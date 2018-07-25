You are here:
Monsoon Session of Parliament: TMC, BJP spar over cases of mob violence in West Bengal, force LS to adjourn briefly

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 25, 2018 17:09:45 IST

New Delhi: Members of Trinamool Congress and BJP on Wednesday indulged in heated exchanges in the Lok Sabha over alleged "lynching" of four women in West Bengal, forcing Speaker
Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the proceedings briefly.

During Zero Hour, BJP member Kirit Somaiya raised the issue of alleged "lynching" of people, including women, in West Bengal and Kerala.

Representational image. PTI

Members from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left began protesting against the allegations. Some TMC and BJP members engaged in heated exchanges.

TMC members — Kalyan Banerjee and Idris Ali — walked across the Well of the House towards Somaiya, who also moved towards the Well.

As Mahajan wondered what was happening, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar and few other ministers intervened as they tried to pacify angry TMC members.

Amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for about ten minutes till 12.30 am.

Somaiya alleged that four women were "lynched" and even stripped in West Bengal and he also wanted to know what the state government was doing. This elicited noisy protests from TMC members.

The BJP member also talked about alleged lynching incidents in Kerala and Left members from the state were up on their feet protesting against it.

As the House met following the adjournment, Somaiya said Home Minister Rajnath Singh should make a statement on the lynchings in these states.

Expressing anguish over the conduct of members from the treasury as well as Opposition benches, the Speaker said that while she understands that members at times get angry, they should not cross limits.


