier 3 securitiy system put in place for counting, says Bhopal Superintendent of Police
Detailing the security arrangements on polling day, Bhopal City SP said, "Dedicated teams have been deployed to ensure full security. Diversion points have been put on roads outside the counting centres. There's a 3-tier security system. Any device that can help communication isn't allowed inside the counting centres"
Madhya Pradesh exit polls predict neck-and neck contest between BJP, Congress
Exit polls have predicted a close race between the BJP and the Congress, though leaders from both parties have routinely claimed their respective victories.
Kailash Vijayvargiya's son, contesting from Indore 3 seat, turns to religion ahead of counting of votes
Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP candidate from Indore 3 assembly constituency and son of party stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Nandanagar and also visited a gaushala ahead of counting on Tuesday. He is up against Congress' Ashwin Joshi.
Input by Karishma K
Oldest candidate in Madhya Pradesh from Congress
15,000 EC officials to conduct couting in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said that 15,000 employees have been drafted for the counting process which will be monitored through 1200 CCTV cameras installed at 51 centres across the state.
Expect Indore 5's result to be in a little late as CEO says seat had highest number of polling booths
Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao said said the maximum rounds of counting — 32 in total — would take place in the Indore-5 assembly segment due to the highest number of booths there.
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am CEO says all arrangements in place
Fate of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan's bid for his fourth term in office will be known on Tuesday with counting of votes for the state's 230 assembly seats scheduled to begin at 8 am, while the challenger Congress expects to return to power after a 15-year gap.
BJP will secure 140-145 seats, claims party's state vice-president
BJP's state vice president Sudershan Gupta said that the party will win 140 to 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh and form the government for a fourth straight time under the leadership of Chouhan. "We have received feedback that the BJP will win between 140 and 165 seats and form the government under the leadership of Chouhan for the fourth straight time," Gupta told reporters in Bhopal after a party meeting on Saturday.
