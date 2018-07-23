You are here:
Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE updates: BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for making 'false charges' against PM

Politics FP Staff Jul 23, 2018 14:35:01 IST
BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for making 'false charges' against PM

  • 14:35 (IST)

    Demonetisation was a bad idea implemented badly: Shashi Tharoor 

    In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the credibility of cheques is just significant for corporate people but also for others. Bringing up the issue of cheque-wapsi in a cashless economy, Tharoor said that under the Negotiable Instruments Laws (Amendment) Act, raised various concerns regarding payments of cheques in the country. Asking if the bill is the only version that can be provided for MSMEs, Tharoor said, "Demonetisation was a bad idea implemented badly, and GST was a good idea implemented badly. "

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Culture minister Mahesh Sharma tries to explain ancient monuments bill; Opposition still keen on sending it to Select Committee

    Culture minister Mahesh Sharma explains the salient features of the ancient monument amendment Bill but Opposition still insists on sending the Bill to Select Committee.

  • 14:25 (IST)

    Lok Sabha reconvenes, takes up Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill

    Lok Sabha proceedings begin, House takes up Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill. It inserts a provision allowing a court trying an offence related to cheque bouncing, to direct the drawer (person who writes the cheque) to pay interim compensation to the complainant. 

    The Bill aims to insert a provision which allows a court trying an offence related to cheque bouncing, to direct the drawer to pay interim compensation to the complainant.

  • 14:16 (IST)

    Congress leaders suggest sending ancient monuments Bill to Select Committee

    As the discussion on the ancient monuments bill begins, Congress member Jairam Ramesh said the Bill has typographical errors while Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that certain clauses need clarification, so the Bill must be sent to the Select Committee. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel said the Bill has already been approved and passed by the Lok Sabha so it should be discussed and amendments made.

  • 14:04 (IST)

    Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill being taken up in Rajya Sabha

    Rajya Sabha convenes, begins discussion on ancient monuments bill.

  • 13:55 (IST)

    BJP members move privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi in retaliation; speaker says she will examine it

    A notice for a privilege motion has been moved against Congress President Rahul Gandhi by some BJP members in the Lok Sabha, which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she will examine. Four BJP members — Nishikant Dubey, Anurag Thakur, Dushyant Singh and Prahlad Joshi — have submitted the privilege notice against Gandhi accusing him of "misleading" Parliament by making "false" allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As soon as the Question Hour got over, Dubey said a privilege motion has been moved by his party. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks, it only helps in increasing the votes of BJP," he said.

    Amid protests by Congress members, Mahajan said "I will look into it and then let you know".- PTI

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha members can now submit notices for discussion though online app

    Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday announced that lawmakers of the Upper House can now submit notices for discussion and question hour online through a new app.

    Members can submit notices for raising questions, zero hour mentions, special mentions, call attention and short duration discussion through the app, he said when the House met for the day. He, however, said the requirement of giving a physical notice has not been done away with. - PTI

  • 13:35 (IST)

    214 Eklavya schools with 65,000 students functioning, says govt

    As many as 284 Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been sanctioned by the government so far and 214 of them were functioning in the country, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said on Monday. Oram said a total of 65,231 students were enrolled in these 214 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).

    "As per the budget announcement for 2018-19 by the year 2022, every block with more than 50 percent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people, will have an EMRS," he said during Question Hour in Lok Sabha. - PTI

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Congress MPs object to officer taking notes from gallery

    The Congress members on Monday took strong objection to an officer allegedly taking notes of the debates in the Lok Sabha from the Officers' Gallery and said he was carrying out "surveillance" on Opposition members, prompting the Speaker to give an assurance that she would look into the matter.

    During the Question Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge brought the attention of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that an officer was standing in the Officers' Gallery, taking notes of the debates and even counting the number of MPs present in the Opposition benches. "It is surveillance. Who is he? Why is he taking notes? He is counting the number of MPs," Kharge said amidst vociferous protests by his party MPs. - PTI

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session adjourned till 2 pm

    The proceedings of Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm.

  • 13:16 (IST)

    YSRCP leader raises issue of Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh

    In Lok Sabha, YSRCP leader Renuka Butta raised the issue of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and alleged that the Centre changed the goal post from SCS to special package to special purpose vehicle. She requested the Centre to support the state. RJD leader Pappu Yadav also brought up the issue of child sexual abuse in a hostel in Bihar and demanded a CBI probe into it. 

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Congress leader Anand Sharma brings up Rafale issue, says PM changed the deal

    Bringing up the Rafale deal, Congress leader Anand Sharma alleges PM Narendra Modi had knowledge of the understanding between India and France for 126 aircraft. He said, "Our PM arbitrarily, without any sanction from the Cabinet Committee of Security, changed the Rafale Deal, where the price was much higher per unit of aircraft. The PM must confirm or deny in the Parliament that after returning from France the Deal was changed without informing the Cabinet Committee of Security."

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha is adjourned, will meet at 2 pm

    Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu, said that he wanted to ensure smooth conduct of Question Hour which is why he decided to go on amid the sloganeering. Following which, the session was adjourned till 2 pm.

    Before the adjournment, Chhattisgarh MP Chhaya Verma had brought up the issue of open defecation saying while many villagers are declared open defecation free, but the practice continues. She wanted to know what steps were taken on corruption charges in implementing schemes to eradicate open defecation in Chhattisgarh. Responding to this, the minister said an inquiry will be taken up.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Congress to move privilege motion against PM, defence minister for 'misleading Parliament on Rafale deal'

    Meanwhile, Congress will move a motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "misleading the Parliament on Rafale deal." This comes after former defence minister AK Antony said that incumbent Nirmala Sitharaman is misleading the country on Rafale deal. He said the minister’s claims on secrecy were wrong as the government cannot keep the prices a secret.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Jyotiraditya Sinha brings up the issue of rising rapes

    In Lok Sabha, Jyotiraditya Sinha brings up the issue of rising rapes in the country. Mentioning the NCRB data, Scindia says over 40,000 cases of rapes have been reported. Don't politicise serious issues, Speaker tells members.

  • 12:51 (IST)

    The National Sports University Bill, 2017 withdrawn

    The National Sports University Bill, 2017 introduced by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh and The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015 have been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    As sloganeering continues in Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu continues with Question Hour

    In Rajya Sabha,environment minister Harsh Vardhan answers questions on man-animal conflict. BJP leader from West Bengal Rupa Ganguly asks about tackling poaching and locals killing wildlife. Lower level staffs are being trained to tackle such instances, Dr. Harsh Vardhan says that the lower level staffs are being trained to handle these situations.

  • 12:42 (IST)

    As Rajya Sabha resumes, members raise slogans

    As Rajya Sabha resumes, Question Hour is in progress. MoS Defence Subhash Bamre answers questions about welfare measures taken for defence personnel and their families.Members keep raising slogans but Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu asks the proceedings to continue in front of camera.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Criminal Law Amendment Bill introduced replaces ordinance in force

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Alappuzha member KC Venugopal raises the issue of Kerala floods

    In Lok Sabha, Zero Hour proceedings began as TRS member Jithender Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the efforts of Telangana government during his speech in no-confidence motion. He also requested the Centre to continue its support to Telangana. Meanwhile, Alappuzha member KC Venugopal raised the issue of Kerala floods. Most of the State Lok Sabha members are in Kerala now to aide in relief efforts.Venugopal wanted the Centre to declare the floods in Kerala as a national calamity. In response, Parliamentary Affairs minister asks Kerala MP to not politicise the issue of human suffering.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Piyush Goyal introduces Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) bill

    Piyush Goyal introduced Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) bill, 2018 in Lok Sabha while Kiren Rijiju introduces Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Proposal of Amendment to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006  to be reintroduced in Lok Sabha

    Proposal of Amendment to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006  to be reintroduced in Lok Sabha. The National Sports University Bill, 2017 and The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment)Bill, 2015 have been withdrawn from the Lok Sabha.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, TMC leader Sugata Bose asks if govt intends to demoralise best institutes in India

    During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, TMC leader Sugata Bose asked, "Does not a single State or Central University have the potential to become an institute of eminence? Will the MHRD give substantive autonomy to all State and Central Universities? Saugata Roy (Trinamool Congress) quotes a report and asks on what basis a journal is prescribed. He added," Is it the Government's intention to demoralise the best educational institutes in the country?" 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    We are not converting UGC into a bureaucratic body: Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar 

    Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar addressed Lok Sabha on the question of Higher Education Commission of India. He said, “We are not converting UGC into a bureaucratic body. It will be autonomous. We will only change the name. The UGC has to concentrate on quality of education and maintenance of standards.”

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Congress leader Rajeev Shankarrao Satav from Hingoli raises questions on data of EPF account

    Labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar says that since September, people have been getting their pension on time. Gangwar also says that all increments on the pension is usually done keeping in mind the different sections of society. 

  • 11:51 (IST)

    YSR Congress Party  Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh

    In the Lok Sabha, YSR Congress Party Kothapalli Geetha asks status about seven schools in Andhra Pradesh to ensure funds do not return to the Union govt. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says that 14 schools are already there in Andhra Pradesh.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Ruckus breaks out in Lok Sabha following Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comment

  • 11:37 (IST)

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Annamayya to protest over demand for AP special status 

  • 11:35 (IST)

    TDP MP Jayadev Galla says PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions so we are protesting

    On TDP's protest, party MP Jayadev Galla said, "We had been moving the no-confidencee motion for entire second half of Budget Session. Finally, the discussion took place but PM didn't bother to answer any of our questions,we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest."- ANI

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after uproar in the House on Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies

    The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution
    they are not instrument to use for the  govt of the day for political vendetta or persecute senior government officials ,there cannot be any discrimination, Congress leader Anand Sharma says in Rajya Sabha leading to a ruckus.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus 

    After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning. Later, following Congress leader Anand Sharma's comment, Rajya Sabha is adjourned.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    MP N Sivaprasad comes to the House dressed as Annamayya, a devotee

  • 11:14 (IST)

    BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha on Monday

  • 11:06 (IST)

     We will raise lynching issue in the Parliament today: Mallikarjun Kharge

    On the issue of lynching and cow vigilantism, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The government is encouraging such incidents in the country. This government does not want the situation in the country to improve. We will raise the issue in the Parliament today."

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Before the session begins, Congress MPs from Punjab protest over unemployment

  • 11:03 (IST)

    TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh

    While TDP MPs protest in front of the Parliament, TDP MP YS Chowdary has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss AP Re-organisation Act. 

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Updates for 23 July, 2018 begin here

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day 

  • 18:15 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

  • 18:14 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.00 am tomorrow 

  • 18:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018

  • 17:41 (IST)

    Piyush Goyal brings up the issue of ruckus in Parliament in Budget Session

    In the Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal says that it was important to issue an ordinance on the repeated ruckus being created in the Lok Sabha. He also goes onto say that this is the first time in the history of the Parliament that the Speaker has had to face insults and such misbehaviour. 

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up today; will be taken up on Monday

    In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman says that the Motor Vehicles Act Bill will not be taken up on Thursday but instead will be taken up on Monday. However, there is a dissension among a couple of parliamentarians who think it should be taken up today.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Congress protests as BJP MP says CBI will chargesheet ex-FM

    Congress and BJP members on Thursday sparred in the Lok Sabha after a ruling party member claimed that the CBI was going to chargesheet a former finance minister in a criminal case involving fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya.

    When BJP's Nishikant Dubey made the statement, Leader of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge immediately questioned as to how was he aware of the impending CBI action and said it indicated that the agency was acting in a "pre-planned" manner. 

  • 17:10 (IST)

    No compromise on security on passport application mobile app: Sushma Swaraj

    There has been no compromise on security aspects with regard to passport applications through the new mobile app and any attempt to get fake passports made from cyber cafes will be rejected, External Affairs Minister​ Sushma Swaraj said today.

     
    Replying to a query during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said "all security measures" were being followed and once the data centre receives the application, it will be automatically deleted from the sender's mobile. Likewise, the data centre automatically rejects fake applications filed through cyber cafes etc, she said, adding that all security measures which are adhered to in advanced nations were being followed here. 

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Rajesh Ranjan creates ruckus in House, Speaker pulls him up

    Jan Adhikar Party member Rajesh Ranjan on Thursday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha by hurling papers towards treasury benches and was reprimanded by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who asked him to apologise. As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Ranjan who is also known as Pappu Yadav, rushed to the Well shouting slogans.

    He was wearing an apron with words "yachna nahin, rann hoga" (No more pleas, there will be war now), seeking special category status for Bihar.

  • 16:41 (IST)

    Digvijaya Singh questions appointments in CBI, says govt lacks the intention to act on corruption

    Participating in a debate on the amendment in the prevention of corruption bill, Digvijaya Singh said that the government clearly lacks the will to act against corruption because they have appointed people accused of corruption in top ranks of CBI. He said that the government is silent on key issues of corruption including the Vyapam scam.

  • 16:04 (IST)

    Tathagatha Sathpathy questions need for new law on fugitive offenders, says first fix lacunae in CrPC provisions 

    Addressing Minister in-charge of financial Piyush Goel BJD MP Tathagatha Sathpathy said that all the provisions in the new bill are covered in one shape or another under various sections of CrPC. He said that the provision gives too much authority to investigative agencies and the law is riddled with nook and corners that can be misused for persecution and vendetta. 

  • 15:50 (IST)

    AAP to support no-confidence motion tomorrow 

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MP, directing its members to vote in favour of the no-confidence motion. 

  • 15:38 (IST)

    Lok Sabha debates Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2017 

Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest Updates: Meanwhile, Congress moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for "misleading the Parliament on Rafale deal." This comes after former defence minister AK Antony said that incumbent Nirmala Sitharaman is misleading the country on Rafale deal. He said the minister’s claims on secrecy were wrong as the government cannot keep the prices a secret.

In retaliation, a few BJP members have moved a notice for a privilege motion against Congress President Rahul Gandhi accusing him of "misleading" Parliament by making "false" allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Monday's Parliament session is significant as it comes a day after the no-confidence debate on the third day of the Monsoon Session. After MPs arrive late to Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu issues a warning leading. Soon, Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 12 pm after an uproar in the House over Anand Sharma's comment on Central Investigation agencies.

Members of the Lok Sabha will be discussing the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017 while National Sports University Bill, 2017 and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2015 might be withdrawn.

In Rajya Sabha, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 are expected to be discussed.

On Friday, the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government resulted in an acrimonious debate in the Lok Sabha, with political parties hurling allegations at each other. The marathon 12-hour debate ended with the BJP-led alliance emerging victorious — 325 members of the Lok Sabha opposed the no-trust motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), while 126 supported it.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The victory of the BJP-led NDA government was not unexpected but the intense debate gave an opportunity to the leaders of rival parties to set the agenda for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The no-trust motion was the first after Modi assumed office in May 2014 and less than a year before the next general elections. "Arrogance is behind the no-confidence motion," Modi said in his reply and hit out at the Congress, saying this is not the floor test of the government but a "force" test of the main Opposition party and its so-called allies. He said the only thing they have to say is- 'remove Modi'.

"We are 'bhagidars'(collaborator) to people's dreams, to the poor people of the country. I am 'chowkidar' and 'bhagidar', but not a 'saudagar' (trader) or 'thekedar' (contractor) like you," Modi said during the course of his 90-minute speech in a blunt retort to Gandhi that drew cheers from the Treasury benches. Several AIADMK members opposed the motion that came as a boost to the NDA. The AIADMK has 37 MPs. "AIADMK supported government, voted against the no-confidence motion," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar. Members of BJP ally Shiv Sena(18 MPs), BJD(19) and TRS (14) abstained.

The stinging attack on the Congress by Modi in his response to allegations against the government and Gandhi accusing the prime minister of being a 'bhagidar' (collaborator) in corruption and not a 'chowkidar' and saying people were victims of his 'jumla'(gimmickery) strikes virtually set the stage for for an intense faceoff during the 2019 polls. Capping a power-packed speech in which Gandhi unleashing a vitriolic attack on Modi on the government on multiple issues, from farmer distress to the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi strode across the lower house to hug Modi and then winked at his colleagues after returning to his seat, sparking a debate on the appropriateness of his action.

But it was his walk across the green-carpeted Well of House at the end to hug Modi that left almost everyone, not the least the prime minister, surprised. Modi shook Gandhi's hands but ignored his call to stand so that he could hug the BJP leader. The Congress chief, however, embraced him as he remained seated.

Modi initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, but recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back. He also appeared to say a few words, which were inaudible.

A day ahead of the Monsoon Session, barring a few snide remarks exchanged between the Treasury and Opposition benches, and a brief walkout by Congress leaders, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha managed to pass bills of importance, debate on matters of public importance, and take up the Question Hour and Special Mentions.  The second day of Parliament's Monsoon Session had witnessed some productive time with the Lok Sabha passing the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and the Rajya Sabha passing amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Opposition had protested home minister's statement on lynching, raises slogans against Jayant Sinha as Congress, BJP argued over Chidambaram, Tharoor.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 14:35 PM

