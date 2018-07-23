You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm over Anand Sharma's comment on probe agencies

Politics FP Staff Jul 23, 2018 11:51:32 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm over Anand Sharma's comment on probe agencies

  • 11:51 (IST)

    YSR Congress Party  Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh

    In the Lok Sabha, YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh to ensure funds do not return to the Union govt. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says that 14 schools are already there in Andhra Pradesh.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Ruckus breaks out in Lok Sabha following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comment

  • 11:37 (IST)

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Annamayya to protest over demand for AP special status 

  • 11:35 (IST)

    TDP MP Jayadev Galla says PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions so we are protesting

    On TDP's protest, party MP Jayadev Galla said, "We had been moving the no-confidencee motion for entire second half of Budget Session. Finally, the discussion took place but PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions,we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest."- ANI

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar in the House on Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies

    The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution
    they are not instrument to use for the  govt of the day for political vendetta or persecute senior government officials ,there cannot be any discrimination, Congress leader Anand Sharma says in Rajya Sabha leading to a ruckus.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus 

    After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning. Later, following Congress leader Anand Sharma's comment, Rajya Sabha is adjourned.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    MP N Sivaprasad comes to the House dressed as Annamayya, a devotee

  • 11:14 (IST)

    BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha on Monday

  • 11:06 (IST)

     We will raise lynching issue in the Parliament today: Mallikarjun Kharge

    On the issue of lynching and cow vigilantism, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The government is encouraging such incidents in the country. This government does not want the situation in the country to improve. We will raise the issue in the Parliament today."

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Before the session begins, Congress MPs from Punjab protest over unemployment

  • 11:03 (IST)

    TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh

    While TDP MPs protest in front of the Parliament, TDP MP YS Chowdary has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss AP Re-organisation Act. 

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Updates for 23 July, 2018 begin here

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day 

  • 18:15 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

  • 18:14 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow 

  • 18:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018

  • 17:41 (IST)

    Piyush Goyal brings up the issue of ruckus in Parliament in Budget Session

    In the Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal says that it was important to issue an ordinance on the repeated ruckus being created in the Lok Sabha. He also goes onto say that this is the first time in the history of the Parliament that the Speaker has had to face insults and such misbehaviour. 

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up today; will be taken up on Monday

    In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman says that the Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up on Thursday but instead will be taken up on Monday. However, there is a dissension among a couple of parliamentarians who think it should be taken up today.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Congress protests as BJP MP says CBI will chargesheet ex-FM

    Congress and BJP members on Thursday sparred in the Lok Sabha after a ruling party member claimed that the CBI was going to chargesheet a former finance minister in a criminal case involving fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya.

    When BJP's Nishikant Dubey made the statement, Leader of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge immediately questioned as to how was he aware of the impending CBI action and said it indicated that the agency was acting in a "pre-planned" manner. 

  • 17:10 (IST)

    No compromise on security on passport application mobile app: Sushma Swaraj

    There has been no compromise on security aspects with regard to passport applications through the new mobile app and any attempt to get fake passports made from cyber cafes will be rejected, External Affairs Minister​ Sushma Swaraj said today.

     
    Replying to a query during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said "all security measures" were being followed and once the data centre receives the application, it will be automatically deleted from the sender's mobile. Likewise, the data centre automatically rejects fake applications filed through cyber cafes etc, she said, adding that all security measures which are adhered to in advanced nations were being followed here. 

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up

    Jan Adhikar Party member Rajesh Ranjan on Thursday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha by hurling papers towards treasury benches and was reprimanded by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who asked him to apologise. As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Ranjan who is also known as Pappu Yadav, rushed to the Well shouting slogans.

    He was wearing an apron with words "yachna nahin, rann hoga" (No more pleas, there will be war now), seeking special category status for Bihar.

  • 16:41 (IST)

    Digvijaya Singh questions appointments in CBI, says govt lacks the intention to act on corruption

    Participating in a debate on the amendment in the prevention of corruption bill, Digvijaya Singh said that the government clearly lacks the will to act against corruption because they have appointed people accused of corruption in top ranks of CBI. He said that the government is silent on key issues of corruption including the Vyapam scam.

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Tathagatha Sathpathy questions need for new law on fugitive offenders, says first fix lacunae in CrPC provisions 

    Addressing Minister in-charge of financial Piyush Goel BJD MP Tathagatha Sathpathy said that all the provisions in the new bill are covered in one shape or another under various sections of CrPC. He said that the provision gives too much authority to investigative agencies and the law is riddled with nook and corners that can be misused for persecution and vendetta. 

  • 15:50 (IST)

    AAP to support no-confidence motion tomorrow 

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MP, directing its members to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion. 

  • 15:38 (IST)

    Lok Sabha debates Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2017 

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Shiv Sena to vote against no-confidence motion on Friday; AAP to vote in favour

    According to ANI, Shiv Sena has issued a whip for the no-confidence motion so that its MPs are directed to support the Narendra Modi government during the voting on Friday.

    Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has issued a whip for Friday and has told its MPs to vote in favour of the motion.

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Anand Sharma says ‘investigating agencies being misused’

    "The truth is that your agencies are being misused. Are there two laws in the nation? One implemented from the political point of view for political rivals and the other for your own people on whom there are serious allegations? Can there be parallel registrations by different agencies for the same offence? You send them to CBI, then after their hospitality, ED starts (their probe), then you have to go for another bail," Congress leader Anand Sharma said in Rajya Sabha.

    "We don't want India to be converted into a surveillance state. The multiple registrations must stop. In four years, you must also educate all of us and inform the House. We have no ill-will against anyone. Please tell us how many of the real corrupt have you booked and give a list to the House." Chairman Venkaiah Naidu praised Sharma's democratic spirit in the House.

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Palaniswamy justifies AIADMK's decision to back no-confidence motion

    Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswamy told reporters on Wednesday that AIADMK won't support the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha since it was moved because of the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. He said, "We in Tamil Nadu struggled for 22 days in Parliament for Cauvery Mgmt Board issue. We stalled proceedings. Who came to us? Which state came forward and helped in our cause?"

  • 14:15 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha discusses Prevention of Corruption Amendment Bill, 2013

    Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Anand Sharma said that the society and country are not satisfied with Centre's initiatives against corruption. "Frauds are taking place in banks. There are people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are stealing money from banks and getting out of the country. Prevention of Corruption Act is enough for investigation. The prime minister promised to bring black money back from Swiss banks. But that amount didn't come back and instead more money got out of the country."

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Congress stages walkout in LS: Shashi Tharoor hits out at Centre over mob lynching incidents

    Congress staged walkout from Lok Sabha protesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching incidents. Speaking on this, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: The home minister's statement in Lok Sabha on mob lynching was not satisfactory at all, that is why we staged a walkout from the House. This is not a game of ping pong that states and Centre keep shifting responsibilities. 

    "The real question is, what is the central government doing to control mob lynching? The prime minister does not respond when a person is killed or lynched. His silence is a license for people to continue with such acts."

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.10 pm

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Trafficking of girls increased drastically after Child Labour Act was amended, says Jaya Bachchan

    Citing the Thomson Reuters report on India being the most dangerous country for women, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "It's very shameful. From the time Child Labour Act has been amended due to policy on ease of doing business, the trafficking of girls has increased drastically. I want to ask: Can you tell us detail about the report on Kathua incident, will government give white paper in the Parliament on the status of crime against women?"

    Minister of State for Ministry of Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar responded by quoting figures from 2015-16 about the rape cases in other countries. Bachchan lashed out asking what the Indian government was doing for the safety of women, which led to a ruckus.

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Condemn mob lynchings in all forms, says Rajanth Singh

    Union home minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha: "Its not like lynching has been happening only in the last few years. But, whoever is killed, it is a worry for all governments. I condemn mob lynchings of and in all forms. These happen on the basis unverified news, suspicions but its the Centre's responsibility to conduct an effective probe.

    Despite law and order being a state subject, Centre cannot keep quiet. Twice, the Centre issued an advisory. Through social media, the way fake news is propagated, these kinds of incidents take place. We have asked social media service providers to install checks in their system to prevent such incidents. Such incidents are unfortunate and I request state governments to take appropriate actions against the culprits."

