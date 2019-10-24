Mohol Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Mohol Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Mohol

Constituency Number—247

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—305027



Female Electors—142944



Male Electors—162080

Third Gender – 3

Reserved –Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections— In 2014, NCP candidate Ramesh Nagnath Kadam of SC category won with 62,120 votes against Kshirsagar Sanjay Dattatraya of BJP who received 53,753 votes. In 2009, Dhobale Laxman Kondiba of NCP won with 81,631 votes and defeated Kshirsagar Dattatraya when he stood for the election independently. In 2004 and 1999, Baburao Patil of NCP won the elections by defeating Shiv Sena's Nimbalkar Chandrakant Dattajirao both times.

In 2019, NCP is fielding Mane Yashwant Vitthal against Dr. Hanumant Bhagwan Bhosale of MNS, Adv. Premnath Changdev Sonawane of Bahujan Samaj Party along with independent candidates like Gaikwad Sarika Shrikisan, Nagesh Bharat Vankalse,Ramesh Nagnath Kadam and Rajendra Shivaji Shinde among others.

