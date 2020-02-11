Model Town Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Model Town Assembly Elections 2020: The Aam Aadmi Party's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi has won the election from the Model Town constituency against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Kapil Mishra by a margin of 11,133 votes.

Model Town, part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, is a largely affluent area. However, it also has a significant population living in slums.

The AAP has renominated Akhilesh Pati Tripathi to fight from the seat. Tripathi had come under scrutiny as he has been the legal radar for rioting and assaulting the police in 2013. He will be up against controversial former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who is contesting on a BJP ticket. Sharma, who was ousted from the AAP, faced a 48-hour campaigning ban last week after he compared the elections in Delhi to "India vs Pakistan". The Congress has nominated Akansha Ola, a secretary of the Mahila Congress. The constituency goes to the polls on 8 February and the results will be announced on 11 February.

Constituency Name: Model Town

Constituency Number: 18

District Name: North West Delhi

Total Electors: 153672

Female Electors: 68477

Male Electors: 85192

Third Gender: 3

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Congress' Kanwar Karan Singh was the MLA from Model Town between 1998 and 2013. In 2008 election, the first after delimitation, he defeated long-time rival Bhola Nath Vij by less than 3,000 votes. The Congress leader was defeated by Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in 2013 and 2015 polls, the first time by a margin of less than 8,000 votes and the second time by a comfortable margin of over 16,000 votes.

Model Town houses the Chhatrasal Stadium, which was used during the Asian Games held in Delhi in the 1980s. It also has the popular Naini Lake and is in close proximity of the Delhi University’s North Campus, which has some of the highly-renowned colleges in the country.

The area is surrounded by popular localities including Hudson Lines, Old Gupta Colony, Vijay Nagar, Kalyan Vihar, Gujranwala Town and Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar.

