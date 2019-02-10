ModiIsAMistake: Anti-Narendra Modi posters put up in Andhra Pradesh day before PM's visit today

Amaravati: A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, anti-Modi posters surfaced in the state. It has yet to be ascertained who put up those posters.

Some of the posters read #NoMoreModi, #ModiIsAMistake, Modi Never Again, etc.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday gave a clarion call to his workers to hold Gandhian protests during Modi’s visit to the state on Sunday.

While speaking to his party leaders through a teleconference, Naidu said: "Tomorrow is a dark day. Prime Minister Modi is coming to witness the injustice that was done to Andhra Pradesh by him. Modi is weakening the states and constitutional institutions. PMO's intervention in Rafael is a disrespect to the nation. We will hold peaceful Gandhian protests with yellow and black shirts and balloons.”

The Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government since long has been demanding implementation of special category status for the state.

Modi will address a public meeting titled 'Praja Chaitanya Sabha' at Etukuru bypass road near Guntur city on 10 February.

To boost energy security of the country, he will dedicate to the nation the 1.33 million metric tonne Visakhapatnam Strategic Petroleum Reserve facility of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited.

Modi will also inaugurate ONGC’s Vashishta and S1 development project located in the Krishna-Godavari Offshore Basin in Andhra Pradesh. He will lay the foundation stone to set up a new terminal of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at Krishnapatnam.

