MNS, NCP call BJP legislator Ram Kadam 'Ravan' for anti-women remark, put up posters outside Maharashtra CM's home

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday likened Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ram Kadam to mythological demon king Ravan for telling youngsters he would "kidnap" a girl he likes even if she rejects their proposal.

The Ghatkopar MLA, who has expressed regret over his remarks, made the comments at a dahi handi event in his suburban Ghatkopar assembly constituency on Monday night.

The MNS put up posters depicting Kadam as Ravan outside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' residence and in Ghatkopar. "The 'dashing' MLA, who proclaims himself to be compassionate, will abduct daughters. If he or his men do so, file a police complaint and also let us know. We will help you safeguard your daughters," the Raj Thackeray-led party said in the posters.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said the BJP's "Ravan-like" face is out and its legislator will be called "Ravan Kadam" till he apologises. "Expressing regret and apologising are very different things. The NCP will keep protesting against him and call him 'Ravan Kadam' till he apologises. State-wide protests will be held against him till he apologises," the opposition leader said.

Kadam, who is heard making the comments in a video clip, has said his comments were distorted. "I only repeated a sentence made by one of the persons standing in the crowd... It was not my sentence. The clip which has gone viral is only 40 seconds. However, later I had said mothers, sisters and daughters in all households are Lakshmi who need to be respected," he said late Tuesday.

"Yet, if I have hurt sentiments, I express regret," the MLA said.