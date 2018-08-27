MK Alagiri warns DMK of consequences if it doesn't reinstate him; expelled leader claims party needs to be saved

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri on Monday said that the party would face consequences if it does not reinstate him. On being asked why the former Union minister did not revolt for re-entry to the party earlier, he said the DMK earlier had his father, M Karunanidhi, but it needed saving now.

"Kalaingar (Karunanidhi) wanted to readmit me," he claimed. "But these people (MK Stalin and his supporters) were preventing him then."

Alagiri, who is based out of Madurai, has been meeting his supporters the past few days to discuss the Chennai rally. The consultations continued on Monday. He has also claimed that the DMK will lose the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the way it lost the last parliamentary and Assembly polls if the party did not readmit him.

On Saturday, Alagiri had claimed that the DMK would face a "threat" after his 5 September rally in Chennai. "Even rivals had appreciated my election work and organisational skills," he said. "A section of DMK leaders will understand me at least now."

Alagiri was referring to his role in ensuring the DMK's success in the by-elections in southern Tamil Nadu during the party's 2006-2011 rule.

"I never desired for any post when thalaivar (leader) Karunanidhi was alive. Why should I seek any post now?" he told reporters on Saturday. "I don't have any desire to become the DMK president.... MK Stalin is showing urgency in taking over as party president."

When asked about Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar's remarks that his rally was an attempt to join the DMK again, Alagiri said there was nothing wrong if he re-joined a party that was founded by CN Annadurai and nurtured by his father.

Alagiri's latest statement comes a day after his brother and DMK working president MK Stalin filed nomination papers for the post of the party's president, which has been vacant since Karunanidhi's death on 7 August.

The DMK presidential election is scheduled to be held in Chennai at the party's annual general council meeting on Tuesday. Always considered the political heir apparent to his father, Stalin is all set to be elected unopposed.

Alagiri has been in political hibernation since Karunanidhi expelled him from the party in 2014. The former Union minister was sacked at the height of his fight with Stalin over establishing supremacy in the DMK. He wielded considerable influence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and was the party's organising secretary for the south zone before his expulsion.

With inputs from PTI