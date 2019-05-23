Moradabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Dr. S.T. Hasan is leading at 1:54 PM

Moradabad Lok Sabha Constituency



Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 17,72,046

Female electors: 8,10,084

Male electors: 9,61,962



Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Barhapur Assembly seat was added to the Moradabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Barhapur, Kanth, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural, Thakurdwara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Chandra Vijay Singh of Akhil Bharatiya Loktantrik Congress won the seat in 1999. In the 2004 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009, former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin won the seat on a Congress ticket. In 2014, Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar of the BJP won the seat defeating his nearest Samajwadi Party rival.

Demographics: Moradabad Lok Sabha is a Muslim dominated Lok Sabha constituency, with Kanth, Moradabad Nagar, Moradabad Rural having plurality of Muslim voters. According to one report, Moradabad has over 40 percent voters who belong to the Muslim community.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.