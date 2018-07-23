Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: Monday's Parliament session is significant as it comes a day after the no-confidence debate on the third day of the Monsoon Session. After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning leading. Soon, Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm after an uproar in the House over Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies.
Members of the Lok Sabha will be discussing the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017 while National Sports University Bill, 2017 and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015 might be withdrawn.
In Rajya Sabha, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 are expected to be discussed.
On Friday, the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government resulted in an acrimonious debate in the Lok Sabha, with political parties hurling allegations at each other. The marathon 12-hour debate ended with the BJP-led alliance emerging victorious — 325 members of the Lok Sabha opposed the no-trust motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while 126 supported it.
The victory of the BJP-led NDA government was not unexpected but the intense debate gave an opportunity to the leaders of rival parties to set the agenda for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The no-trust motion was the first after Modi assumed office in May 2014 and less than a year before the next general elections. "Arrogance is behind the no-confidence motion," Modi said in his reply and hit out at the Congress, saying this is not the floor test of the government but a "force" test of the main Opposition party and its so-called allies. He said the only thing they have to say is- 'remove Modi'.
"We are 'bhagidars'(collaborator) to people's dreams, to the poor people of the country. I am 'chowkidar' and 'bhagidar', but not a 'saudagar' (trader) or 'thekedar' (contractor) like you," Modi said during the course of his 90-minute speech in a blunt retort to Gandhi that drew cheers from the Treasury benches. Several AIADMK members opposed the motion that came as a boost to the NDA. The AIADMK has 37 MPs. "AIADMK supported government, voted against the no-confidence motion," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. Members of BJP ally Shiv Sena(18 MPs), BJD(19) and TRS (14) abstained.
The stinging attack on the Congress by Modi in his response to allegations against the government and Gandhi accusing the prime minister of being a 'bhagidar' (collaborator) in corruption and not a 'chowkidar' and saying people were victims of his 'jumla'(gimmickery) strikes virtually set the stage for for an intense faceoff during the 2019 polls. Capping a power-packed speech in which Gandhi unleashing a vitriolic attack on Modi on the government on multiple issues, from farmer distress to the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi strode across the lower house to hug Modi and then winked at his colleagues after returning to his seat, sparking a debate on the appropriateness of his action.
But it was his walk across the green-carpeted Well of House at the end to hug Modi that left almost everyone, not the least the prime minister, surprised. Modi shook Gandhi's hands but ignored his call to stand so that he could hug the BJP leader. The Congress chief, however, embraced him as he remained seated.
Modi initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, but recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back. He also appeared to say a few words, which were inaudible.
A day ahead of the Monsoon Session, barring a few snide remarks exchanged between the Treasury and Opposition benches, and a brief walkout by Congress leaders, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha managed to pass bills of importance, debate on matters of public importance, and take up the Question Hour and Special Mentions. The second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session had witnessed some productive time with the Lok Sabha passing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and the Rajya Sabha passing amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The Opposition had protested home minister's statement on lynching, raises slogans against Jayant Sinha as Congress, BJP argued over Chidambaram, Tharoor.
YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh
In the Lok Sabha, YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh to ensure funds do not return to the Union govt. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says that 14 schools are already there in Andhra Pradesh.
Ruckus breaks out in Lok Sabha following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comment
TDP MP Jayadev Galla says PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions so we are protesting
On TDP's protest, party MP Jayadev Galla said, "We had been moving the no-confidencee motion for entire second half of Budget Session. Finally, the discussion took place but PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions,we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest."- ANI
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar in the House on Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies
The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution
they are not instrument to use for the govt of the day for political vendetta or persecute senior government officials ,there cannot be any discrimination, Congress leader Anand Sharma says in Rajya Sabha leading to a ruckus.
Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus
After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning. Later, following Congress leader Anand Sharma's comment, Rajya Sabha is adjourned.
