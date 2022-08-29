Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that the Congress high command was miffed with him ever since the G23 wrote to it questioning the way the party was functioning and that his 'growing ties' with PM Narendra Modi was just an excuse.

New Delhi: Ghulam Nabi Azad, a Congress veteran who resigned from the party on 26 August, on Monday said that the Congress high command was miffed with him ever since the G23 wrote to it questioning the way the party was functioning and that his ‘growing ties’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was just an excuse.

“Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them… Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken,” said Azad, adding that he was forced to leave his home.

Congress tied its veteran leader Azad to Modi, claiming his resignation was remote-controlled by the BJP mascot with whom his relationship has been on public display.

Leading the party’s counter-attack after Azad’s resignation, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Azad’s “DNA has been Modi-fied” in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveal his true character. GNA’s DNA has been modi-fied,” Ramesh tweeted.

Slamming the Congress spokesmen who attacked him after his resignation, he said it’s saddening that the party has such spokesmen who don’t even know about him.

“I didn’t sleep for six days before and after writing the letter (G23) because we gave blood for the party. People there today are useless…It’s saddening that Congress has such spokesmen who don’t even know about us…”

Talking about Sonia Gandhi, he said that his respect for her is the same as it was 30 years ago and the respect for Rahul Gandhi is the same as that befitting Indira Gandhi’s family, Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi’s son.

“Personally, I pray for his (Rahul’s) long life. We tried to make him a successful leader but he’s not interested..,” said Azad.

On being asked if he will join hands with the BJP if needed after forming a new party, Azad said, “Congress mein anpadhon ki jamaat hai, especially those sitting for clerical work…Those who know J&K, I can’t increase even one vote in BJP’s constituencies, they can’t do it in mine…”

Referring to a grenade attack on a tourist bus carrying people from J&K in Gujarat, he said, “When I was the chief minister a bus carrying people from J&K was attacked and people had received injuries. I received a call from the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi but I couldn’t talk as I was crying. I thought PM Modi to be a crude man but he showed humanity.”

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister quit the party with a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, blasting him for “childish behaviour”, “glaring immaturity” and for letting a “coterie of inexperienced sycophants” run the party.

In a five-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, he blamed her son Rahul for the Congress’s defeat in the 2014 national election – a turning point for the party that has been struggling to win elections since.

Azad, who after resigning stressed that he will not be joining the BJP, is likely to form his own party in Jammu and Kashmir soon. The 73-year-old, who is in Delhi, said he will be visiting the Union Territory to meet his supporters and people there as his new party’s first unit will be set up there.

