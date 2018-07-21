You are here:
Monsoon Session of Parliament: Narendra Modi challenges Congress to bring no-confidence motion in 2024, accuses party of spreading instability in country

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 21, 2018 08:46:38 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress's arrogance was behind the no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha and dared the Opposition party to bring another trust vote in 2024.

In his reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Modi said his fate was in the hands of 125 crore people of India and that he prayed to Lord Shiva and the countrymen that the Congress leader brings another no-confidence motion in 2024.

"I pray to God to give you (Gandhi) strength to bring a no-confidence motion in 2024 also. My best wishes are with you," the prime minister said.

He accused the Congress of creating instability in the country when it is not in power and cited instances of the past in this regard. "The Congress has misused no-confidence motions to spread instability in the country," he alleged in his speech.

"The country is not unaware of the history of one family which stoked political instability in the country time and again for its selfish interests," he said.


