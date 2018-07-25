Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: On the sixth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while Jyotiraditya Scindia moved a privilege motion against defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the motions are in consideration. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going on Uganda trip and missing Parliament session.
On Wednesday, the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill and the Criminal Law Amendment Bill will be taken up for discussion. The Lower House will also witness debates on Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017. In Rajya Sabha, Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 will be taken up for discussion.
The Parliament on Tuesday passed an anti-corruption bill that provides for punishment to bribe givers and takers, and extends prior approval for the prosecution to former public officials with Lok Sabha, giving its assent to the law.
On the fifth day of the session, issues such as cases of mob lynchings and the alleged rape and murder of a girl at a shelter home in Bihar figured in both Houses of Parliament. Home minister Rajnath Singh assured action from the Centre on both matters.
The Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act was also one of the subjects discussed in the Rajya Sabha, where the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and other Opposition parties asked the BJP-led government to honour its assurances in letter and spirit by granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. However, the home minister virtually ruled out granting the special status to the bifurcated state, saying that the Centre was providing more assistance than what it would have got under that tag.
The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018, passed by the lower House after a reply by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, was passed by Rajya Sabha last week.
The bill makes specific provisions related to giving a bribe to a public servant and giving a bribe by a commercial organisation, and it also modifies the definitions and penalties for offences related to taking a bribe, being a habitual offender and abetting an offence. It also provides for imprisonment from three to seven years, besides fine, to those convicted of taking bribes. Bribe givers have also been included in the legislation for the first time and they can be punished with imprisonment up to seven years or fine or both.
In his reply, the minister said the bill provides safeguards to officers who perform their duties with honesty. "We have brought amendments so that honest performing officer does not get intimidated or his initiatives get killed," he said. Jitendra said the "historic legislation" has provisions to ensure speedy trial in corruption cases.
Noting the ideal situation is when the nation and society become incorruptible, he said, "But maybe we are yet to evolve to that level of evolution. To be fair, 70 years is a very small life span in the history of a democracy or a nation. We are still evolving and when we evolve to that level of incorruptibility, then we will not require a legislation like this or any further amendments."
Referring to a delay in appointment of Lokpal, Jitendra blamed Congress, saying it did not get enough seats for its leader to be recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
The Leader of Opposition is a member of Lokpal selection panel. Jitendra said the government had sought to include the leader of the largest Opposition party in the meetings concerning appointment of Lokpal. Many members who took part in the debate stressed on the need for electoral reforms to curb corruption.
Lok Sabha passes The Prevention of corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018; House adjourned till 25 July, 11 am
Congress behind delay in Lokpal because it failed to become largest Opposition party, says Jitendra Singh
In the Lok Sabha, Union minister Jitendra Singh addressed the issue of delay in the setting up of Lokpal. "The efforts to set up Lokpal are underway. I always avoid to be political in my replies, but please allow me to say that the cause of delay is not the ruling party but the Congress party. This is because it failed to secure the number of seats to be recognised as the majority Opposition party. We had suggested that let us have the leader of the largest party to be member of the committee," he said.
Rajnath Singh speaks on Centre's efforts to develop Andhra Pradesh
In Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Our government will fulfill commitment by the current and the former prime ministers. We want all states to progress because we believe that unless they all progress, the country won't develop. We do politics for the interest of the country, not just to form the government. We are committed to fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. Even those incentives not mentioned the Act are being given to Andhra Pradesh. We have fulfilled 90 percent of the promises."
'What's in a name?': Piyush Goyal on demand for SCS for Andhra Pradesh
"We care for the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Cabinet made special measures to give support to Andhra Pradesh. We received a response from Chandrababu Naidu addressed to Arun Jaitley dated 24 October 2016, where he says 'I once again thank the Government of India for offering support and assitance to the success of the state of Andhra Pradesh."' Goyal said that Naidu, in his letter, mentioned that the state might have received additional funds through the Centre's efforts.
"What's in a name? The idea is that the people of Andhra Pradesh get benefitted, and that is what the Modi government is committed to," he said.
Manmohan Singh asks Centre to honour commitment to Andhra Pradesh; Piyush Goyal responds
In the Rajya Sabha, former prime minister Manmohan Singh spoke in the Rajya Sabha said that he made the commitment of special category status (SCS) while keeping in view that the revenue generated by Hyderabad will go to Telangana. "I made the commitment after consultation with the then Leader of Opposition Arun Jaitley. I request the government to honour the commitment made in the August House. Commitments made on the floor of the House have to be honoured and fulfilled. I had expected my distinguished successor to fulfill the commitment I had made after consultation with his colleagues," he said.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Modi government is committed to implement the Andhra Pradesh Reoganisation Act in totality. He also quoted Singh's words on central assistance, but added that the 14th Finance Commission had also increased the share given to states to 42 percent. Goyal said that the commission provided additional funds, and Andhra Pradesh received the revenue deficit gap. "Suppose we consider a SCS, we may have to reassess the revenue deficit gap and this gap would come down substantially," he said, adding that the state would not have received extra funds with the SCS.
D Raja says Narendra Modi govt should honour promises made by UPA govt
Extending his support for the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh, CPM leader D Raja said, "I share the agony of the people of Andhra Pradesh. We wanted both states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) to prosper without bitterness. The promises given by then prime minister should be honoured and fulfilled by the present government. I was present when the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was discussed."
CPM MP questions delay in Lokpal
As the Lok Sabha discussed The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018, CPM leader Badaruddoza Khan said, "It is a matter of great regret that those expelled by our party on charges of corruption are accepted by other parties. Then how will the corruption be stopped? Our prime minister has zero tolerance, but how will the public trust the government?"
He asked why the Centre was not coming up with Lokpal when other parties had been speaking in favour of it.
Derek O'Brien says BJP should reflect on why its allies are turning against it
In Rajya Sabha, TMC leader Derek O'Brien blamed BJP's governance for the issues with its allies. "The Shiv Sena and BJP go back 29 years. Today the Shiv Sena is not with them because of the way the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act has been implemented. I think its for the BJP to reflect why somebody who has been with them through thick and thin are questioning them. The Shiv Sena was your largest ally in 2014. You second largest ally is expressing themselves here, and they also brought the no confidence motion," he said.
GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones
As the Rajya Sabha held short duration discussion on Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Two districts in Andhra Pradesh have got National Investment and Manufacturing Zones. The state government has not moved an inch on this since 2015. I have a letter dated 3 July. Is the state government simply not acting? When you have two investment manufacturing zones, which can transform the area, why are they not being worked upon? Is this not special focus for Andhra Pradesh?
"No other state has five industrial cities and two investment manufacturing zones. Look at the inaction. The central govt has informed 27 July 2017 that they are committed to develop another port city in place of Dugarajapatnam Port. You don't act, you don't follow up. You only want to do politics."
Have to ensure both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh progress: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"We have to ensure that both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh progress. Telangana has the advantage of having the capital city however, Andhra is like a newborn child and it requires the attention of the government," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Govt deceiving people of Andhra Pradesh: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Azad said that the government has mentioned a special package for Andhra Pradesh on several occasions in lieu of special status, However, they have not fulfilled any promises and they are deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh, he added.
Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2:30 pm
Rajya begins debate on Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act 2014
As the Rajya Sabha took up short duration discussion on implementation of State Reorganisation Act that led to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, TDP member Ramesh points out the home minister is absent in the House. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked who is going to respond on behalf of the government and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said Rajnath Singh will.
TDP leader slams Centre for "violation of reorganisation Act"
As proceedings began in Rajya Sabha, TDP leader YS Chowdry (TDP) initiated the debate. He thanked 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh and criticised Centre's "blatant violation of reorganisation Act". He said the promise of Manmohan Singh wasn't honoured and said BJP 's political agenda is "all for power." He also accuses the Centre of violating federal structure of Constitution.
Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites, says BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi
Earlier, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi told Lok Sabha that those talking about the lynching incidents are hypocrites and select such incidents for protest. She said that those who are protesting have forgotten the anti-sikh riots of 1984 and the alleged lynching of karsevaks in 2002. Why was there no uproar on the killing of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan for marrying a Muslim girl, she asked.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
In Lok Sabha, pension issue is raised
Premachandran brought up the issue of pension being paid by the EPFO.In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured him the process would be expedited. MB Rajesh (CPM) said abolishment of UGC will increase political control of higher education, academia and free thought. The academia is unhappy with the government's decision. This is not in sync with federal principles as well as against higher education, he said.
If state govt recommends CBI inquiry into Bihar shelter home incidents, we will do it: Rajnath Singh
Mob violence issue raised in In Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh says biggest lynching incident happened in 1984
TMC leader Sudip Bandhopadhyay brought up the rising incidents of mob violence. "We are for a united India. We cannot tolerate such form of violence," Bandopadhya said as more members wanted to talk about the issue. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said home minister Rajnath Singh has made a statement in the House on Monday and the same issue cannot be taken up every day.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also raised the recent mob lynching incident in Alwar and CPM leader Mohammad Salim said the mob violence in the name of cow protection or child-lifting rumours should be despised. Salim compared lynching with racist attacks in USA in the name of White Supremacy. In response, home minister Rajnath Singh said govt is concerned about these attacks and the biggest lynching happened in 1984 during anti-Sikh riots.
After Modi govt came to power in 2014, amount deposited in Swiss National Bank fell by 80% in 3 years: Piyush Goyal
Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus
Question Hour begins in Rajya Sabha
As Rajya Sabha took up Question Hour, Narayan Rane wanted to know if Ratnagiri temples will be in the Central list of religious places. Culture minister Mahesh Sharma responds saying the Archeological Survey of India maintains the list. The Ratnagiri temple was constructed in the medieval period and has been periodically renovated which means they are not eligible for the list, he added.
A religious place of worship makes it to the Central list if it is over hundred years old and must not have been renovated, the minister added. Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai also asked if Pandharpur will be added to pilgrimage circuit.
Lynching incidents have been going on for years, Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha
Venkaiah Naidu lauds MPs for smooth conducting of Zero Hour
After Monday's ruckus and sloganeering, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu lauded the Rajya Sabha MPs for the smooth functioning of the House in Zero Hour. Naidu said around 25 submissions were made during the Zero Hour before the beginning of Question Hour.
RJD leader Manoj Jha raises issue of child sexual abuse in Bihar shelter home
In Rajya Sabha, after Pappu Yadav had raised the issue of rape cases in Bihar's shelter home, RJD leader Manoj Jha raised the issue on Tuesday.
