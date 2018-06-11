Move to open senior bureaucratic posts is a result of Narendra Modi government's 'administrative failure', says Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said the opening up of senior bureaucratic posts in various departments to people other than those who cleared the UPSC exam was a result of Modi government's "administrative failure" and may increase the influence of capitalists in policy making.

"Opening senior-level bureaucratic posts in 10 departments to private people, who have not cleared UPSC, appears to be the result of administrative failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Mayawati said in a party release issued in Lucknow.

This is a dangerous trend and chances are it will increase the influence of capitalists and the rich in the policy making of the central government, she added.

When there is an arrangement and the trend of engaging experts in any field by the central and state governments on contract basis, engaging a private person on the post of joint secretary, which is equivalent to secretary level official in the state government, without the clearance of the UPSC is making a mockery of the existing system, she said.

It is also a matter of concern as to why the central government is finding itself unable to prepare experts in these department, she said.

In a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) advertisement published in leading newspapers, it has been stated that the government is looking for 10 "outstanding individuals", even from the private sector, with expertise in the areas of revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers' welfare, road transport and highways, shipping, environment, forests and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce.

The Department of Personnel and Training advertisement also said, "The Government of India invites talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary."

The initiative is being called lateral recruitment to senior positions in the government.

The BSP chief also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh saying that attack on Dr Kafeel Khan's brother in Gorakhpur proved that 'jungle raj' prevailed in the state.

Khan is an accused in the BRD Medical Hospital case involving the death of 63 children, including infants, within a span of four days allegedly due to disruption in the supply of oxygen in August 2017.

He was arrested by UP Police and in April this year and later got bail from the Allahabad High Court.