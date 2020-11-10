Motihari Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Pramod Kumar fends off challenge from RJD's Om Prakash Chaudhary
Motihari Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Motihari seat this year.
Motihari Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| BJP's Pramod Kumar retained his constituency by fending off the challenge from RJD's Om Prakash Chaudhary.
As per the EC website, Kumar netted 92,733 votes compared to Chaudhary's 78,088 votes.
Part of the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, the Motihari Assembly seat in Tirhut region is in the semi-urban category.
The Motihari Assembly constituency is comprised of community development block Motihari including Nagar Parishad Motihari and Lautnaha (Notified Area) and community development block Piprakothi.
In 2015, Kumar defeated Binod Kumar Shrivastava of RJD by a margin of 18,517 votes.
Motihari went to the polls on 7 November, 2020, the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Motihari seat this year. In 2015, it was 10.
Here is some information about the Motihari constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,19,062
Number of male voters: 1,19,725
Number of female voters: 99,337
Number of transgender voters: 0
Voter turnout in 2020: 55.05 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 57.72 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Pranpur Election Result 2020: BJP's Nisha Singh up against Congress' Tauquir Alam
A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Pranpur seat this year.
Digha Election Result 2020: BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia seeks to secure seat for another term
A total of 19 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Digha seat this year.
Supaul Election Result 2020: JD(U)'s Bijendra Prasad Yadav leading against Mahagathbandhan
A total of 12 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Supaul seat this year.