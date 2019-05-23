Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Dr. S.T. Hasan is leading at 1:54 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:55:30 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
RSMD Tej Singh Seny 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSD Mohd. Aslam Urf Pasha 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHP Dileram 0 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Nadir Ali Mansoori 0 Votes 0% Votes
BBSP Roopchand Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
FJP Bhishm Jit Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Dr. S.T. Hasan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Naresh Kumar Saini 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Akeel 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prince Kumar Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Musarrat Husain 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Imran Pratapgarhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Moradabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 17,72,046

Female electors: 8,10,084

Male electors: 9,61,962

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Barhapur Assembly seat was added to the Moradabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Barhapur, Kanth, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural, Thakurdwara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Chandra Vijay Singh of Akhil Bharatiya Loktantrik Congress won the seat in 1999. In the 2004 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009, former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin won the seat on a Congress ticket. In 2014, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of the BJP won the seat defeating his nearest Samajwadi Party rival.

Demographics: Moradabad Lok Sabha is a Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituency, with Kanth, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural having plurality of Muslim voters. According to one report, Moradabad has over 40 percent voters who belong to the Muslim community.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:55:30 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile