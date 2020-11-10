Motihari Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Pramod Kumar fends off challenge from RJD's Om Prakash Chaudhary

Motihari Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Motihari seat this year.

Motihari Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| BJP's Pramod Kumar retained his constituency by fending off the challenge from RJD's Om Prakash Chaudhary.

As per the EC website, Kumar netted 92,733 votes compared to Chaudhary's 78,088 votes.

Part of the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, the Motihari Assembly seat in Tirhut region is in the semi-urban category.

The Motihari Assembly constituency is comprised of community development block Motihari including Nagar Parishad Motihari and Lautnaha (Notified Area) and community development block Piprakothi.

In 2015, Kumar defeated Binod Kumar Shrivastava of RJD by a margin of 18,517 votes.

Motihari went to the polls on 7 November, 2020, the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

A total of 14 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Motihari seat this year. In 2015, it was 10.

Here is some information about the Motihari constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,19,062

Number of male voters: 1,19,725

Number of female voters: 99,337

Number of transgender voters: 0

Voter turnout in 2020: 55.05 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 57.72 percent