TDP members continue sloganeering, as members debate MSP issue
Deependra Singh Hooda claimed Centre is tarnishing the name of MS Swaminathan by giving menial hike in the minimum support price which goes in the name of his panel. Hooda also questioned when will the Swaminathan panel recommendations be wholly implemented. Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh passed the buck to previous UPA governments as Congress members start objecting. Meanwhile, TDP members continued with their protest seeking Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh showing placards, which the Speaker objected.
In Lok Sabha, MoS Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says onus to ensure MSP procurement partly on state govts
Commenting on the minimum support price, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said in the Lok Sabha, "Our government will ensure that all farmers get maximum benefit of the MSP hike. The onus is also partly on the state governments to make sure procurement is convenient for the farmers." while one member demanded a special package for Bundelkhand farmers, Shekawat said NITI Aayog decides on allocation of funds.
In Rajya Sabha, DMK member Kanimozhi brings up the issue of Thoothukudi police firing
In Rajya Sabha, DMK member Kanimozhi brought up the issue of Thoothukudi police firing saying she was part a delegation that was supposed to pursue an independent inquiry into the incident. However, police and a former judge had stopped the leaders, she said to which AIADMK members objected.
Rajya Sabha Zero Hour begins: TMC leader Shanta Chettri brings up issue of mob violence in name of cow protection
In Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour, TMC leader Shanta Chettri raised the issue of mob violence in the name of cow protection with many supporting her. Meanwhile, AAP's Sanjay Singh highlights the satyagraha of Sadhus seeking to clean Ganga. Swami Sanand also known as GD Agrawal is on hunger strike for the past two weeks.
Question Hour begins: Jan Aushadhi centres lack enough manpower or medicines, says BJD MP Tathagatha Satpathy
In Lok Sabha during Question Hour, BJP leader Krit Solanki asked if there will be an increase in number of generic medical stores. Chemical minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government is working to ensure popularising of generic medicines. Over a lakh people have moved to below poverty line since they are unable to afford healthcare. Solanki asked if the government plans to form a law to curb unaffordable medicines to which the minister said fears on the quality of generic medicines are unwarranted as they are tested by the NABL.
BJD MP Tathagatha Satpathy said Jan Aushadhi centres do not have enough manpower or medicines. He asked whether the government carry out an awareness campaign to make people aware of the benefits of generic medicines. In response, the chemical minister said the penetration of generic medicines have gone up to seven percent. We are encouraging doctors to write generic names in the prescription, he added.
AITC MPs protest in front of the Parliament over lynching incidents
Like Monday, TDP MPs protest in front of Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
In Lok Sabha, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill is likely to be discussed with other two Bills
Rajya Sabha to resume discussion on the long-pending Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017
The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the long-pending Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 for further discussion. Many Opposition parties on Monday opposed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill dubbing it as dilution of the state's powers and aimed at helping corporates. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on 10 April, 2017, was on Monday re-introduced in Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Transport Mansukhlal Mandaviya for debate and passing in the ongoing Monsoon Session.
Meanwhile, Goa BJP leader calls Rahul Gandhi 'loafer' for winking in the Parliament on 20 July
Congress likely to move privilege motion against Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal issue today
On the fifth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday, Congress is likely to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal issue on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, while speaking in the House on the no-confidence motion against the government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lied to the nation on the Rafale deal and that she did so under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said Sitharaman had herself said earlier that she would disclose the details about the deal, but later cited a secrecy clause.
Government panel to assess separate law for lynching
The Centre will set up a high level committee headed by the Union home secretary. The government has also decided to constitute a Group of Ministers headed by the home minister to consider recommendation of the high level committee. They will submit their recommendation to the prime minister in 4 weeks.
Congress MP Chhaya Verma says vehicles should be given insurance for life-time
In Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Chhaya Verma said that motor vehicles should be insured for life, instead of being insured for a year. "One time insurance will be beneficial for the owners too," she said.
"License is issued to people up to 60 years of age. Elderly people must be granted with proper fitness certificate," she said.
INLD MP says state-run schools need as much focus as centre-run schools
INLD leader Dushyant Chautala raised the issues faced by schools in Haryana as the Lok Sabha discussed National Council for Teacher Education Bill. "We are bringing this bill to develop the teachers' training institution, but a government report says that there is a vacancy for 30,000 teachers in Haryana. The Bill focuses on government schools, but we should also focus on state-run schools, he said.
Citing the poor state of schools in his native village, Chautala said that though the government was providing equipment for better education, there were still issues that needed to be addressed. The status of schools in Haryana is such, that the computers reach the schools but these areas also have deal with lack of electricity. "Somewhere, even you have to provide support accordingly," he told Education Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Derek O'Brien demands some RS speakers be allowed to speak on The Motor Vehicles Bill on Tuesday
TMC MP Derek O'Brien raised his concern over the absence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari during the discussion on The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the Rajya Sabha. He asked the Chair to allow some of the speakers to speak on Tuesday so that Gadkari listens to atleast some of the "voices" first-hand.
"This is a big issue. The minister is a serious minister. You're hearing the strong speeches coming in. We want this bill to be debated. Please keep some of these voices, so that the minister can listen tomorrow," he said.
MoS Mansukh L Mandaviya, who was present in Gadkari's place, said that he has been noting the suggestions by the MPs and that he would convey them to his minister. O'Brien still protested, to which the Chair said that some of the speakers would naturally spill over to Tuesday due to the time constraint.