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Strength in Lok Sabha reduces to 533 with Baijayant Panda's resignation

    The effective strength of Lok Sabha has reduced to 533 with two more seats falling vacant, sources in Parliament said on Thursday, after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda's resignation and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) was nominated to Rajya Sabha.

    Mani quit the lower house after being nominated to Rajya Sabha. The developments come as Parliament is set to take up on Friday the Opposition sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Centre should bring in measures to reduce attacks against people with different views: Congress MP KC Venugopal

    KC Venugopal, Congress MP in Lok Sabha: "I would like the govt to do something to reduce the attacks against people who have a difference in opinion. Targeting people with different opinion has become the order of the day. Swami Agnivesh was brutally attacked and no case was registered. Union MoS Jayant Sinha went and garlanded convicts. The MCI is one of the most organisations, and even that is being targeted by the Union government."

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Punjab has turned in to 'drug basket' today, says BJP MP Shwait Malik

    Shwait  Malik, BJP MP in Rajya Sabha said: "Our sons, daughters are dying in Punjab due to the drug crisis in the state. The state of law and order is miserable. What was earlier the 'food basket' has today become the 'drug basket' of the country. The condition in Punjab is deplorable. I request the prime minister and the Centre to take action on the issue."

  • 11:49 (IST)

    AIADMK questions govt on NEET questions in Tamil; Javadekar says next year, students can write from the states they belong to

    Vijila Satyanath, AIADMK MP in Rajya Sabha: "Students of Tamil Nadu who wrote NEET in the Tamil medium, it was found that nearly 40 questions were framed incorrectly. Why is there ambiguity from the CBSE? Students went to Sikkim, Rajasthan, Ernakulam to write the exams. There was a lot of confusion and mental stress. One person also died. The Union government has to increase the number the seats."

    In his reply, Union education minister Prakash Javadekar said: "Since this matter is in the court, I won't say much. This translation was done by Tamil Nadu officials, but next year we will take measures. We have also decided that students will write their exams from the state/district they belong to. They do not have to travel far off distances to write the exam."

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Bills for consideration in Rajya Sabha

    For introduction: The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    For consideration and passing: 

    - The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

    - The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2017

    - The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill 2018

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Bills for consideration in Lok Sabha

    - The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018
    - The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017
    - The Constitution (One hundred and twenty third Amendment) Bill, 2017

  • 11:33 (IST)

    'Maro jawan, maro kisaan': BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha

    BJD MP Prasanna Acharya said that nearly 500 jawans committed suicides in the country, comparing it to farmer suicides across states. "In most of the cases, one of the reasons is that they are posted in places far away from their homes, and allegations about bad quality of food. The condition is now, 'Maro jawan, maro kisaan'," he said. 

  • 11:26 (IST)

    AAP, CPM condemn attack on Swami Agnivesh

    CPM MP TK Rangarajan says that the House must condemn the attack on Swami Agnivesh. Sanjay Singh, AAP MP said: "The attack shows those who spread hatred and violence, the government provides protection."

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Congress to gherao govt on issue of mob lynching, RTI, says report

    Congress to gherao government on the issue of MSP and lynching in Lok Sabha, and RTI Act in Rajya Sabha, CNN-News18 quoted sources as saying. 

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Ruckus in Lok Sabha

    MPs continued to jeer and protest in the Lower House, even as Union MoS Jayant Sinha spoke on civil aviation. Speaker Mahajan said, "Don't pull out a new trick from the bag to disturb the House." Chants were against the Narendra Modi government and Sinha over the garlanding row. 

    Sinha sparked a political row after he garlanded eight men convicted of hacking to death cattle trader Alimuddin Ansari in June last year in Hazaribagh on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.  A fast-track court has found 11 persons guilty in the case and sentenced them to life in prison in March. Eight of them secured bail from the Jharkhand high court in June.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha to vote against no-confidence motion

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Identified Hima Das months before she won gold medal: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

    Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi asks about athletics federation's comment on Hima Das' English-speaking skills and the Target Olympic Podium scheme. To this Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says, "Under the Target Olympic Podium scheme, Hima Das was identified months before she won the gold medal recently. We have also increased the salaries of coaches, physiotherapists by 100 percent. We also identified incentives for grass-roots level, medium-level, and high-level coach." He also added he cannot comment on every little thing, in response to the athletics federation's comment. 

