Model Code of Conduct Tracker: BJP complains to EC over comments by Congress' Pawan Khera about Narendra Modi

Model Code of Conduct Tracker: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The BJP in its complaint has claimed that Khera, during a news channel's event, had stated that 'Modi stands for Masood Azhar, Osama, Dawood and ISI.'
The Congress registered its first Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. In Maharashtra, the party gave a written complaint to the chief electoral officer against government advertisements still being displayed outside state transport buses, bus stops and petrol pumps.
Show cause notices were issued to BJP's Chandigarh chief Sanjay Tandon, four BJP councillors, two nominated councillors and three officials of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct. The notice asked the officials to reply within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action may not be taken against them.
In Arunachal Pradesh, the Nirjuli police under the supervision of Capital Complex Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo on Tuesday night seized Rs 15.6 lakh from undisclosed people for violation of the model code of conduct.
Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Pratapgarh Lok Sabha constituency in-charge Ashok Tripathi was among 68 booked for poll code violation on Wednesday.
The ECI on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP's Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and Rajasthan Congress' General Secretary Sunil Sharma for putting up posters in different locations across Jaipur depicting various operations done by the Indian Armed forces along with their own photos. It also asked both the politicians to file a reply within three days.
The Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for putting up two posters featuring him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook. The Commission asked him to take down the post and give a reply by Thursday.
The Election Commission has asked all political parties to refrain from making reference to the armed forces during their campaign.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, hoardings and banners containing the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were removed from petrol pumps in New Delhi on Tuesday following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections.
ECI on 10 March, 2019 announced the dates of the seven-phase upcoming Lok Sabha election scheduled to begin on 11 April. The results will be announced on 23 May. The last polling date is 19 May. With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct kicked in the very same day.
The ECI referred to its December 2013 letter in which it had "called upon all political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel or photographs functions involving defence personnel in advertisements".
More than 820 million citizens will cast their votes across India this year. The number of eligible voters has gone up by more than five times since the first General Election. Voter turnout has also increased from 46 percent in 1951-52 to 66 percent in 2014. In the last election held in 2014, there were roughly 815 million, but just 550 million exercised their right to vote. Lok Sabha Election 2019 will see over 1.5 crore first-time voters. These voters in the age group of 18-19 years constitute 1.66 percent of the total electorate. Two-thirds of Indians are under 35 years of age.
Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 21:57:30 IST
16 March, Saturday | Agriculture director in Kashmir issues order to relieve officials in predate to supersede transfer orders violating MCC
Two days after the Kashmir News Service reported major violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Director Agriculture Kashmir in the implementation of transfer orders of several officials issued with the consent of the election commission, the DAK in supersession of his own order, issued an order for relieving of transferred officials in predate which was circulated only on Friday after advisor to Governor and a memeber of the agriculture department, Skandan Kumar intervened.
The order issued for immediate relieving of officials reads as under, “In supersession to this office letter no agri/estt/gaz/5465-95, dated 09-03-2019, I am directed to seek compliance report from the officers posted at various positions vide government order no 61 agri of 2019, dated 01-03-2019, no 62-agri of 2019, dated 01-03-2019 and no 63 agri of 2019, dated 01-03-2019. Any non-compliance from any of the officer shall be his personal responsibility and action under rules shall be initiated against the delinquent officers under rules in vogue.”
16 March, Saturday | BJD claims BJP pushing EC to stop KALIA funds from reaching farmers in Odisha
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday wrote in a letter to the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) that the state BJP has been "pressurizing the Election Commission to stop the flow of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) funds, to over 20 lakh farmers in Odisha."
"The party should not be allowed to stop it," the BJD wrote in its letter.
15 March, Friday | Tamil Nadu govt orders inquiry on Chennai college approving Rahul Gandhi's interactions with students
The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an inquiry on how a college in Chennai gave its nod for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to interact with its students when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.
The Director of Collegiate Education, R Sarumathi directed a subordinate official to inquire "immediately" on the matter and submit a report, official sources told PTI.
In a communique to the Regional Joint Director, Chennai Zone, the director pointed out that in view of the Lok Sabha elections the MCC was in force and under such circumstances sought to know "how permission was granted" by the college for the event.
15 March, Friday | Over 63,000 public hoardings, banners and posters removed in Delhi
More than 63,000 public hoardings, banners and posters carrying images of party leaders or any political references have been removed in the city in accordance with the model code of conduct for the general elections, officials said.
"In 72 hours from the time of the announcement of election dates, 63,449 hoardings, banners and posters have been removed from various public places," according to data shared by the office of the Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).
Officials at the CEO's office said, "As many as 30,533 such publicity material have been removed from areas falling in the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council."
From areas under the three municipal corporations, the number of hoardings and other materials removed are: 4,945 under the North Corporation, 22,419 under the South Corporation and 3,141 under the East Corporation, officials said. In areas falling under the Delhi Cantonment Board, 2,411 hoardings and banner have been removed.
15 March, Friday | Congress objects to hoardings of Modi at petrol pumps, railway stations
A delegation of Congress leaders approached the Election Commission and sought its intervention in removing hoardings projecting achievements of the Narendra Modi government, claiming it as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
"It has come to our notice that hoardings and advertisements featuring the prime minister and projecting his government's achievements are being displayed at public places and most notably petrol pump stations across the country despite the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections."
"The said display is not only in violation of the model code of conduct but also represent misuse of public funds and official machinery for campaign purposes," the memorandum submitted by the party leaders said.
13 March, Wednesday | Arunachal Pradesh police seize Rs 15.6 lakh
The Nirjuli police under the supervision of Capital Complex Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo on Tuesday night seized Rs 15.6 lakh from undisclosed people for violation of the model code of conduct. Amo said that in keeping with the election situation report, the capital police also recovered 15 live rounds of ammunition and 20 daos (machetes) during checking while defacing many election posters. Eight guns were surrendered at the police station.
As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, every seizure of Rs 10 lakh and above shall be investigated by the Income Tax department.
13 March, Wednesday | BJP, Congress MPs from Rajasthan get ECI notice for using armed forces photo
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP's Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and Rajasthan Congress' General Secretary Sunil Sharma for putting up posters in different locations across Jaipur depicting various operations done by the Indian Armed forces along with their own photos. It also asked both the politicians to file a reply within three days.
It may be noted that the Election Commission has asked all political parties to refrain from making reference to the armed forces during their campaign.
13 March, Wednesday | Notice issued to BJP MLA OP Sharma for putting posters featuring Narendra Modi and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for putting up two posters featuring him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook. The Commission asked him to take down the post and give a reply by Thursday.
However, Sharma deleted the post later, but said that he did not understand why was the poll body was so "allergic" to a person cheering the heroic act of its soldiers and rejoicing over an act of national honour. "The Election Commission is biased against nationalist leaders like me," he said.