Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Morshi profile: Constituency remains under Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde despite changing parties

Morshi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Constituency Name – Morshi

Constituency Number – 43

District – Amravati

Total Electors – 2,89,144

Female Electors – 1,39,836

Male Electors – 1,49,307

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections: In 2004, Shiv Sena candidate Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde lost to JSS' Harshwardhan Pratapsinh Deshmukh who won with almost 36,524 votes. In 2009, Bonde won over independent candidate Nareshchandra Panjabrao Thakre with 43,905 votes. In 2014, Bonde, after shifting to the BJP, won with 71,611 votes against NCP.

Demographics: Morshi and the surrounding region is also known for the cultivation of famous Nagpur oranges.