Motihari Election Result 2020: BJP's Pramod Kumar seeks to retain semi-urban constituency

Motihari Election Result 2020: Part of the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, the Motihari Assembly seat in Tirhut region is in the semi-urban category.

The Motihari Assembly constituency is comprised of community development block Motihari including Nagar Parishad Motihari and Lautnaha (Notified Area) and community development block Piprakothi.

According to News18, in 2015, Pramod Kumar of BJP won the seat by defeating Binod Kumar Shrivastava of RJD by a margin of 18,517 votes.

Motihari voted on 7 November, 2020, the final phase of the three-phase Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Motihari seat this year. In 2015, it was 10.

Here is some information about the Motihari constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,19,062

Number of male voters: 1,19,725

Number of female voters: 99,337

Number of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in 2020: 55.05 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 57.72 percent