MP N Sivaprasad comes to the House dressed as Annamayya, a devotee
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha on Monday
We will raise lynching issue in the Parliament today: Mallikarjun Kharge
On the issue of lynching and cow vigilantism, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The government is encouraging such incidents in the country. This government does not want the situation in the country to improve. We will raise the issue in the Parliament today."
Before the session begins, Congress MPs from Punjab protest over unemployment
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018
Piyush Goyal brings up the issue of ruckus in Parliament in Budget Session
In the Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal says that it was important to issue an ordinance on the repeated ruckus being created in the Lok Sabha. He also goes onto say that this is the first time in the history of the Parliament that the Speaker has had to face insults and such misbehaviour.
Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up today; will be taken up on Monday
In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman says that the Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up on Thursday but instead will be taken up on Monday. However, there is a dissension among a couple of parliamentarians who think it should be taken up today.
Congress protests as BJP MP says CBI will chargesheet ex-FM
Congress and BJP members on Thursday sparred in the Lok Sabha after a ruling party member claimed that the CBI was going to chargesheet a former finance minister in a criminal case involving fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya.
When BJP's Nishikant Dubey made the statement, Leader of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge immediately questioned as to how was he aware of the impending CBI action and said it indicated that the agency was acting in a "pre-planned" manner.
No compromise on security on passport application mobile app: Sushma Swaraj
There has been no compromise on security aspects with regard to passport applications through the new mobile app and any attempt to get fake passports made from cyber cafes will be rejected, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.
Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Jan Adhikar Party member Rajesh Ranjan on Thursday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha by hurling papers towards treasury benches and was reprimanded by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who asked him to apologise. As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Ranjan who is also known as Pappu Yadav, rushed to the Well shouting slogans.
He was wearing an apron with words "yachna nahin, rann hoga" (No more pleas, there will be war now), seeking special category status for Bihar.
Digvijaya Singh questions appointments in CBI, says govt lacks the intention to act on corruption
Participating in a debate on the amendment in the prevention of corruption bill, Digvijaya Singh said that the government clearly lacks the will to act against corruption because they have appointed people accused of corruption in top ranks of CBI. He said that the government is silent on key issues of corruption including the Vyapam scam.
Tathagatha Sathpathy questions need for new law on fugitive offenders, says first fix lacunae in CrPC provisions
Addressing Minister in-charge of financial Piyush Goel BJD MP Tathagatha Sathpathy said that all the provisions in the new bill are covered in one shape or another under various sections of CrPC. He said that the provision gives too much authority to investigative agencies and the law is riddled with nook and corners that can be misused for persecution and vendetta.
AAP to support no-confidence motion tomorrow
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MP, directing its members to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion.
Lok Sabha debates Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2017
Anand Sharma says ‘investigating agencies being misused’
"The truth is that your agencies are being misused. Are there two laws in the nation? One implemented from the political point of view for political rivals and the other for your own people on whom there are serious allegations? Can there be parallel registrations by different agencies for the same offence? You send them to CBI, then after their hospitality, ED starts (their probe), then you have to go for another bail," Congress leader Anand Sharma said in Rajya Sabha.
"We don't want India to be converted into a surveillance state. The multiple registrations must stop. In four years, you must also educate all of us and inform the House. We have no ill-will against anyone. Please tell us how many of the real corrupt have you booked and give a list to the House." Chairman Venkaiah Naidu praised Sharma's democratic spirit in the House.
Palaniswamy justifies AIADMK's decision to back no-confidence motion
Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswamy told reporters on Wednesday that AIADMK won't support the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha since it was moved because of the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. He said, "We in Tamil Nadu struggled for 22 days in Parliament for Cauvery Mgmt Board issue. We stalled proceedings. Who came to us? Which state came forward and helped in our cause?"
Rajya Sabha discusses Prevention of Corruption Amendment Bill, 2013
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Anand Sharma said that the society and country are not satisfied with Centre's initiatives against corruption. "Frauds are taking place in banks. There are people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are stealing money from banks and getting out of the country. Prevention of Corruption Act is enough for investigation. The prime minister promised to bring black money back from Swiss banks. But that amount didn't come back and instead more money got out of the country."
