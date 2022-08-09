'BJP chief JP Nadda has appointed Bilaspur MP Arun Sao as the Chhattisgarh party president with immediate effect,' said the party in a statement.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls in the Congress-ruled state next year, The BJP on Tuesday appointed Bilaspur MP Arun Sao as the Chhattisgarh party president.

Bharatiya Janata Party appoints Arun Sao, Bilaspur MP as the president of its Chattisgarh unit. pic.twitter.com/XcgUheTg5p — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 9, 2022

The 53-year-old Sao, who has replaced Vishnudeo Sai, was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019.

Sao had long worked for the RSS students' wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