CPM's Elamaram Kareem makes his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
As Rajya Sabha discusses The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, Elamaram Kareem said he opposes the Bill, alleging that there is a hidden agenda of privatisation in the name of road safety.
"In the name of simplification, the central government is trying to keep all regulations to itself," he said. He questioned the plan to introduce aggregators, asking how it would bring down the number of accidents, while citing cab aggregators like Ola and Uber.
JD(U) MP demands stricters laws to curb road accidents
JD(U) leader Harivansh said road accidents on the rise since 1970 but the law hasn't been amended accordingly. "People drive while attending phone calls. In Bihar, after prohibition on liquor, the number of road accidents has declined. The government should ensure that there is a strict law on drunk driving,' he said.
RS discusses The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017; BJD MP takes up need for states to implement central policies
BJD's Pratap Keshari Deb said When you suggest new things to the bill, you need the state government to implement it. If the policies are formulated by the Centre but not implemented by the state, there is bound to be a clash between the central government and the state government, which will pave the way for corporatisation of the transport sector.
Lok Sabha passes the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill
The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill provides for the filing of cheque bounce cases at the place where a cheque is presented for clearance and not the place of issue. The Bill overturns a Supreme Court ruling, which said the cases have to be initiated where the cheque-issuing branch was located.
Govt brings bill in LS for sports university in Manipur
Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill must protect poor and middle class from money lenders: TMC leader
In Lok Sabha, AIADMK's Vijaykumar said the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill must protect poor and middle class from money lenders. TMC's Kalyan Banerjee said in cases of wilful offenders it is difficult even to serve summons. The court should be more serious in dealing with the NA Act, he says. Banerjee said that the fast-track courts are not fast at all. It's the middle class who are suffering due to cheque bounces, Banerjee said.
In Lok Sabha, BJP leader Shivkumar Udasi tells Shashi Tharoor change is a continuous process
In response to Tharoor on Negotiable Instruments Laws (Amendment) Act, Shivakumar Udasi of BJP said change is a continuous process. This Bill is the first step and many more amendments are likely in future, he said. Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised Point of Order and said that no Minister is present in the House when the Bill is being discussed. "Don't your ministers have confidence in your government," he asked.
Insolvency amendment bill to benefit one industry, Opposition told Lok Sabha today
The amendments to the insolvency law which empowers home buyers to be recognised as financial creditors was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, even as Opposition parties objected to certain changes in the Act alleging that these intended to "help one industry". The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, was introduced by finance minister Piyush Goyal. The bill replaced the Ordinance which was approved by the Union Cabinet in May.
The amendments to the IBC is intended to give relief to the home buyers by recognising their status as financial creditors, thus giving them due representation in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and making them an integral part of the decision-making process. The bill also proposes to reduce the minimum voting threshold for the CoC to 66 per cent, from 75 percent for key decisions: a provision which was opposed by BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab.- PTI
The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018 is introduced in Rajya Sabha
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduces The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in Rajya Sabha.
Demonetisation was a bad idea implemented badly: Shashi Tharoor
In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the credibility of cheques is just significant for corporate people but also for others. Bringing up the issue of cheque-wapsi in a cashless economy, Tharoor said that under the Negotiable Instruments Laws (Amendment) Act, raised various concerns regarding payments of cheques in the country. Asking if the bill is the only version that can be provided for MSMEs, Tharoor said, "Demonetisation was a bad idea implemented badly, and GST was a good idea implemented badly. "
Lok Sabha reconvenes, takes up Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill
Lok Sabha proceedings begin, House takes up Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill. It inserts a provision allowing a court trying an offence related to cheque bouncing, to direct the drawer (person who writes the cheque) to pay interim compensation to the complainant.
The Bill aims to insert a provision which allows a court trying an offence related to cheque bouncing, to direct the drawer to pay interim compensation to the complainant.
Congress leaders suggest sending ancient monuments Bill to Select Committee
As the discussion on the ancient monuments bill begins, Congress member Jairam Ramesh said the Bill has typographical errors while Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that certain clauses need clarification, so the Bill must be sent to the Select Committee. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel said the Bill has already been approved and passed by the Lok Sabha so it should be discussed and amendments made.
Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill being taken up in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha convenes, begins discussion on ancient monuments bill.
BJP members move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in retaliation; speaker says she will examine it
A notice for a privilege motion has been moved against Congress President Rahul Gandhi by some BJP members in the Lok Sabha, which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she will examine. Four BJP members — Nishikant Dubey, Anurag Thakur, Dushyant Singh and Prahlad Joshi — have submitted the privilege notice against Gandhi accusing him of "misleading" Parliament by making "false" allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As soon as the Question Hour got over, Dubey said a privilege motion has been moved by his party. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks, it only helps in increasing the votes of BJP," he said.
Amid protests by Congress members, Mahajan said "I will look into it and then let you know".- PTI
Lok Sabha session adjourned till 2 pm
The proceedings of Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm.
YSRCP leader raises issue of Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh
In Lok Sabha, YSRCP leader Renuka Butta raised the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and alleged that the Centre changed the goal post from SCS to special package to special purpose vehicle. She requested the Centre to support the state. RJD leader Pappu Yadav also brought up the issue of child sexual abuse in a hostel in Bihar and demanded a CBI probe into it.
