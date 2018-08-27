MK Stalin to become DMK president unopposed after being only candidate to file nomination for post

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin is set to become the party president unopposed as he is the only person who has filed the nomination for that post on Sunday, the last day for filing of nominations, said a party official.

Similarly senior leader Duraimurugan is also set to become the party treasurer unopposed.

Stalin gave his nomination papers to DMK's Organising Secretary RS Bharathi. Stalin and Duraimurugan will be formally elected at the General Council meeting to be held here on 28 August.

Their names were proposed by all the district secretaries of the party, a party official said.

On 20 August, DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan said in a statement that the General Council would meet at the party headquarters to elect a new President and the Treasurer.

Presently, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, MK Stalin, holds the posts of working president and treasurer.

The party's Executive Committee has already urged Stalin to take over as the party president.