Congress stages walkout in LS: Shashi Tharoor hits out at Centre over mob lynching incidents
Congress staged walkout from Lok Sabha protesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching incidents. Speaking on this, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: The home minister's statement in Lok Sabha on mob lynching was not satisfactory at all, that is why we staged a walkout from the House. This is not a game of ping pong that states and Centre keep shifting responsibilities.
"The real question is, what is the central government doing to control mob lynching? The prime minister does not respond when a person is killed or lynched. His silence is a license for people to continue with such acts."
Trafficking of girls increased drastically after Child Labour Act was amended, says Jaya Bachchan
Citing the Thomson Reuters report on India being the most dangerous country for women, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "It's very shameful. From the time Child Labour Act has been amended due to policy on ease of doing business, the trafficking of girls has increased drastically. I want to ask: Can you tell us detail about the report on Kathua incident, will government give white paper in the Parliament on the status of crime against women?"
Minister of State for Ministry of Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar responded by quoting figures from 2015-16 about the rape cases in other countries. Bachchan lashed out asking what the Indian government was doing for the safety of women, which led to a ruckus.
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms, says Rajanth Singh
Union home minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha: "Its not like lynching has been happening only in the last few years. But, whoever is killed, it is a worry for all governments. I condemn mob lynchings of and in all forms. These happen on the basis unverified news, suspicions but its the Centre's responsibility to conduct an effective probe.
Despite law and order being a state subject, Centre cannot keep quiet. Twice, the Centre issued an advisory. Through social media, the way fake news is propagated, these kinds of incidents take place. We have asked social media service providers to install checks in their system to prevent such incidents. Such incidents are unfortunate and I request state governments to take appropriate actions against the culprits."
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over mob lynching
The Congress has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of mob lynching on Thursday, reported ANI.
On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was informed that the government does not maintain specific data on lynching incidents in the country. Meanwhile, BJP MP in Lok Sabha, Meenakshi Lekhi blamed the economic disparity for such incidents. She said various incidents showed that the root of the crime stemmed from economical disparity in the society.
BJP reaches out to TRS, Shiv Sena for support
The BJP has reached out to the TRS, BJD and Shiv Sena for support ahead of the no-trust vote to take place on Friday, reported CNN-News18. The Shiv Sena is reportedly holding a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the issue.
BJP confident of support from 314 MPs
Ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed its confidence in having the support of 314 MPs in the Lok Sabha, reported The Times of India.
As per the party's floor managers, the government is likely to receive support from small parties outside the NDA including Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK and Raju Shetty-led Swabhimani Paksha.
Both Houses adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow
Venkaiah Naidu speaks in 10 languages in RS to introduce translation services in 22 Indian dialects
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday spoke in 10 languages in the House. He spoke, though briefly, in Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu to inform members that simultaneous interpretation service has been made available for members.
Air India divestment not possible in near future: Government
The Government on Wednesday ruled out disinvestment of Air India in the "immediate near future," though it said it remains committed to completing the process.
Saying that the present environment is "not conducive" for it, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told Rajya Sabha that the issue would be revisited once global economic indicators, including oil prices and forex conditions, stabilize.
The Ministry would, in the meanwhile, focus on near and medium-term efforts to "capture operational efficiencies" to improve the performance of Air India, along with "monetising non-core land and building assets", Sinha said. IANS
The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017 passed
In Lok Sabha, Union Cabinet approves Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha the Union Cabinet has approved the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018 to set up the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.
Rajya Sabha stands adjourned until Thursday
The proceedings of the House come to an end and the Rajya Sabha is adjourned for the day.
The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was voted and passed
RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu spoke in 10 languages in House today
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday spoke in 10 languages in the House. He spoke, though briefly, in Bangla,Gujarati,Kannada,Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil&Telugu to inform members that Simultaneous Interpretation Service has been made available for members, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Ananth Kumar says "All NDA parties will vote unitedly against the no-confidence motion"
Congress' Jairam Ramesh says compensation to landowner shouldn't be tampered
Speaking on the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he does not wish to hold up the bill but sought categotical assurance from the government that the compensation clause will not be depressed in any way and land owners will get compensation that they are entitled to on the basis of the 2013 law.
Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill being debated in RS
The said bill allows the central government to re-issue the notice of acquisition to the property owner to give them an opportunity to be heard. The owner will be entitled to an interest (equal to the current rate of interest on an FD in SBI) on the compensation payable to them.
RS debates the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill
Speaking on the issue, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he does not wish to hold up the bill but sought categotical assurance from the government that the compensation clause will not be depressed in any way and land owners will get compensation that they are entitled to on the basis of the 2013 law.
MK Stalin backs women's reservation bill, Rahul thanks him
DMK working president MK Stalin has extended his party's "wholehearted support" to Rahul Gandhi on the issue of Women's Reservation Bill after which the Congress president praised him for speaking "like a true leader" and urged all political parties to come together to ensure passage of the bill.
Mob lynchings due to economic disparity, says BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi
The incidents of mob lynching are a result of economic disparity, BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Speaking during Zero Hour, Lekhi said the Supreme Court has spoken about "mobocracy" on Tuesday.
Giving instances of the killing of Bengal migrant worker Manik Roy and an Adivasi youth Madhu in Kerala, Lekhi said these cases of lynchings were on account of economic issues. "It is because of economic disparity," she said.
Govt mulling to raise retirement age of HC judges
CNN-News18 quoting sources said that the central government is considering to raise the retirement age for high court judges owing to the severe staff shortage in the judiciary. The news channel reported that the government may bring up the age of retirement from 60 to 64.
Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra quits BJP amid buzz that he is set to join Trinamool Congress
Senior journalist and two-time Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), reports said. Though Mirta and TMC have not spoken on this, Banerjee's party has promised that a large number of new faces will join the party on Saturday.
According to reports, Mitra was upset after being sidelined under the Modi-Shah leadership. He is considered to be a close aide of veteran BJP leader LK Advani. Mitra has also been openly critical of BJP on several issues.
32 crore Jan Dhan accounts have 87000 crore Rs collectively: MoS Finance tells RS
Speaking on The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017, MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the success of Jan Dhan scheme shows that banking system reforms work. He said that data shows that close to 32 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for people who entered the banking system for the first time. He said that these are not dormant accounts but collectively carry a sum of Rs 87000 crore.
In Pictures: Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on first day of Monsoon Session
Government does not regulate content appearing on social media sites: IT Minister tells LS
The government does not regulate content on social media and is committed to freedom of speech, expression and privacy of citizens, minister of state for electronics and IT SS Ahluwalia informed the Parliament on Wednesday.
"Government does not regulate content appearing on social media sites, and law enforcement and security agencies may take action on specific case-to-case basis as per law in force," Ahluwalia said in a reply to query around fake news.
Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS Finance responds to issues raised by MPs on SBI bill in RS
No dilution in SC/ST Act, govt took steps to empower backward classes, Rajnath Singh tells RS
There is no dilution of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and no institution or individual can take away rights of the marginalised given under the Constitution, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesdy.
Singh said in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour that the government has already taken steps for ensuring rights of SC/STs by amending the relevant law.
TMC issues whip to all MPs ahead of no-confidence motion debate
The All India Trinamool Congress has issued a whip to all its MPs to remain present in New Delhi on Friday. Speaking to ANI,TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi said, "21 July is a very important day for TMC as we observe it as a martyrs day for 14 youth TMC workers who were killed. All 34 MPs of TMC are therefore busy. No confidence motion is a very important aspect of Parliament. We had requested the speaker and government to change the date. We protested but couldn't convince them. So, all MPs have been asked to come to Delhi. Whip also will be issued."
Who says we don’t have numbers, asks Sonia Gandhi
Reacting to the motion of no-confidence which will be taken up on Friday, Sonia Gandhi said, "Who says we don't have numbers." Her remarks triggered reactions from the ruling dispensation as well.
