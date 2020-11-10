Mokama Election Result 2020: RJD's Anant Singh has an uphill task of defending seat from JD(U) candidate

A total of nine candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Mokama seat this year.

Mokama Election Result 2020: The rural Assembly Constituency of Mokama is in the Magadh region and in Patna district of Bihar. Part of the 28 Munger Lok Sabha constituency, Mokama voted in the first phase on 28 October.

Incumbent RJD MLA Anant Singh is facing a strong challenge from JD(U)'s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh in the seat.

According to News18, "In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Singh of IND won in this seat by defeating Neeraj Kumar of JDU by a margin of 18,348 votes which was 12.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency."

The 178 Mokama Assembly Constituency comprises the community development blocks of Ghoswari and Mokama besides Gram Panchayats Raili, Lemuabad, West Pandarak, East Pandarak, Kondi, Dhobhawan, Khushhal Chak, Chak Jalal, Ajgara Bakawan, Darwe Bhadaur and Baruane Bathoi of Pandarak community development block.

A total of nine candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Mokama seat this year. In 2015, it was 15.

Here is some information about the Mokama constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,70,166

Number of male voters: 1,41,283

Number of female voters: 1,27,547

Number of transgender voters: 1

Voter turnout in 2020: 53.95 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 56.96 percent