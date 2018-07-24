You are here:
Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Centre will fulfill promises made to AP by Modi and Manmohan Singh, says Rajnath Singh

Politics FP Staff Jul 24, 2018 18:15:37 IST
Monsoon Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Centre will fulfill promises made to AP by Modi and Manmohan Singh, says Rajnath Singh

  • 18:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes The Prevention of corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018; House adjourned till 25 July, 11 am

  • 18:08 (IST)

    Congress behind delay in Lokpal because it failed to become largest Opposition party, says Jitendra Singh

    In the Lok Sabha, Union minister Jitendra Singh addressed the issue of delay in the setting up of Lokpal. "The efforts to set up Lokpal are underway. I always avoid to be political in my replies, but please allow me to say that the cause of delay is not the ruling party but the Congress party. This is because it failed to secure the number of seats to be recognised as the majority Opposition party. We had suggested that let us have the leader of the largest party to be member of the committee," he said.

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Rajya Sabh adjourned till 25 July, 11 am

  • 17:44 (IST)

    Rajnath Singh speaks on Centre's efforts to develop Andhra Pradesh

    In Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Our government will fulfill commitment by the current and the former prime ministers. We want all states to progress because we believe that unless they all progress, the country won't develop. We do politics for the interest of the country, not just to form the government. We are committed to fulfil the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. Even those incentives not mentioned the Act are being given to Andhra Pradesh. We have fulfilled 90 percent of the promises and we will also allot the SCS tag for the state." 

  • 17:31 (IST)

    'What's in a name?': Piyush Goyal on demand for SCS for Andhra Pradesh


    "We care for the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Cabinet made special measures to give support to Andhra Pradesh. We received a response from Chandrababu Naidu addressed to Arun Jaitley dated 24 October 2016, where he says 'I once again thank the Government of India for offering support and assitance to the success of the state of Andhra Pradesh."' Goyal said that Naidu, in his letter, mentioned that the state might have received additional funds through the Centre's efforts.


    "What's in a name? The idea is that the people of Andhra Pradesh get benefitted, and that is what the Modi government is committed to," he said.

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Manmohan Singh asks Centre to honour commitment to Andhra Pradesh; Piyush Goyal responds

    In the Rajya Sabha, former prime minister Manmohan Singh spoke in the Rajya Sabha said that he made the commitment of special category status (SCS) while keeping in view that the revenue generated by Hyderabad will go to Telangana. "I made the commitment after consultation with the then Leader of Opposition Arun Jaitley. I request the government to honour the commitment made in the August House. Commitments made on the floor of the House have to be honoured and fulfilled. I had expected my distinguished successor to fulfill the commitment I had made after consultation with his colleagues," he said.

    Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Modi government is committed to implement the Andhra Pradesh Reoganisation Act in totality. He also quoted Singh's words on central assistance, but added that the 14th Finance Commission had also increased the share given to states to 42 percent. Goyal said that the commission provided additional funds, and Andhra Pradesh received the revenue deficit gap. "Suppose we consider a SCS, we may have to reassess the revenue deficit gap and this gap would come down substantially," he said, adding that the state would not have received extra funds with the SCS.

  • 16:52 (IST)

    D Raja says Narendra Modi govt should honour promises made by UPA govt
    Extending his support for the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh, CPM leader D Raja said, "I share the agony of the people of Andhra Pradesh. We wanted both states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) to prosper without bitterness. The promises given by then prime minister should be honoured and fulfilled by the present government. I was present when the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was discussed."

  • 16:46 (IST)

    CPM MP questions delay in Lokpal

    As the Lok Sabha discussed The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018, CPM leader Badaruddoza Khan said, "It is a matter of great regret that those expelled by our party on charges of corruption are accepted by other parties. Then how will the corruption be stopped? Our prime minister has zero tolerance, but how will the public trust the government?"

    He asked why the Centre was not coming up with Lokpal when other parties had been speaking in favour of it.

  • 16:17 (IST)

    Watch: Odisha has been demanding special status since the time of Biju Patnaik, says BJD's Prasanna Acharya

  • 16:09 (IST)

    Derek O'Brien says BJP should reflect on why its allies are turning against it

    In Rajya Sabha, TMC leader Derek O'Brien blamed BJP's governance for the issues with its allies. "The Shiv Sena and BJP go back 29 years. Today the Shiv Sena is not with them because of the way the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act has been implemented. I think its for the BJP to reflect why somebody who has been with them through thick and thin are questioning them. The Shiv Sena was your largest ally in 2014. You second largest ally is expressing themselves here, and they also brought the no confidence motion," he said.

  • 15:25 (IST)

    GVL Narasimha Rao slams TDP govt in Andhra Pradesh over development of investment zones

    As the Rajya Sabha held short duration discussion on Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Two districts in Andhra Pradesh have got National Investment and Manufacturing Zones. The state government has not moved an inch on this since 2015. I have a letter dated 3 July. Is the state government simply not acting? When you have two investment manufacturing zones, which can transform the area, why are they not being worked upon? Is this not special focus for Andhra Pradesh?

    "No other state has five industrial cities and two investment manufacturing zones. Look at the inaction. The central govt has informed 27 July 2017 that they are committed to develop another port city in place of Dugarajapatnam Port. You don't act, you don't follow up. You only want to do politics."

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Have to ensure both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh progress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    "We have to ensure that both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh progress. Telangana has the advantage of having the capital city however, Andhra is like a newborn child and it requires the attention of the government," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Govt deceiving people of Andhra Pradesh: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Azad said that the government has mentioned a special package for Andhra Pradesh on several occasions in lieu of special status, However, they have not fulfilled any promises and they are deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh, he added.

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Lucky to be associated politically with Andhra Pradesh: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he is lucky to have been associated with Andhra Pradesh politically. He further said that knowing the history of the Andhra people, they deserve full sympathy from the entire nation.

  • 14:20 (IST)

    Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2:30 pm

  • 14:19 (IST)

    Rajya begins debate on Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act 2014 

    As the Rajya Sabha took up short duration discussion on implementation of State Reorganisation Act that led to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, TDP member Ramesh points out the home minister is absent in the House. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked who is going to respond on behalf of the government and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said Rajnath Singh will.

  • 14:12 (IST)

    TDP leader slams Centre for "violation of reorganisation Act"

    As proceedings began in Rajya Sabha, TDP leader YS Chowdry (TDP) initiated the debate. He thanked 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh and criticised Centre's "blatant violation of reorganisation Act". He said the promise of Manmohan Singh wasn't honoured and said BJP 's political agenda is "all for power." He also accuses the Centre of violating federal structure of Constitution.

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Those talking about lynching incidents are hypocrites, says BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi

    Earlier, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi told Lok Sabha that those talking about the lynching incidents are hypocrites and select such incidents for protest. She said that those who are protesting have forgotten the anti-sikh riots of 1984 and the alleged lynching of karsevaks in 2002. Why was there no uproar on the killing of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan for marrying a Muslim girl, she asked.

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • 13:33 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, pension issue is raised

    Premachandran brought up the issue of pension being paid by the EPFO.In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured him the process would be expedited. MB Rajesh (CPM) said abolishment of UGC will increase political control of higher education, academia and free thought. The academia is unhappy with the government's decision. This is not in sync with federal principles as well as against higher education, he said.

  • 13:23 (IST)

    If state govt recommends CBI inquiry into Bihar shelter home incidents, we will do it: Rajnath Singh

  • 13:07 (IST)

    Mob violence issue raised in In Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh says biggest lynching incident happened in 1984

    TMC leader Sudip Bandhopadhyay brought up the rising incidents of mob violence. "We are for a united India. We cannot tolerate such form of violence," Bandopadhya said as more members wanted to talk about the issue. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said home minister Rajnath Singh has made a statement in the House on Monday and the same issue cannot be taken up every day.

    Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also raised the recent mob lynching incident in Alwar and CPM leader Mohammad Salim said the mob violence in the name of cow protection or child-lifting rumours should be despised. Salim compared lynching with racist attacks in USA in the name of White Supremacy. In response, home minister Rajnath Singh said govt is concerned about these attacks and the biggest lynching happened in 1984 during anti-Sikh riots.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    After Modi govt came to power in 2014, amount deposited in Swiss National Bank fell by 80% in 3 years: Piyush Goyal

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Question Hour begins in Rajya Sabha

    As Rajya Sabha took up Question Hour, Narayan Rane wanted to know if Ratnagiri temples will be in the Central list of religious places. Culture minister Mahesh Sharma responds saying the Archeological Survey of India maintains the list. The Ratnagiri temple was constructed in the medieval period and has been periodically renovated which means they are not eligible for the list, he added.

    A religious place of worship makes it to the Central list if it is over hundred years old and must not have been renovated, the minister added. Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai also asked if Pandharpur will be added to pilgrimage circuit. 

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Lynching incidents have been going on for years, Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Venkaiah Naidu lauds MPs for smooth conducting of Zero Hour

    After Monday's ruckus and sloganeering, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu lauded the Rajya Sabha MPs for the smooth functioning of the House in Zero Hour. Naidu said around 25 submissions were made during the Zero Hour before the beginning of Question Hour.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    RJD leader Manoj Jha raises issue of child sexual abuse in Bihar shelter home

    In Rajya Sabha, after Pappu Yadav had raised the issue of rape cases in Bihar's shelter home, RJD leader Manoj Jha raised the issue on Tuesday. 

  • 11:52 (IST)

    TDP members continue sloganeering, as members debate MSP issue

    Deependra Singh Hooda claimed Centre is tarnishing the name of MS Swaminathan by giving menial hike in the minimum support price which goes in the name of his panel. Hooda also questioned when will the Swaminathan panel recommendations be wholly implemented. Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh passed the buck to previous UPA governments as Congress members start objecting. Meanwhile, TDP members continued with their protest seeking Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh showing placards, which the Speaker objected.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, MoS Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says onus to ensure MSP procurement partly on state govts

    Commenting on the minimum support price, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said in the Lok Sabha, "Our government will ensure that all farmers get maximum benefit of the MSP hike. The onus is also partly on the state governments to make sure procurement is convenient for the farmers." while one member demanded a special package for Bundelkhand farmers, Shekawat said NITI Aayog decides on allocation of funds.

  • 11:36 (IST)

    In Rajya Sabha, DMK member Kanimozhi brings up the issue of Thoothukudi police firing

    In Rajya Sabha, DMK member Kanimozhi brought up the issue of Thoothukudi police firing saying she was part a delegation that was supposed to pursue an independent inquiry into the incident. However, police and a former judge had stopped the leaders, she said to which AIADMK members objected.

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha Zero Hour begins: TMC leader Shanta Chettri brings up issue of mob violence in name of cow protection

    In Rajya Sabha's Zero Hour, TMC leader Shanta Chettri raised the issue of mob violence in the name of cow protection with many supporting her. Meanwhile, AAP's Sanjay Singh highlights the satyagraha of Sadhus seeking to clean Ganga. Swami Sanand also known as GD Agrawal is on hunger strike for the past two weeks. 

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Question Hour begins: Jan Aushadhi centres lack enough manpower or medicines, says BJD MP Tathagatha Satpathy

    In Lok Sabha during Question Hour, BJP leader Krit Solanki asked if there will be an increase in number of generic medical stores. Chemical minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government is working to ensure popularising of generic medicines. Over a lakh people have moved to below poverty line since they are unable to afford healthcare. Solanki asked if the government plans to form a law to curb unaffordable medicines to which the minister said fears on the quality of generic medicines are unwarranted as they are tested by the NABL. 

    BJD MP Tathagatha Satpathy said Jan Aushadhi centres do not have enough manpower or medicines. He asked whether the government carry out an awareness campaign to make people aware of the benefits of generic medicines. In response, the chemical minister said the penetration of generic medicines have gone up to seven percent. We are encouraging doctors to write generic names in the prescription, he added.

  • 10:37 (IST)

    AITC MPs protest in front of the Parliament over lynching incidents 

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Like Monday, TDP MPs protest in front of Parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh

  • 10:34 (IST)

    In Lok Sabha, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill is likely to be discussed with other two Bills

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha to resume discussion on the long-pending Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

    The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the long-pending Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 for further discussion. Many Opposition parties on Monday opposed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill dubbing it as dilution of the state's powers and aimed at helping corporates. The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on 10 April, 2017, was on Monday re-introduced in Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Transport Mansukhlal Mandaviya for debate and passing in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

  • 10:15 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Goa BJP leader calls Rahul Gandhi 'loafer' for winking in the Parliament on 20 July

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, RJD MP JP Yadav give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over rape incidents in Muzaffarpur

    Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD MP JP Yadav give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the incidents of rape at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. CPM MP Mohd Salim gives Zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over situation of violence in West Bengal and Tripura. - ANI

  • 10:10 (IST)

    Congress likely to move privilege motion against Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal issue today

    On the fifth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday, Congress is likely to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal issue on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, while speaking in the House on the no-confidence motion against the government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lied to the nation on the Rafale deal and that she did so under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said Sitharaman had herself said earlier that she would disclose the details about the deal, but later cited a secrecy clause.

     
    Gandhi said the French president had clearly conveyed to him that there was no problem in sharing details relating to the Rafale deal worth Rs 58,000 crore. Alleging corruption in the deal, the Congress has been demanding details, including cost of equipment and weapons, but the government has refused to share them citing a secrecy pact with France, he said. -PTI

  • 10:02 (IST)

    Updates for 24 July, 2018 begin here

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Both Houses adjourned till 11 am, 24 July

  • 18:12 (IST)

    Centre has directed states to tell all places of worship to prohibit use of single-use plastic
     
    All states and Union Territories have been asked to communicate to temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches about the ill-effect of single-use plastic and encourage their staff and visitors not to use those, the government said on Friday.
     
    Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma, in written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said the Environment Ministry has written to the offices that come under its own administrative control, offices of the central government and its departments, major PSUs, corporates and institutions to eliminate single-use plastic products, including water bottles and take away coffee cups.
     
    PTI

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Prakash Javadekar speaks on government's initiatives for better education

    Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar thanked MPs for "unanimously" supporting the National Council for Teacher Education Bill. "We are launching Operation Digital board, from which 15 lakh classrooms will benefit,' he said. He further explained how digitisation would help teachers in explaining topics in classrooms.

    Responding to other questions raised in the House, he said, "Girl students will get Rs 200 per month stipend and the teachers teaching these students will special students will also be paid more. There were 80 percent vacancies in engineering colleges. So through TEQIP program, we 1,200 students who graduated from esteemed colleges like IIT have become teachers."

  • 18:00 (IST)

    Noisy scenes leads Venkaiah Naidu to stop telecast of RS proceedings
     
    Noisy scenes created by TDP members in the Rajya Sabha seeking special category status for Andhra Pradesh today saw a visibly upset Chairman M Venkiah
    Naidu ordering stoppage of telecast of proceedings for about 15 minutes saying "only voice will go; noise will not go".
     
    Though the members of the Telugu Desam Party had trooped into the Well during the Question Hour raising slogans in support of their demands, the proceedings continued with Ministers replying to the listed queries.
     
    The TDP had earlier forced an adjournment of proceedings in the Upper House soon after it had assembled for the day. As TDP MPs YS Chowdhary and CM Ramesh raised the issue, the Chairman said he has already told them their notice "has been admitted, it is coming up tomorrow."
     
    He, however, said that the debate was not permissible under Rule 168. "You know the system. Sense of the House is that House should function and take up business as slated." Asking the agitating members to return to their seats, Naidu said; "I have only two options — whether I run the House like this or adjourn the House".
     
    PTI

  • 17:55 (IST)

    Government panel to assess separate law for lynching

    The Centre will set up a high level committee headed by the Union home secretary. The government has also decided to constitute a Group of Ministers headed by the home minister to consider recommendation of the high level committee. They will submit their recommendation to the prime minister in 4 weeks.

  • 17:34 (IST)

    Congress MP Chhaya Verma says vehicles should be given insurance for life-time

    In Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Chhaya Verma said that motor vehicles should be insured for life, instead of being insured for a year. "One time insurance will be beneficial for the owners too," she said.

    "License is issued to people up to 60 years of age. Elderly people must be granted with proper fitness certificate," she said.

  • 17:30 (IST)

    INLD MP says state-run schools need as much focus as centre-run schools
    INLD leader Dushyant Chautala raised the issues faced by schools in Haryana as the Lok Sabha discussed National Council for Teacher Education Bill. "We are bringing this bill to develop the teachers' training institution, but a government report says that there is a vacancy for 30,000 teachers in Haryana. The Bill focuses on government schools, but we should also focus on state-run schools, he said. 

    Citing the poor state of schools in his native village, Chautala said that though the government was providing equipment for better education, there were still issues that needed to be addressed. The status of schools in Haryana is such, that the computers reach the schools but these areas also have deal with lack of electricity. "Somewhere, even you have to provide support accordingly," he told Education Minister Prakash Javadekar.

  • 17:23 (IST)

    RS members can now submit notices for discussion though app
     
    Rajya Sabha members can now submit notices to raise discussions or questions from anywhere with the launch of a new app, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday. The secure e-Notices application can be used to submit online notices for raising issues under rules for Question Hour, Zero Hour, Special Mention, Calling Attention and Short Duration Discussion, he said when the House met for the day.
     
    "However, the existing system of giving physical notices in the Notice Office would also continue," he said. "I am sure the members will find the new system useful and convenient and will use it extensively."
     
    Naidu also asked the MPs to contact the concerned officers in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to give notices or find out about the fate of their notices, instead of coming directly to him as he may not have all the information. "Maybe it is lack of information because some members are coming and directly trying to give it (notices) to the Chairman. That is not the practice. There is the Table Office. There are other systems in place. You can give it there," he said.
     
    PTI

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Derek O'Brien demands some RS speakers be allowed to speak on The Motor Vehicles Bill on Tuesday

    TMC MP Derek O'Brien raised his concern over the absence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari during the discussion on The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the Rajya Sabha. He asked the Chair to allow some of the speakers to speak on Tuesday so that Gadkari listens to atleast some of the "voices" first-hand.

    "This is a big issue. The minister is a serious minister. You're hearing the strong speeches coming in. We want this bill to be debated. Please keep some of these voices, so that the minister can listen tomorrow," he said.

    MoS Mansukh L Mandaviya, who was present in Gadkari's place, said that he has been noting the suggestions by the MPs and that he would convey them to his minister. O'Brien still protested, to which the Chair said that some of the speakers would naturally spill over to Tuesday due to the time constraint. 

Monsoon Session of Parliament Latest updates: In Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Our government will fulfill commitment by the current and the former prime ministers. We want all states to progress because we believe that unless they all progress, the country won't develop." His statement came after former prime minister Manmohan Singh asked the Centre to honour promises made by the UPA government.

Extending his support for the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh, CPM leader D Raja said, "I share the agony of the people of Andhra Pradesh. We wanted both states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) to prosper without bitterness. The promises given by then prime minister should be honoured and fulfilled by the present government. I was present when the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was discussed."

In Rajya Sabha, TMC leader Derek O'Brien lashed out at the BJP for not keeping promises made to states like West Bengal. "BJP's problem lies in implementation of its promises. This is an implementation issue," he said.

As the Rajya Sabha held short duration discussion on Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Two districts in Andhra Pradesh have got National Investment and Manufacturing Zones. The state government has not moved an inch on this since 2015. I have a letter dated 3 July. Is the state government simply not acting? When you have two investment manufacturing zones, which can transform the area, why are they not being worked upon? Is this not special focus for Andhra Pradesh?"

On the fifth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Tuesday, Congress is likely to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal issue on Tuesday. Home minister Rajnath Singh told Lok Sabha lynching incidents have been going on for years and the biggest incident happened in 1984 during anti-Sikh riots. As proceedings began in Rajya Sabha after lunch, TDP leader YS Chowdry (TDP) initiated the debate. He thanked 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh and criticised Centre's "blatant violation of reorganisation Act".

The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the long-pending Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 for further discussion. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018, which will be moved by interim finance minister Piyush Goyal, is also on the agenda.

In Lok Sabha, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017 will be taken up for consideration while in Rajya Sabha a discussion on the non-implementation of the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Re-organization Act, 2014 is likely to take place. The fourth sitting of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday saw the government giving a push to its legislative agenda with six bills introduced and two passed in the Lok Sabha while three bills were taken up for passage in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha did not witness any adjournment while the Upper House saw one over demands related to special category status for Andhra Pradesh and Congress allegations on the misuse of Central agencies.

File image of the Parliament House, in New Delhi. PTI

File image of the Parliament House, in New Delhi. PTI

Unlike the second half of the Budget Session which was washed out, this session has seen smooth functioning with members from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition eagerly taking part in discussions.

Five of the six bills introduced in the Lok Sabha will replace the ordinances brought by the Narendra Modi government earlier this year.

These bills are the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2018, Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, National Sports University Bill, 2017, Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Apart from these five bills, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was also introduced in the Lok Sabha.

During the introduction of amendments to the insolvency law, Opposition members targeted the government over its intentions. They alleged that some changes had been brought to "help one industry". interim finance minister Piyush Goyal rebutted their charge, saying the amendment had been brought on the recommendations of a committee, and that the bill was initially introduced as the banking sector was going through a crisis due to "indiscriminate lending" during the UPA rule. The bill allows home buyers to be recognised as financial creditors.

The Lok Sabha passed the Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017 following brief discussions.

The Monsoon Session has been productive for the government. The first day of the session on 18 July saw three bills being introduced in the Lok Sabha. The House passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill last Thursday and the Rajya Sabha passed amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Lok Sabha had witnessed a lively debate during the no-confidence motion on Friday.

With inputs from IANS


