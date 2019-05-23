Morena Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wins

Morena Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 1

Total Electors: 17,02,492 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,38,466

Female Electors:

Assembly Constituencies: Vijaypur, Sheopur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. It became a general seat. It was earlier a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Morena is considered a BJP safe seat. Former mayor of Morena, Ashok Argal, represented the constituency between 1996 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was elected MP. In the 2014 elections, Anoop Mishra, the nephew of AB Vajpayee, got elected from this seat.

Demography: The constituency covers the entire district of Morena and Sheopur. Once at the heart of Chambal dacoit menace, Morena continues to be an economic backwater. According to reports, caste has always played a major role during elections in this region. Dalits make up over 21 percent of Morena district and are also found in sizeable numbers in Sheopur district. Morena and Sheopur are part of the Chambal region, where OBC communities are the most dominant, followed by the upper castes (Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Banias).

