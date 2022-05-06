More than mishti doi on the menu? Sourav Ganguly likely to host Amit Shah for dinner

The home minister is likely to meet Sourav Ganguly at his residence in Kolkata today. There’s speculation once again if the BCCI president will take the political plunge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting West Bengal, has an interesting evening ahead of him. The buzz is that former Indian cricket captain and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) boss Sourav Ganguly is likely to host Shah at his residence in Kolkata on 6 May for dinner.

There was speculation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to woo Ganguly before last year’s Assembly elections in Bengal. Some reports even suggested that the former cricketer was offered the chief minister’s post if the party won the elections. But Ganguly so far has not taken the political plunge.

Shah has a packed itinerary during his three-day visit to the state, the first since the election. The dinner with Ganguly does not feature on it. However, the senior BJP leader is scheduled to attend a programme at Victoria Memorial on Friday evening, where Ganguly’s wife Dona will be performing. The dance performance is part of the culture ministry’s “Mukti-Matrika” event.

‘Feed him mishti doi’

Reports in the media suggest that Shah will head to Ganguly’s residence in Behala, a suburb in southwest Kolkata around 7 pm. He is likely to be accompanied by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and MP Swapan Dasgupta, according to News18.com.

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, however, has downplayed the speculation. “I don’t know if he (Shah) will go to Sourav’s residence or not. We have no schedule of this. Meeting eminent people is part of our organisation’s tradition… let’s try to get an opinion,” he said, according to the news website.

West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee could not resist commenting on the likely meeting between Shah and Ganguly. She said that it was Bengal’s culture to welcome guests and take care of them. “If the home minister goes to Saurav's house, what is the harm in it? I will tell Sourav to feed him mishti doi,” Banerjee said in jest on Thursday.

Political connections



Ganguly has close ties with the Centre. The home minister’s son Jay Shah works closely with the BCCI president; he is the secretary of the cricketing board.

Ganguly became BCCI president in October 2019 when Anurag Thakur, the former president, was removed from the post by a Supreme Court order. Along with Ganguly, two more persons were elected unopposed to key posts —Shah as BCCI secretary and Thakur’s brother Arun Dhumal as BCCI treasurer.

The Prince of Calcutta, as he was fondly referred to during his cricketing days, also shares a cordial relationship with Banerjee. He had visited Nabanna, the West Bengal Secretariat, a few days ago and held a meeting with the CM.



Going with the flow

The former cricketer has never said no to a career in politics. In 2021, when he was asked about his political ambitions and what next in his career he told India Today, “We will see where it goes, what opportunities come in the way, we will take it from there.”

He had said that life has been full of surprising twists and turns and he has never really had a clue about what’s coming next for him. “When I first became India captain, I didn’t expect it as Sachin (Tendulkar) was captaining. I probably wouldn’t have got it had Sachin not resigned. Similarly, when I became BCCI president, I didn’t know the minute before I would be the BCCI president. That’s the way my life has been…So we will see where it goes,” he had added.

According to Ganguly, opportunities need to be considered factoring in various aspects of someone’s life. “Opportunities come and you get influenced by a lot of things, your family, lifestyle, work, health, we will see where it goes.”

Will Ganguly be batting for the BJP soon? We will have to wait and watch.



With inputs from agencies