"Congress had shown similar kind of arrogance during Atal Bihari VajpayeeJi's tenure and they had to face the consequences. Indians have elected PM Modi as their leader and he has their confidence. We are ready to face them," D Pradhan said reacting to Sonia's statement.
Critics of right to free and compulsory education amendment say quality education not being imparted, failing students won't help
Some of the MPs raised the point that detaining students straight away may create other problems. They said that the sudden implementation of the rule me promote disenchantment amid students and will create a fear psychosis.
Some MPs also pointed out that the government should also focus on bringing in quality teachers. In this bill, the government puts the onus on the students, without considering that the fault may also lie in the board of education, school or even teachers.
Lok Sabha debates The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Ammendment) Bill, 2017
The ammendment changes the existing laws to empower the government to detain a child in class 5, 8, or both, and provides an opportunity for re-examination to the child before being detained.
Congress wants no-confidence motion deferred to Monday
There was a brief disagreement on the date of discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. While Opposition members demanded that the motion be taken up for discussion on Monday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ruled that the members cannot protest on everything, and finalised Friday as the day the motion will be taken up.
BJP issues whip to its MP for defeating no-confidence motion, say reports
According to Times Now, Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs to attend the Parliament and defeat the no-confidence motion against the government.
Mallikarjun Kharge asks for no-confidence motion to be taken up on Monday instead of Friday
In Lok Sabha Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to shift the set date for the discussion on no-confidence from 20 July (Friday) to 23 JulyMonday. He said that the since Friday is the last day of the week, some MPs would be unavailable for the voting event due to other commitments. However, Mahajan refused to discuss the issue and asserted that she had announced her decision.
No-confidence motion to be discussed on Friday
After the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2.10 pm on Wednesday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the the Lower House will hold discussions on no-confidence motion during the entire course of day on Friday. Voting will be take place on same day. There will be no Question Hour on that day.
Rajya Sabha discusses The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017
The Rajya Sabha is currently discussing The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017 for consideration and passing.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh is currently said we all hope State Bank will not be privatised. "Total employee strength of SBI is 2 lakh. It will become the fifth largest employer in the country after five banks are merged with mother SBI. How do you manage the transition? I would urge the government to pay attention to the human resource aspect and not the balance sheet aspect," he said.
Shashi Tharoor urges Narendra Modi to act against anti-national elements indulging in lynching
In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised the attack on his constituency office and the growing incidents of intolerance and violence. He also mentioned the attack on Swami Agnivesh. "Those who are carrying out mob lynching and mob killings are attacking the ground rules of our democracy. The ground rule of our democracy is that we can disagree with each other without harming or killing one another.
"I strongly urge the prime minister to break his silence on the behaviour of his partymen and take action against anti-national elements indulging in lynching and mob frenzy," he said.
Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Centre, says Congress is moving no-confidence motion against NDA government
Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Lok Sabha,"The government which led farmers to commit suicide, under whose regime women are being raped everyday... we move no confidence motion against you."
Ruckus erupts in Lok Sabha during Question Hour
As Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began taking questions during the Question Hour, few MPs from the Opposition created ruckus by shouting slogans over issues like mob lynching and atrocities against Dalits.
Narendra Modi urges Opposition to cooperate for a smooth Monsoon Session
After reaching the Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Many matters of national importance are before us. We hope for good suggestions and discussions from all experienced members. I appeal to all political parties that they use their time in the Parliament effectively.
"I have always put my hopes before everyone. Our efforts will be constant. If any party or leader wants to speak or debate on any topic, it can be raised on the floor of the House. The government is ready for discussion on all issues."
TMC calls for debate on mob lynching in Zero Hour
According to ANI, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of mob lynching and called for a debate on the same.
Meanwhile, RJD MP JP Yadav has also given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over cases of mob lynching.
Ahead of Monsoon Session, Shashi Tharoor 'hopes' BJP and its allies will let Parliament function
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to express hope for a peaceful Monsoon Session, while taking a dig at the BJP and its allies. "It would be a disgrace if we saw a repeat of proxy disruption so the government can push its bills through in the din," he said in the tweet.
