Monsoon Session of Parliament: LS, RS adjourned multiple times amid Oppn fury over Pegasus row, farm laws

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to Parliament along with other party MPs and demanded that the three contentious farm laws be repealed

Both Houses of the Parliament were disrupted by continuous adjournments due to ruckus from the Opposition over various issues such as the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws.

In the Rajya Sabha, MPs belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other Opposition parties rushed into the well of the House raising slogans against the government. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said members are being prevented from raising issues of public importance.

Rahul, along with party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Deepinder Singh Hooda, also carried banners and raised slogans against the laws.

"These laws are aimed at helping only two-three industrialists. The entire country knows for who whom these laws have been brought. These laws are not for the benefit of farmers and that is why they have to be withdrawn," Rahul alleged.

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas along with a number of party leaders were detained by the Delhi Police outside Parliament and taken to Mandir marg police station.

The detained Congress leaders raised slogans demanding the withdrawal of farm laws.

"We will not be cowed by such actions. This struggle will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and we will not allow the Modi government to hand over the rights of 62 crore farmers to three-four industrialists," Surjewala told reporters after he was detained.

The tractor ride to Parliament was aimed at highlighting the cause of farmers and extend their support to them, party leaders said.

The BJP has, however, termed the move as "theatrics".

Here's what happened in the Lok Sabha today: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday after passage of two bills without discussions amid relentless protests by Opposition members who raised slogans and showed placards on the Pegasus snooping row and farmers' issues.

As soon as the House met at 3 pm after repeated adjournments during the day, Lok Sabha took up the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021, separately.

Discussion on the two bills could not take place as Opposition members continued to stage protests demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping allegations and the farmers' demand of repealing the three new agri laws.

Rama Devi, who was in the chair, repeatedly urged protesting members to return to their seats and participate in the discussions.

However, with protesting MPs not relenting, she went ahead with the consideration and passage of the two bills.

Earlier in the day, the House saw repeated adjournments and when it met at 2 pm and ran for a few minutes, papers were laid on the table, and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

As soon as the House met in the morning, Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to personnel of the armed forces for their valour and sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

On the 22nd anniversary of 'Operation Vijay', mounted to flush out Pakistani troops from the heights of Kargil, Speaker Birla also expressed his gratitude to the family members of the heroes of the war. Members observed silence for those who made the supreme sacrifice.

He also congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soon thereafter, Opposition members trooped into the Well raising slogans, disrupting the proceedings.

While the Pegasus snooping row remained the dominant issue with the Opposition members, they also raised slogans and displayed placards in support of agitating farmers.

Some opposition members demanded the presence of the prime minister in the House and raised slogans such as "Modi sarkar jawab do" (Modi government please answer) on the Pegasus issue.

"The government wants to give a reply. If you want a reply, please go back to your seats ... people choose you to raise their issues. You are raising slogans ... this hurts the dignity of the House," Speaker Birla said.

Here's what happened in the Rajya Sabha today: Proceedings in Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted on Monday as Opposition members protested on alleged phone-tapping and other issues. The agitated members demanded that the Chair allow the Leader of Opposition to speak and created an uproar, forcing four adjournments. The Upper House was adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.