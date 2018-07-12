Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Somnath to attend RSS' annual meet; Bhaiyyaji Joshi expected to join in later

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 14:36:15 IST

Vadodara: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Somnath town in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat on Thursday as part of his six-day visit, during which he will attend a meeting of the organisation's office-bearers.

File image of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PTI

File image of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PTI

The annual meeting of RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak will be held in Somnath town between 15 and 17 July, a spokesperson of the organisation said.

After his arrival in Somnath, located around 400 kilometres from, Bhagwat visited the famous Somnath temple, which is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in the country.

He was welcomed by former Gujarat chief minister and chairman of Somnath Temple Trust Keshubhai Patel. Bhagwat offered prayers at the temple and later paid tributes to the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his statue located on the temple premises.

Bhagwat is scheduled to preside over Samajik Sadbhav (social harmony) meeting in the town on Thursday evening, where people belonging to different communities will hold talks, Gujarat RSS spokesperson Vijay Thaker said.

RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi is expected to reach Somnath later in the day, he added.

On the prant pracharak meeting, Thaker said, "All members of the central executive committee of the RSS, kshetra pracharaks, prant pracharaks, secretaries of various organisations of the RSS from across India, including Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern and southern states, will attend the three-day meeting."

For its administrative purposes, the RSS has divided the country into 12 kshetras (regions), which, in turn are sub-divided into 39 prants or states.

"During the meeting, discussions will be held on how to strengthen the organisation, the works done by the RSS in different parts of the country and the future course of action," he said.

Around 200 delegates are expected to attend the meeting, Thaker said.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 14:36 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores