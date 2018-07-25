Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: On the sixth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Jyotiraditya Scindia moved a privilege motion against defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the motions are in consideration. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going on Uganda trip and missing Parliament session.

On Wednesday, the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill and the Criminal Law Amendment Bill will be taken up for discussion. The Lower House will also witness debates on Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017. In Rajya Sabha, Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 will be taken up for discussion.

The Parliament on Tuesday passed an anti-corruption bill that provides for punishment to bribe givers and takers, and extends prior approval for the prosecution to former public officials with Lok Sabha, giving its assent to the law.

On the fifth day of the session, issues such as cases of mob lynchings and the alleged rape and murder of a girl at a shelter home in Bihar figured in both Houses of Parliament. Home minister Rajnath Singh assured action from the Centre on both matters.

The Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act was also one of the subjects discussed in the Rajya Sabha, where the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and other Opposition parties asked the BJP-led government to honour its assurances in letter and spirit by granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. However, the home minister virtually ruled out granting the special status to the bifurcated state, saying that the Centre was providing more assistance than what it would have got under that tag.

The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018, passed by the lower House after a reply by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, was passed by Rajya Sabha last week.

The bill makes specific provisions related to giving a bribe to a public servant and giving a bribe by a commercial organisation, and it also modifies the definitions and penalties for offences related to taking a bribe, being a habitual offender and abetting an offence. It also provides for imprisonment from three to seven years, besides fine, to those convicted of taking bribes. Bribe givers have also been included in the legislation for the first time and they can be punished with imprisonment up to seven years or fine or both.

In his reply, the minister said the bill provides safeguards to officers who perform their duties with honesty. "We have brought amendments so that honest performing officer does not get intimidated or his initiatives get killed," he said. Jitendra said the "historic legislation" has provisions to ensure speedy trial in corruption cases.

Noting the ideal situation is when the nation and society become incorruptible, he said, "But maybe we are yet to evolve to that level of evolution. To be fair, 70 years is a very small life span in the history of a democracy or a nation. We are still evolving and when we evolve to that level of incorruptibility, then we will not require a legislation like this or any further amendments."

Referring to a delay in appointment of Lokpal, Jitendra blamed Congress, saying it did not get enough seats for its leader to be recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Leader of Opposition is a member of Lokpal selection panel. Jitendra said the government had sought to include the leader of the largest Opposition party in the meetings concerning appointment of Lokpal. Many members who took part in the debate stressed on the need for electoral reforms to curb corruption.

With inputs from agencies