Govt to push for consensus candidate for RS deputy chairman post
YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh
In the Lok Sabha, YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh to ensure funds do not return to the Union govt. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says that 14 schools are already there in Andhra Pradesh.
Ruckus breaks out in Lok Sabha following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comment
TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Annamayya to protest over demand for AP special status
TDP MP Jayadev Galla says PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions so we are protesting
On TDP's protest, party MP Jayadev Galla said, "We had been moving the no-confidencee motion for entire second half of Budget Session. Finally, the discussion took place but PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions,we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest."- ANI
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar in the House on Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies
The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution
they are not instrument to use for the govt of the day for political vendetta or persecute senior government officials ,there cannot be any discrimination, Congress leader Anand Sharma says in Rajya Sabha leading to a ruckus.
Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus
After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning. Later, following Congress leader Anand Sharma's comment, Rajya Sabha is adjourned.
MP N Sivaprasad comes to the House dressed as Annamayya, a devotee
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha on Monday
We will raise lynching issue in the Parliament today: Mallikarjun Kharge
On the issue of lynching and cow vigilantism, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The government is encouraging such incidents in the country. This government does not want the situation in the country to improve. We will raise the issue in the Parliament today."
Before the session begins, Congress MPs from Punjab protest over unemployment
TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh
While TDP MPs protest in front of the Parliament, TDP MP YS Chowdary has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss AP Re-organisation Act.
Updates for 23 July, 2018 begin here
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018
Piyush Goyal brings up the issue of ruckus in Parliament in Budget Session
In the Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal says that it was important to issue an ordinance on the repeated ruckus being created in the Lok Sabha. He also goes onto say that this is the first time in the history of the Parliament that the Speaker has had to face insults and such misbehaviour.
Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up today; will be taken up on Monday
In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman says that the Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up on Thursday but instead will be taken up on Monday. However, there is a dissension among a couple of parliamentarians who think it should be taken up today.
Congress protests as BJP MP says CBI will chargesheet ex-FM
Congress and BJP members on Thursday sparred in the Lok Sabha after a ruling party member claimed that the CBI was going to chargesheet a former finance minister in a criminal case involving fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya.
When BJP's Nishikant Dubey made the statement, Leader of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge immediately questioned as to how was he aware of the impending CBI action and said it indicated that the agency was acting in a "pre-planned" manner.
No compromise on security on passport application mobile app: Sushma Swaraj
There has been no compromise on security aspects with regard to passport applications through the new mobile app and any attempt to get fake passports made from cyber cafes will be rejected, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.
Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Jan Adhikar Party member Rajesh Ranjan on Thursday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha by hurling papers towards treasury benches and was reprimanded by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who asked him to apologise. As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Ranjan who is also known as Pappu Yadav, rushed to the Well shouting slogans.
He was wearing an apron with words "yachna nahin, rann hoga" (No more pleas, there will be war now), seeking special category status for Bihar.
Digvijaya Singh questions appointments in CBI, says govt lacks the intention to act on corruption
Participating in a debate on the amendment in the prevention of corruption bill, Digvijaya Singh said that the government clearly lacks the will to act against corruption because they have appointed people accused of corruption in top ranks of CBI. He said that the government is silent on key issues of corruption including the Vyapam scam.
Tathagatha Sathpathy questions need for new law on fugitive offenders, says first fix lacunae in CrPC provisions
Addressing Minister in-charge of financial Piyush Goel BJD MP Tathagatha Sathpathy said that all the provisions in the new bill are covered in one shape or another under various sections of CrPC. He said that the provision gives too much authority to investigative agencies and the law is riddled with nook and corners that can be misused for persecution and vendetta.
AAP to support no-confidence motion tomorrow
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MP, directing its members to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion.