Congress leader Anand Sharma brings up Rafale issue, says PM changed the deal
Bringing up the Rafale deal, Congress leader Anand Sharma alleges PM Narendra Modi had knowledge of the understanding between India and France for 126 aircraft. He said, "Our PM arbitrarily, without any sanction from the Cabinet Committee of Security, changed the Rafale Deal, where the price was much higher per unit of aircraft. The PM must confirm or deny in the Parliament that after returning from France the Deal was changed without informing the Cabinet Committee of Security."
Rajya Sabha is adjourned, will meet at 2 pm
Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu, said that he wanted to ensure smooth conduct of Question Hour which is why he decided to go on amid the sloganeering. Following which, the session was adjourned till 2 pm.
Before the adjournment, Chhattisgarh MP Chhaya Verma had brought up the issue of open defecation saying while many villagers are declared open defecation free, but the practice continues. She wanted to know what steps were taken on corruption charges in implementing schemes to eradicate open defecation in Chhattisgarh. Responding to this, the minister said an inquiry will be taken up.
Congress to move privilege motion against PM, defence minister for 'misleading Parliament on Rafale deal'
Meanwhile, Congress will move a motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "misleading the Parliament on Rafale deal." This comes after former defence minister AK Antony said that incumbent Nirmala Sitharaman is misleading the country on Rafale deal. He said the minister’s claims on secrecy were wrong as the government cannot keep the prices a secret.
The National Sports University Bill, 2017 withdrawn
The National Sports University Bill, 2017 introduced by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh and The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015 have been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha.
As sloganeering continues in Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu continues with Question Hour
In Rajya Sabha,environment minister Harsh Vardhan answers questions on man-animal conflict. BJP leader from West Bengal Rupa Ganguly asks about tackling poaching and locals killing wildlife. Lower level staffs are being trained to tackle such instances, Dr. Harsh Vardhan says that the lower level staffs are being trained to handle these situations.
As Rajya Sabha resumes, members raise slogans
As Rajya Sabha resumes, Question Hour is in progress. MoS Defence Subhash Bamre answers questions about welfare measures taken for defence personnel and their families.Members keep raising slogans but Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu asks the proceedings to continue in front of camera.
Criminal Law Amendment Bill introduced replaces ordinance in force
Alappuzha member KC Venugopal raises the issue of Kerala floods
In Lok Sabha, Zero Hour proceedings began as TRS member Jithender Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the efforts of Telangana government during his speech in no-confidence motion. He also requested the Centre to continue its support to Telangana. Meanwhile, Alappuzha member KC Venugopal raised the issue of Kerala floods. Most of the State Lok Sabha members are in Kerala now to aide in relief efforts.Venugopal wanted the Centre to declare the floods in Kerala as a national calamity. In response, Parliamentary Affairs minister asks Kerala MP to not politicise the issue of human suffering.
Piyush Goyal introduces Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) bill
Piyush Goyal introduced Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) bill, 2018 in Lok Sabha while Kiren Rijiju introduces Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018.
Proposal of Amendment to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 to be reintroduced in Lok Sabha
Proposal of Amendment to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006 to be reintroduced in Lok Sabha. The National Sports University Bill, 2017 and The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment)Bill, 2015 have been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha.
During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, TMC leader Sugata Bose asks if govt intends to demoralise best institutes in India
During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, TMC leader Sugata Bose asked, "Does not a single State or Central University have the potential to become an institute of eminence? Will the MHRD give substantive autonomy to all State and Central Universities? Saugata Roy (Trinamool Congress) quotes a report and asks on what basis a journal is prescribed. He added," Is it the Government's intention to demoralise the best educational institutes in the country?"
We are not converting UGC into a bureaucratic body: Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar
Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar addressed Lok Sabha on the question of Higher Education Commission of India. He said, “We are not converting UGC into a bureaucratic body. It will be autonomous. We will only change the name. The UGC has to concentrate on quality of education and maintenance of standards.”
Congress leader Rajeev Shankarrao Satav from Hingoli raises questions on data of EPF account
Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar says that since September, people have been getting their pension on time. Gangwar also says that all increments on the pension is usually done keeping in mind the different sections of society.
YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh
In the Lok Sabha, YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh to ensure funds do not return to the Union govt. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says that 14 schools are already there in Andhra Pradesh.
Ruckus breaks out in Lok Sabha following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comment
TDP MP Jayadev Galla says PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions so we are protesting
On TDP's protest, party MP Jayadev Galla said, "We had been moving the no-confidencee motion for entire second half of Budget Session. Finally, the discussion took place but PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions,we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest."- ANI
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar in the House on Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies
The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution
they are not instrument to use for the govt of the day for political vendetta or persecute senior government officials ,there cannot be any discrimination, Congress leader Anand Sharma says in Rajya Sabha leading to a ruckus.
Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus
After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning. Later, following Congress leader Anand Sharma's comment, Rajya Sabha is adjourned.
MP N Sivaprasad comes to the House dressed as Annamayya, a devotee
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha on Monday
We will raise lynching issue in the Parliament today: Mallikarjun Kharge
On the issue of lynching and cow vigilantism, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The government is encouraging such incidents in the country. This government does not want the situation in the country to improve. We will raise the issue in the Parliament today."
Before the session begins, Congress MPs from Punjab protest over unemployment
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow
Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018
Piyush Goyal brings up the issue of ruckus in Parliament in Budget Session
In the Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal says that it was important to issue an ordinance on the repeated ruckus being created in the Lok Sabha. He also goes onto say that this is the first time in the history of the Parliament that the Speaker has had to face insults and such misbehaviour.
Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up today; will be taken up on Monday
In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman says that the Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up on Thursday but instead will be taken up on Monday. However, there is a dissension among a couple of parliamentarians who think it should be taken up today.
Congress protests as BJP MP says CBI will chargesheet ex-FM
Congress and BJP members on Thursday sparred in the Lok Sabha after a ruling party member claimed that the CBI was going to chargesheet a former finance minister in a criminal case involving fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya.
When BJP's Nishikant Dubey made the statement, Leader of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge immediately questioned as to how was he aware of the impending CBI action and said it indicated that the agency was acting in a "pre-planned" manner.
No compromise on security on passport application mobile app: Sushma Swaraj
There has been no compromise on security aspects with regard to passport applications through the new mobile app and any attempt to get fake passports made from cyber cafes will be rejected, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.
Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up
Jan Adhikar Party member Rajesh Ranjan on Thursday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha by hurling papers towards treasury benches and was reprimanded by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who asked him to apologise. As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Ranjan who is also known as Pappu Yadav, rushed to the Well shouting slogans.
He was wearing an apron with words "yachna nahin, rann hoga" (No more pleas, there will be war now), seeking special category status for Bihar.
Digvijaya Singh questions appointments in CBI, says govt lacks the intention to act on corruption
Participating in a debate on the amendment in the prevention of corruption bill, Digvijaya Singh said that the government clearly lacks the will to act against corruption because they have appointed people accused of corruption in top ranks of CBI. He said that the government is silent on key issues of corruption including the Vyapam scam.
Tathagatha Sathpathy questions need for new law on fugitive offenders, says first fix lacunae in CrPC provisions
Addressing Minister in-charge of financial Piyush Goel BJD MP Tathagatha Sathpathy said that all the provisions in the new bill are covered in one shape or another under various sections of CrPC. He said that the provision gives too much authority to investigative agencies and the law is riddled with nook and corners that can be misused for persecution and vendetta.
AAP to support no-confidence motion tomorrow
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MP, directing its members to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion.
Lok Sabha debates Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2017
Anand Sharma says ‘investigating agencies being misused’
"The truth is that your agencies are being misused. Are there two laws in the nation? One implemented from the political point of view for political rivals and the other for your own people on whom there are serious allegations? Can there be parallel registrations by different agencies for the same offence? You send them to CBI, then after their hospitality, ED starts (their probe), then you have to go for another bail," Congress leader Anand Sharma said in Rajya Sabha.
"We don't want India to be converted into a surveillance state. The multiple registrations must stop. In four years, you must also educate all of us and inform the House. We have no ill-will against anyone. Please tell us how many of the real corrupt have you booked and give a list to the House." Chairman Venkaiah Naidu praised Sharma's democratic spirit in the House.
Palaniswamy justifies AIADMK's decision to back no-confidence motion
Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswamy told reporters on Wednesday that AIADMK won't support the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha since it was moved because of the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. He said, "We in Tamil Nadu struggled for 22 days in Parliament for Cauvery Mgmt Board issue. We stalled proceedings. Who came to us? Which state came forward and helped in our cause?"
Rajya Sabha discusses Prevention of Corruption Amendment Bill, 2013
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Anand Sharma said that the society and country are not satisfied with Centre's initiatives against corruption. "Frauds are taking place in banks. There are people like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are stealing money from banks and getting out of the country. Prevention of Corruption Act is enough for investigation. The prime minister promised to bring black money back from Swiss banks. But that amount didn't come back and instead more money got out of the country."
Congress stages walkout in LS: Shashi Tharoor hits out at Centre over mob lynching incidents
Congress staged walkout from Lok Sabha protesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching incidents. Speaking on this, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said: The home minister's statement in Lok Sabha on mob lynching was not satisfactory at all, that is why we staged a walkout from the House. This is not a game of ping pong that states and Centre keep shifting responsibilities.
"The real question is, what is the central government doing to control mob lynching? The prime minister does not respond when a person is killed or lynched. His silence is a license for people to continue with such acts."
Trafficking of girls increased drastically after Child Labour Act was amended, says Jaya Bachchan
Citing the Thomson Reuters report on India being the most dangerous country for women, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "It's very shameful. From the time Child Labour Act has been amended due to policy on ease of doing business, the trafficking of girls has increased drastically. I want to ask: Can you tell us detail about the report on Kathua incident, will government give white paper in the Parliament on the status of crime against women?"
Minister of State for Ministry of Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar responded by quoting figures from 2015-16 about the rape cases in other countries. Bachchan lashed out asking what the Indian government was doing for the safety of women, which led to a ruckus.
Condemn mob lynchings in all forms, says Rajanth Singh
Union home minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha: "Its not like lynching has been happening only in the last few years. But, whoever is killed, it is a worry for all governments. I condemn mob lynchings of and in all forms. These happen on the basis unverified news, suspicions but its the Centre's responsibility to conduct an effective probe.
Despite law and order being a state subject, Centre cannot keep quiet. Twice, the Centre issued an advisory. Through social media, the way fake news is propagated, these kinds of incidents take place. We have asked social media service providers to install checks in their system to prevent such incidents. Such incidents are unfortunate and I request state governments to take appropriate actions against the culprits."
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over mob lynching
The Congress has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of mob lynching on Thursday, reported ANI.
On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha was informed that the government does not maintain specific data on lynching incidents in the country. Meanwhile, BJP MP in Lok Sabha, Meenakshi Lekhi blamed the economic disparity for such incidents. She said various incidents showed that the root of the crime stemmed from economical disparity in the society.
BJP reaches out to TRS, Shiv Sena for support
The BJP has reached out to the TRS, BJD and Shiv Sena for support ahead of the no-trust vote to take place on Friday, reported CNN-News18. The Shiv Sena is reportedly holding a meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the issue.
BJP confident of support from 314 MPs
Ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed its confidence in having the support of 314 MPs in the Lok Sabha, reported The Times of India.
As per the party's floor managers, the government is likely to receive support from small parties outside the NDA including Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK and Raju Shetty-led Swabhimani Paksha.
Both Houses adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow
Venkaiah Naidu speaks in 10 languages in RS to introduce translation services in 22 Indian dialects
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday spoke in 10 languages in the House. He spoke, though briefly, in Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu to inform members that simultaneous interpretation service has been made available for members.
Air India divestment not possible in near future: Government
The Government on Wednesday ruled out disinvestment of Air India in the "immediate near future," though it said it remains committed to completing the process.
Saying that the present environment is "not conducive" for it, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told Rajya Sabha that the issue would be revisited once global economic indicators, including oil prices and forex conditions, stabilize.
The Ministry would, in the meanwhile, focus on near and medium-term efforts to "capture operational efficiencies" to improve the performance of Air India, along with "monetising non-core land and building assets", Sinha said. IANS
The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017 passed
In Lok Sabha, Union Cabinet approves Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018
Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha the Union Cabinet has approved the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018 to set up the Central University of Andhra Pradesh.
Rajya Sabha stands adjourned until Thursday
The proceedings of the House come to an end and the Rajya Sabha is adjourned for the day.
The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was voted and passed
RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu spoke in 10 languages in House today
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday spoke in 10 languages in the House. He spoke, though briefly, in Bangla,Gujarati,Kannada,Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil&Telugu to inform members that Simultaneous Interpretation Service has been made available for members, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Ananth Kumar says "All NDA parties will vote unitedly against the no-confidence motion"
Congress' Jairam Ramesh says compensation to landowner shouldn't be tampered
Speaking on the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he does not wish to hold up the bill but sought categotical assurance from the government that the compensation clause will not be depressed in any way and land owners will get compensation that they are entitled to on the basis of the 2013 law.
Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill being debated in RS
The said bill allows the central government to re-issue the notice of acquisition to the property owner to give them an opportunity to be heard. The owner will be entitled to an interest (equal to the current rate of interest on an FD in SBI) on the compensation payable to them.
RS debates the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill
Speaking on the issue, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he does not wish to hold up the bill but sought categotical assurance from the government that the compensation clause will not be depressed in any way and land owners will get compensation that they are entitled to on the basis of the 2013 law.
MK Stalin backs women's reservation bill, Rahul thanks him
DMK working president MK Stalin has extended his party's "wholehearted support" to Rahul Gandhi on the issue of Women's Reservation Bill after which the Congress president praised him for speaking "like a true leader" and urged all political parties to come together to ensure passage of the bill.
Mob lynchings due to economic disparity, says BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi
The incidents of mob lynching are a result of economic disparity, BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Speaking during Zero Hour, Lekhi said the Supreme Court has spoken about "mobocracy" on Tuesday.
Giving instances of the killing of Bengal migrant worker Manik Roy and an Adivasi youth Madhu in Kerala, Lekhi said these cases of lynchings were on account of economic issues. "It is because of economic disparity," she said.
Govt mulling to raise retirement age of HC judges
CNN-News18 quoting sources said that the central government is considering to raise the retirement age for high court judges owing to the severe staff shortage in the judiciary. The news channel reported that the government may bring up the age of retirement from 60 to 64.
Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra quits BJP amid buzz that he is set to join Trinamool Congress
Senior journalist and two-time Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra has quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), reports said. Though Mirta and TMC have not spoken on this, Banerjee's party has promised that a large number of new faces will join the party on Saturday.
According to reports, Mitra was upset after being sidelined under the Modi-Shah leadership. He is considered to be a close aide of veteran BJP leader LK Advani. Mitra has also been openly critical of BJP on several issues.
32 crore Jan Dhan accounts have 87000 crore Rs collectively: MoS Finance tells RS
Speaking on The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017, MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the success of Jan Dhan scheme shows that banking system reforms work. He said that data shows that close to 32 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for people who entered the banking system for the first time. He said that these are not dormant accounts but collectively carry a sum of Rs 87000 crore.
In Pictures: Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on first day of Monsoon Session
Government does not regulate content appearing on social media sites: IT Minister tells LS
The government does not regulate content on social media and is committed to freedom of speech, expression and privacy of citizens, minister of state for electronics and IT SS Ahluwalia informed the Parliament on Wednesday.
"Government does not regulate content appearing on social media sites, and law enforcement and security agencies may take action on specific case-to-case basis as per law in force," Ahluwalia said in a reply to query around fake news.
Shiv Pratap Shukla, MoS Finance responds to issues raised by MPs on SBI bill in RS
No dilution in SC/ST Act, govt took steps to empower backward classes, Rajnath Singh tells RS
There is no dilution of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and no institution or individual can take away rights of the marginalised given under the Constitution, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesdy.
Singh said in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour that the government has already taken steps for ensuring rights of SC/STs by amending the relevant law.
TMC issues whip to all MPs ahead of no-confidence motion debate
The All India Trinamool Congress has issued a whip to all its MPs to remain present in New Delhi on Friday. Speaking to ANI,TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi said, "21 July is a very important day for TMC as we observe it as a martyrs day for 14 youth TMC workers who were killed. All 34 MPs of TMC are therefore busy. No confidence motion is a very important aspect of Parliament. We had requested the speaker and government to change the date. We protested but couldn't convince them. So, all MPs have been asked to come to Delhi. Whip also will be issued."
Who says we don’t have numbers, asks Sonia Gandhi
Reacting to the motion of no-confidence which will be taken up on Friday, Sonia Gandhi said, "Who says we don't have numbers." Her remarks triggered reactions from the ruling dispensation as well.
"Congress had shown similar kind of arrogance during Atal Bihari VajpayeeJi's tenure and they had to face the consequences. Indians have elected PM Modi as their leader and he has their confidence. We are ready to face them," D Pradhan said reacting to Sonia's statement.
Critics of right to free and compulsory education amendment say quality education not being imparted, failing students won't help
Some of the MPs raised the point that detaining students straight away may create other problems. They said that the sudden implementation of the rule me promote disenchantment amid students and will create a fear psychosis.
Some MPs also pointed out that the government should also focus on bringing in quality teachers. In this bill, the government puts the onus on the students, without considering that the fault may also lie in the board of education, school or even teachers.
Lok Sabha debates The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Ammendment) Bill, 2017
The ammendment changes the existing laws to empower the government to detain a child in class 5, 8, or both, and provides an opportunity for re-examination to the child before being detained.
Congress wants no-confidence motion deferred to Monday
There was a brief disagreement on the date of discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. While Opposition members demanded that the motion be taken up for discussion on Monday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan ruled that the members cannot protest on everything, and finalised Friday as the day the motion will be taken up.
BJP issues whip to its MP for defeating no-confidence motion, say reports
According to Times Now, Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs to attend the Parliament and defeat the no-confidence motion against the government.
Mallikarjun Kharge asks for no-confidence motion to be taken up on Monday instead of Friday
In Lok Sabha Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to shift the set date for the discussion on no-confidence from 20 July (Friday) to 23 JulyMonday. He said that the since Friday is the last day of the week, some MPs would be unavailable for the voting event due to other commitments. However, Mahajan refused to discuss the issue and asserted that she had announced her decision.
No-confidence motion to be discussed on Friday
After the Lok Sabha reconvened at 2.10 pm on Wednesday, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that the the Lower House will hold discussions on no-confidence motion during the entire course of day on Friday. Voting will be take place on same day. There will be no Question Hour on that day.
Rajya Sabha discusses The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017
The Rajya Sabha is currently discussing The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017 for consideration and passing.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh is currently said we all hope State Bank will not be privatised. "Total employee strength of SBI is 2 lakh. It will become the fifth largest employer in the country after five banks are merged with mother SBI. How do you manage the transition? I would urge the government to pay attention to the human resource aspect and not the balance sheet aspect," he said.
Shashi Tharoor urges Narendra Modi to act against anti-national elements indulging in lynching
In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised the attack on his constituency office and the growing incidents of intolerance and violence. He also mentioned the attack on Swami Agnivesh. "Those who are carrying out mob lynching and mob killings are attacking the ground rules of our democracy. The ground rule of our democracy is that we can disagree with each other without harming or killing one another.
"I strongly urge the prime minister to break his silence on the behaviour of his partymen and take action against anti-national elements indulging in lynching and mob frenzy," he said.
Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Centre, says Congress is moving no-confidence motion against NDA government
Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Lok Sabha,"The government which led farmers to commit suicide, under whose regime women are being raped everyday... we move no confidence motion against you."
Ruckus erupts in Lok Sabha during Question Hour
As Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began taking questions during the Question Hour, few MPs from the Opposition created ruckus by shouting slogans over issues like mob lynching and atrocities against Dalits.
Narendra Modi urges Opposition to cooperate for a smooth Monsoon Session
After reaching the Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Many matters of national importance are before us. We hope for good suggestions and discussions from all experienced members. I appeal to all political parties that they use their time in the Parliament effectively.
"I have always put my hopes before everyone. Our efforts will be constant. If any party or leader wants to speak or debate on any topic, it can be raised on the floor of the House. The government is ready for discussion on all issues."
TMC calls for debate on mob lynching in Zero Hour
According to ANI, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of mob lynching and called for a debate on the same.
Meanwhile, RJD MP JP Yadav has also given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over cases of mob lynching.
Ahead of Monsoon Session, Shashi Tharoor 'hopes' BJP and its allies will let Parliament function
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to express hope for a peaceful Monsoon Session, while taking a dig at the BJP and its allies. "It would be a disgrace if we saw a repeat of proxy disruption so the government can push its bills through in the din," he said in the tweet.
Govt to push for consensus candidate for RS deputy chairman post
14:20 (IST)
