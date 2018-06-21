You are here:
MNM chief Kamal Haasan meets Congress president Rahul Gandhi to discuss political climate in Tamil Nadu

Politics Indo-Asian News Service Jun 21, 2018 07:59:00 IST

New Delhi: Kamal Haasan, who has floated a new political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on Wednesday met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and discussed the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

"Enjoyed meeting Kamal Haasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties, including the political situation in Tamil Nadu," Gandhi said in a tweet later.

Haasan responded through a tweet and thanked Gandhi for his inputs. "Thank you Rahul Gandhiji for the time and inputs. Hope our conversation was useful to you as well," he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Haasan. Twitter/@RahulGandhi

The meeting that lasted nearly an hour took place at Gandhi's residence. "We did discuss politics but not the way you think," Haasan told reporters after the meeting which he initially described as a courtesy call.

To a question whether an alliance between his party and the Congress in Tamil Nadu was discussed, he said: "We did not discuss that."

Earlier in the day, Haasan met Election Commission officials and expressed confidence that the process of registration of his political party will be done in around a week's time.


