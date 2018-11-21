You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Mohandas Pai, Manish Tewari wade into #SmashBrahminicalPatriarchy row, but end up fighting on the same side

Politics FP Staff Nov 21, 2018 14:14:26 IST

Congress leader Manish Tewari and entrepreneur Mohandas Pai waded into the controversy over Twitter CEO's alleged 'Anti-Brahminical' stand. The duo was locked into an exchange on Twitter, but apparently, they both were fighting on the same side.

Days after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologised for posing with a poster which read, "Smash Brahminical patriarchy", Tewari commented on the issue with an acerbic tweet.

Tewari's tweet mocked both the politics of 'Mandalisation' and the general trend of oversimplified opposition to any particular group as a whole. However, several people seem to think that Tewari was backing Dorsey for the picture. Pai too replied to Tewari with a steaming tweet asking if the move was not quite like anti-Semitism, which is condemned globally. He even accused Tewari of carrying 'hateful biases.'

Tewari responded to Pai clarifying that his tweet did not endorse anti-Brahmin sentiments, and said that what Dorsey did was uncalled for.

Tewari further clarified that all that he meant to do with his tweet was "flag a harmful strain in our ethos which seems to be growing"."The thought behind that tweet was to deprecate the Twitter CEO ‘s action of holding that placard not support it. I unequivocally condemn his action. Hope things are clearer now," he tweeted.

The controversy started last weekend when the Twitter chief met a group of journalists, writers and activists in Delhi to hear about their experiences on the website and app. He was gifted a poster by an activist at the beginning of the closed-door session, which he was still holding at the end when a few photographs were clicked. Journalists present at the event clarified this later, but till then the picture tweeted by a prominent journalist and film critique had already kicked up a storm. Facing severe backlash mostly from members of the upper caste, one of company's leading policy officer for the company has apologised to users and told them neither Twitter nor Dorsey endorsed the sign’s message.


Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 14:14 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores