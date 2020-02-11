You are here:
Moti Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Feb 11, 2020 18:26:09 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AAP WON Shiv Charan Goel 60,622 Votes 53.83% Votes
BJP Subhash Sachdeva 46,550 Votes 41.34% Votes
INC Ramesh Popli 3,152 Votes 2.8% Votes
BSP Nitya Nand Singh 581 Votes 0.52% Votes
RJP Md Amjad 171 Votes 0.15% Votes
IND Ajit Singh 91 Votes 0.08% Votes
IND Narender Goel 116 Votes 0.1% Votes
IND Md Faizan 617 Votes 0.55% Votes
IND Shiv Charan 147 Votes 0.13% Votes

  • Part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Moti Nagar Assembly constituency will see a contest between the AAP and BJP

  • The constituency is a traditional BJP bastion, which the Congress could not breach between 1998 and 2013

  • This constituency has the DDA district park Swatantra Bharat Mills, which is spread over an area of more than 75 acres

Moti Nagar Assembly Elections 2020 | The Aam Aadmi Party's Shiv Charan Goel has won the election from the Moti Nagar constituency against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Subhash Sachdeva by a margin of 14,072 votes.

Part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Moti Nagar Assembly constituency saw a contest between the AAP and BJP. As per reports, the constituency comprises Sudarshan Park, Rajouri Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Shardapuri, Kirti Nagar and Saraswati Garden.

Representational image. News18

Sikhs and Punjabis voters have a significant presence in the constituency. The constituency is a traditional BJP bastion, which the Congress could not breach between 1998 and 2013. This election, AAP's Shiv Charan Goyal will be seeking a second term in the Assembly, while facing a tough challenge from veteran BJP legislator Subhash Sachdeva.

Constituency Name: Moti Nagar
Constituency Number: 25
District Name: New Delhi
Total Electors: 1,62,955
Female Electors: 70,502
Male Electors: 92,444
Third Gender: 9
Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The constituency elected the late BJP stalwart Madanlal Khurana twice, including when he became the chief minister in 1993. After he resigned from the Assembly in 2004, Subhash Sachdeva of the BJP won the seat in a by-election. He continued to hold the seat after winning it in 2008 and 2013 polls. However, he lost to AAP’s Shiv Charan Goyal by over 15,000 votes in the last elections.

Demographics: The area is home to automobile showrooms, banquets halls, banks, malls and restaurants. This constituency has the DDA district park Swatantra Bharat Mills, which is spread over an area of more than 75 acres.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 18:26:09 IST

