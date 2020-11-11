Mokama Election Final Result 2020 Declared: RJD's Anant Kumar Singh retains seat, defeats JD(U) candidate by over 35k votes
Mokama Election Result 2020: Incumbent RJD leader Anant Kumar Singh retained the rural Assembly Constituency of Mokama by defeating challenger Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of the JD(U) by a margin of 35, 757 votes.
Part of the 28 Munger Lok Sabha constituency, Mokama voted in the first phase on 28 October. The constituency falls is in the Magadh region and in Patna district of Bihar.
While Singh received 52.99 percent (78,721) of the total votes polled in the election, his challenger JD(U)'s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh received less than one-third of the votes at 28.92 percent (42,964 votes).
According to News18, "In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Singh had won this seat as an Independent candidate defeating Neeraj Kumar of JDU by a margin of 18,348 votes which was 12.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency."
|Sl No
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|1
|Anant Kumar Singh
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|78,721
|52.99
|2
|Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh
|Janata Dal (United)
|42,964
|28.92
The 178 Mokama Assembly Constituency comprises the community development blocks of Ghoswari and Mokama besides Gram Panchayats Raili, Lemuabad, West Pandarak, East Pandarak, Kondi, Dhobhawan, Khushhal Chak, Chak Jalal, Ajgara Bakawan, Darwe Bhadaur and Baruane Bathoi of Pandarak community development block.
A total of nine candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Mokama seat this year. In 2015, it was 15.
Here is some information about the Mokama constituency:
Total number of voters: 2,70,166
Number of male voters: 1,41,283
Number of female voters: 1,27,547
Number of transgender voters: 1
Voter turnout in 2020: 53.95 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 56.96 percent