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Congress MPs protest on Parliament premises, demands rights for farmers

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi likely to address Parliament tomorrow, says report

    According to CNN-News18, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the Parliament on Friday over the no-confidence motion. One hour has been allotted to the Congress where leaders like Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will speak. 

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in session now; protests in Lower House

    Protests and loud chants greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Hima Das for scripting history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the Gold medal in the women's 400m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Finland.

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi says RTI Act shouldn't be amended

    "Every Indian has the right to know the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act. They must be opposed by every Indian," Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. 

    The government on Wednesday said it is considering a proposal to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 to frame rules on salaries and services of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs).

Load More

Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: Monday's Parliament session is significant as it comes a day after the no-confidence debate on the third day of the Monsoon Session. After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning leading. Soon, Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm after an uproar in the House over Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies.

Members of the Lok Sabha will be discussing the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017 while National Sports University Bill, 2017 and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015 might be withdrawn.

In Rajya Sabha, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 are expected to be discussed.

On Friday, the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government resulted in an acrimonious debate in the Lok Sabha, with political parties hurling allegations at each other. The marathon 12-hour debate ended with the BJP-led alliance emerging victorious — 325 members of the Lok Sabha opposed the no-trust motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while 126 supported it.

Corporate funding, Parliament. Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The victory of the BJP-led NDA government was not unexpected but the intense debate gave an opportunity to the leaders of rival parties to set the agenda for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The no-trust motion was the first after Modi assumed office in May 2014 and less than a year before the next general elections. "Arrogance is behind the no-confidence motion," Modi said in his reply and hit out at the Congress, saying this is not the floor test of the government but a "force" test of the main Opposition party and its so-called allies. He said the only thing they have to say is- 'remove Modi'.

"We are 'bhagidars'(collaborator) to people's dreams, to the poor people of the country. I am 'chowkidar' and 'bhagidar', but not a 'saudagar' (trader) or 'thekedar' (contractor) like you," Modi said during the course of his 90-minute speech in a blunt retort to Gandhi that drew cheers from the Treasury benches. Several AIADMK members opposed the motion that came as a boost to the NDA. The AIADMK has 37 MPs. "AIADMK supported government, voted against the no-confidence motion," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. Members of BJP ally Shiv Sena(18 MPs), BJD(19) and TRS (14) abstained.

The stinging attack on the Congress by Modi in his response to allegations against the government and Gandhi accusing the prime minister of being a 'bhagidar' (collaborator) in corruption and not a 'chowkidar' and saying people were victims of his 'jumla'(gimmickery) strikes virtually set the stage for for an intense faceoff during the 2019 polls. Capping a power-packed speech in which Gandhi unleashing a vitriolic attack on Modi on the government on multiple issues, from farmer distress to the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi strode across the lower house to hug Modi and then winked at his colleagues after returning to his seat, sparking a debate on the appropriateness of his action.

But it was his walk across the green-carpeted Well of House at the end to hug Modi that left almost everyone, not the least the prime minister, surprised. Modi shook Gandhi's hands but ignored his call to stand so that he could hug the BJP leader. The Congress chief, however, embraced him as he remained seated.

Modi initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, but recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back. He also appeared to say a few words, which were inaudible.

A day ahead of the Monsoon Session, barring a few snide remarks exchanged between the Treasury and Opposition benches, and a brief walkout by Congress leaders, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha managed to pass bills of importance, debate on matters of public importance, and take up the Question Hour and Special Mentions.  The second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session had witnessed some productive time with the Lok Sabha passing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and the Rajya Sabha passing amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Opposition had protested home minister's statement on lynching, raises slogans against Jayant Sinha as Congress, BJP argued over Chidambaram, Tharoor.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 11:51 AM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores