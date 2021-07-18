Monsoon Session 2021: Govt ready to discuss any issue as per rules, says PM at all-party meet
More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended the all-party meeting on Sunday and discussed which subjects should be brought up during the Monsoon session of the Parliament scheduled to begin on Monday
A day before the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday told an all-party meeting that his government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on any topic under the rules.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted the prime minister at the meeting to say that the various floor leaders were told that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues raised as per rules and procedures.
Who all attended the all-party meeting today
At the meeting attended by 33 parties, the prime minister said suggestions from public representatives, especially from the Opposition, are valuable as they make the discussion rich.
More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended all-party meeting & suggested which subjects should be discussed. Addressing the meet, PM Modi said that all representatives' suggestions including those from Opposition are very valuable: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/liPLsdh1Ay
The meeting was held a day ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and was attended by the prime minister Modi and floor leaders of various political parties.
Besides Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and the parliamentary affairs minister were present at the meeting.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended the meeting.
Floor leaders of all prominent Opposition parties, including Derek O' Brien from the TMC, Tiruchi Siva from the DMK, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and BSP's Satish Mishra were also present.
Apna Dal leader and NDA ally Anupriya Patel and LJP leader Pashupati Paras also attended the meeting.
The Monsoon session of Parliament will start from Monday and is scheduled to conclude on 13 August. On day one of the session, the prime minister will introduce the newly inducted ministers to both the Houses
It is the convention that after the formation of a new government or an expansion or reshuffle in the Union Council of Ministers, the prime minister introduces new ministers in both the Houses.
There was a major rejig in the Union Council of Ministers recently. While several new faces were inducted, some ministers were elevated to the Cabinet rank and portfolios of some others were changed.
Some new members who recently entered Lok Sabha following bypolls would also take oath as members of the lower house on Monday.
