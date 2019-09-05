You are here:
Modi government’s silence on economic slowdown ‘very dangerous’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Politics Press Trust of India Sep 05, 2019 16:18:07 IST

  • Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government's silence on it was 'very dangerous'

  • 'Excuses and rhetoric' will not work, the Congress general secretary said on Twitter

  • The government has neither a solution nor the 'strength' to assure people in the country, she said

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government's silence on it was "very dangerous".

File image of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. PTI

"Excuses and rhetoric" will not work, the Congress general secretary said on Twitter. The government has neither a solution nor the "strength" to assure people in the country, she said.

"Countdown: Everyday news of economic slowdown and everyday BJP government's silence. Both are very dangerous... excuses, rhetoric and rumours will not work", Priyanka Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'economy in crisis'.

