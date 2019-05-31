Co-presented by


Modi 2.0 council of ministers: BJP's Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri takes charge as MoS in Women and Child Development department

Politics Hassan M Kamal May 31, 2019 19:58:19 IST

Kolkata: One of the two faces from Bengal in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, Debasree Chaudhuri is third-time lucky in her electoral battles. She took charge as a Minister of State in the Women and Child Development department on Friday.

Debasree Chaudhuri takes charge as Minister of State in Ministry of Women and Child Development. Twitter@DebasreeBJP

A prominent face in the BJP's Bengal brigade, Chaudhuri was baptised in politics during her college days.

She worked in the party's youth wing and women's front for years and has been one of the general secretaries of the party's state unit for the last couple of years.

Chaudhuri had her first brush with elections in 2014 when she was fielded from the Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat. She finished third getting around 17 per cent of votes.

In 2016, she unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls.

This time the party fielded her from Raiganj, one of the seats which the BJP was highly hopeful about. She defeated TMC's Kanaialal Agarwal by 60,574 votes. CPIM's Md Salim finished third, while Congress's Deepa Dasmunsi was pushed to the fourth spot in the fierce poll battle.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 19:58:19 IST