Lok Sabha debates Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2017
Shiv Sena to vote against no-confidence motion on Friday; AAP to vote in favour
According to ANI, Shiv Sena has issued a whip for the no-confidence motion so that its MPs are directed to support the Narendra Modi government during the voting on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has issued a whip for Friday and has told its MPs to vote in favour of the motion.
Anand Sharma says ‘investigating agencies being misused’
"The truth is that your agencies are being misused. Are there two laws in the nation? One implemented from the political point of view for political rivals and the other for your own people on whom there are serious allegations? Can there be parallel registrations by different agencies for the same offence? You send them to CBI, then after their hospitality, ED starts (their probe), then you have to go for another bail," Congress leader Anand Sharma said in Rajya Sabha.
"We don't want India to be converted into a surveillance state. The multiple registrations must stop. In four years, you must also educate all of us and inform the House. We have no ill-will against anyone. Please tell us how many of the real corrupt have you booked and give a list to the House." Chairman Venkaiah Naidu praised Sharma's democratic spirit in the House.
Palaniswamy justifies AIADMK's decision to back no-confidence motion
Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswamy told reporters on Wednesday that AIADMK won't support the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha since it was moved because of the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. He said, "We in Tamil Nadu struggled for 22 days in Parliament for Cauvery Mgmt Board issue. We stalled proceedings. Who came to us? Which state came forward and helped in our cause?"
Rajya Sabha discusses Prevention of Corruption Amendment Bill, 2013
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Anand Sharma said that the society and country are not satisfied with Centre's initiatives against corruption. "Frauds are taking place in banks. There are people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are stealing money from banks and getting out of the country. Prevention of Corruption Act is enough for investigation. The prime minister promised to bring black money back from Swiss banks. But that amount didn't come back and instead more money got out of the country."
Congress stages walkout in LS: Shashi Tharoor hits out at Centre over mob lynching incidents
Congress staged walkout from Lok Sabha protesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching incidents. Speaking on this, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: The home minister's statement in Lok Sabha on mob lynching was not satisfactory at all, that is why we staged a walkout from the House. This is not a game of ping pong that states and Centre keep shifting responsibilities.
"The real question is, what is the central government doing to control mob lynching? The prime minister does not respond when a person is killed or lynched. His silence is a license for people to continue with such acts."
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.10 pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Trafficking of girls increased drastically after Child Labour Act was amended, says Jaya Bachchan
Citing the Thomson Reuters report on India being the most dangerous country for women, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "It's very shameful. From the time Child Labour Act has been amended due to policy on ease of doing business, the trafficking of girls has increased drastically. I want to ask: Can you tell us detail about the report on Kathua incident, will government give white paper in the Parliament on the status of crime against women?"
Minister of State for Ministry of Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar responded by quoting figures from 2015-16 about the rape cases in other countries. Bachchan lashed out asking what the Indian government was doing for the safety of women, which led to a ruckus.
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms, says Rajanth Singh
Union home minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha: "Its not like lynching has been happening only in the last few years. But, whoever is killed, it is a worry for all governments. I condemn mob lynchings of and in all forms. These happen on the basis unverified news, suspicions but its the Centre's responsibility to conduct an effective probe.
Despite law and order being a state subject, Centre cannot keep quiet. Twice, the Centre issued an advisory. Through social media, the way fake news is propagated, these kinds of incidents take place. We have asked social media service providers to install checks in their system to prevent such incidents. Such incidents are unfortunate and I request state governments to take appropriate actions against the culprits."
Strength in Lok Sabha reduces to 533 with Baijayant Panda's resignation
The effective strength of Lok Sabha has reduced to 533 with two more seats falling vacant, sources in Parliament said on Thursday, after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda's resignation and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) was nominated to Rajya Sabha.
Mani quit the lower house after being nominated to Rajya Sabha. The developments come as Parliament is set to take up on Friday the Opposition sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.
Centre should bring in measures to reduce attacks against people with different views: Congress MP KC Venugopal
KC Venugopal, Congress MP in Lok Sabha: "I would like the govt to do something to reduce the attacks against people who have a difference in opinion. Targeting people with different opinion has become the order of the day. Swami Agnivesh was brutally attacked and no case was registered. Union MoS Jayant Sinha went and garlanded convicts. The MCI is one of the most organisations, and even that is being targeted by the Union government."
Punjab has turned in to 'drug basket' today, says BJP MP Shwait Malik
Shwait Malik, BJP MP in Rajya Sabha said: "Our sons, daughters are dying in Punjab due to the drug crisis in the state. The state of law and order is miserable. What was earlier the 'food basket' has today become the 'drug basket' of the country. The condition in Punjab is deplorable. I request the prime minister and the Centre to take action on the issue."
AIADMK questions govt on NEET questions in Tamil; Javadekar says next year, students can write from the states they belong to
Vijila Satyanath, AIADMK MP in Rajya Sabha: "Students of Tamil Nadu who wrote NEET in the Tamil medium, it was found that nearly 40 questions were framed incorrectly. Why is there ambiguity from the CBSE? Students went to Sikkim, Rajasthan, Ernakulam to write the exams. There was a lot of confusion and mental stress. One person also died. The Union government has to increase the number the seats."
In his reply, Union education minister Prakash Javadekar said: "Since this matter is in the court, I won't say much. This translation was done by Tamil Nadu officials, but next year we will take measures. We have also decided that students will write their exams from the state/district they belong to. They do not have to travel far off distances to write the exam."
Bills for consideration in Rajya Sabha
For introduction: The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018
For consideration and passing:
- The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013
- The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017
- The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2018
Bills for consideration in Lok Sabha
'Maro jawan, maro kisaan': BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said that nearly 500 jawans committed suicides in the country, comparing it to farmer suicides across states. "In most of the cases, one of the reasons is that they are posted in places far away from their homes, and allegations about bad quality of food. The condition is now, 'Maro jawan, maro kisaan'," he said.
AAP, CPM condemn attack on Swami Agnivesh
CPM MP TK Rangarajan says that the House must condemn the attack on Swami Agnivesh. Sanjay Singh, AAP MP said: "The attack shows those who spread hatred and violence, the government provides protection."
Congress to gherao govt on issue of mob lynching, RTI, says report
Congress to gherao government on the issue of MSP and lynching in Lok Sabha, and RTI Act in Rajya Sabha, CNN-News18 quoted sources as saying.
Ruckus in Lok Sabha
MPs continued to jeer and protest in the Lower House, even as Union MoS Jayant Sinha spoke on civil aviation. Speaker Mahajan said, "Don't pull out a new trick from the bag to disturb the House." Chants were against the Narendra Modi government and Sinha over the garlanding row.
Sinha sparked a political row after he garlanded eight men convicted of hacking to death cattle trader Alimuddin Ansari in June last year in Hazaribagh on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car. A fast-track court has found 11 persons guilty in the case and sentenced them to life in prison in March. Eight of them secured bail from the Jharkhand high court in June.
BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha to vote against no-confidence motion
Identified Hima Das months before she won gold medal: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi asks about athletics federation's comment on Hima Das' English-speaking skills and the Target Olympic Podium scheme. To this Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says, "Under the Target Olympic Podium scheme, Hima Das was identified months before she won the gold medal recently. We have also increased the salaries of coaches, physiotherapists by 100 percent. We also identified incentives for grass-roots level, medium-level, and high-level coach." He also added he cannot comment on every little thing, in response to the athletics federation's comment.
Congress MPs protest on Parliament premises, demands rights for farmers
Rahul Gandhi likely to address Parliament tomorrow, says report
According to CNN-News18, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the Parliament on Friday over the no-confidence motion. One hour has been allotted to the Congress where leaders like Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will speak.
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in session now; protests in Lower House
Protests and loud chants greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Hima Das for scripting history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Gold medal in the women's 400m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Finland.
Rahul Gandhi says RTI Act shouldn't be amended
"Every Indian has the right to know the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act. They must be opposed by every Indian," Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.
The government on Wednesday said it is considering a proposal to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 to frame rules on salaries and services of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs).