Mokama Election Final Result 2020 Declared: RJD's Anant Kumar Singh retains seat, defeats JD(U) candidate by over 35k votes

While Anant Kumar Singh received 52.99 percent (78,721) of the total votes polled in the election, his challenger JD(U)'s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh received less than one-third of the votes at 28.92 percent (42,964 votes)

FP Research November 11, 2020 00:02:57 IST
Representational image. Image courtesy News18

Mokama Election Result 2020: Incumbent RJD leader Anant Kumar Singh retained the rural Assembly Constituency of Mokama by defeating challenger Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of the JD(U) by a margin of 35, 757 votes.

Part of the 28 Munger Lok Sabha constituency, Mokama voted in the first phase on 28 October. The constituency falls is in the Magadh region and in Patna district of Bihar.

While Singh received 52.99 percent (78,721) of the total votes polled in the election, his challenger JD(U)'s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh received less than one-third of the votes at 28.92 percent (42,964 votes).

According to News18, "In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Singh had won this seat as an Independent candidate defeating Neeraj Kumar of JDU by a margin of 18,348 votes which was 12.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency."

Sl No Candidate Party Total Votes Percentage of Votes
1 Anant Kumar Singh Rashtriya Janata Dal 78,721 52.99
2 Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh Janata Dal (United) 42,964 28.92

The 178 Mokama Assembly Constituency comprises the community development blocks of Ghoswari and Mokama besides Gram Panchayats Raili, Lemuabad, West Pandarak, East Pandarak, Kondi, Dhobhawan, Khushhal Chak, Chak Jalal, Ajgara Bakawan, Darwe Bhadaur and Baruane Bathoi of Pandarak community development block.

A total of nine candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Mokama seat this year. In 2015, it was 15.

Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here

Here is some information about the Mokama constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,70,166

Number of male voters: 1,41,283

Number of female voters: 1,27,547

Number of transgender voters: 1

Voter turnout in 2020: 53.95 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 56.96 percent

Updated Date: November 11, 2020 00:03:26 IST

