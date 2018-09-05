MK Alagiri rally Latest updates: Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri will hold a rally on Wednesday to pay homage to his father, M Karunanidhi who died on 7 August. However, the rally, scheduled to begin at 10 am is touted as a show of strength by his supporters as the late DMK chief's elder son hinted that he will not go down without a fight.
"I am Thalaivar's (late DMK Chief M Karunanidhi) son, so I will do what I said," he told reporters in Chennai when asked about the silent rally proposed by him.
However, he refused to respond to a query on the party's silence to his request to readmit him. Alagiri, who has been claiming since Karunanidhi's death that loyal party workers were with him, had earlier said the DMK would face threat after his rally.
Alagiri had expressed his willingness to accept DMK President MK Stalin's leadership with a rider to readmit him into the party. But the party has formally made no comments on the matter.
The former union minister has been in political hibernation since his expulsion from the party in 2014 by Karunanidhi. He was sacked at the height of his fight with Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 09:33 AM
Highlights
DMK suspended leader for welcoming Alagiri at Chennai airport
The DMK on Tuesday acted strongly against a party functionary for welcoming expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri at the Chennai airport, suspending him for “bringing disrepute to the party”, media reports said.
M Ravi, the area secretary of Velacherry in Chennai, was suspended promptly for showing open support to Alagiri by DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan.
Karunanidhi suspended Alagiri from DMK in 2014
In 2014, then DMK president M Karunanidhi made a choice of his heir apparent by suspending his elder son Alagiri from the party’s primary membership at the height of his tussle with brother Stalin. Although the official reason was a failure to keep the party's discipline and badmouthing the leader of a potential ally, it was clear that Alagiri and Stalin's feud had reached a tipping point.
Those were the days when Alagiri and Stalin supporters openly used to spar on the streets of Tamil Nadu, often indulging in violence.
At the heart of the tussle is Alagiri’s refusal to accept Stalin as Karunanidhi’s heir, even though much of the party apparatus and Karunanidhi himself are with the younger brother.
MK Alagiri to hold silent rally in Chennai today
In what is apparently an escalation in the succession war following the death of former DMK chief M Karunanidhi, his eldest son M Alagiri is all set to address a rally in Chennai today at 10 am, only weeks after Stalin took over as party chief.
Although it is touted to be a public meeting to pay homage to Karunanidhi and celebrate his memory, various reports suggest it is an attempted show of strength to build pressure on Stalin.
09:33 (IST)
Heavy security deployment in Chennai ahead of Alagiri's rally
Over 2,000 police and 100 RAF personnel have been deployed along the rally route between Anna Salai and M Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina beach. A heavy concentration of police force was also seen at the Anna and Karunanidhi memorials.
Input by Sundar N/101Reporters
09:28 (IST)
DMK suspended leader for welcoming Alagiri at Chennai airport
The DMK on Tuesday acted strongly against a party functionary for welcoming expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri at the Chennai airport, suspending him for “bringing disrepute to the party”, media reports said.
M Ravi, the area secretary of Velacherry in Chennai, was suspended promptly for showing open support to Alagiri by DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan.
08:56 (IST)
Karunanidhi suspended Alagiri from DMK in 2014
In 2014, then DMK president M Karunanidhi made a choice of his heir apparent by suspending his elder son Alagiri from the party’s primary membership at the height of his tussle with brother Stalin. Although the official reason was a failure to keep the party's discipline and badmouthing the leader of a potential ally, it was clear that Alagiri and Stalin's feud had reached a tipping point.
Those were the days when Alagiri and Stalin supporters openly used to spar on the streets of Tamil Nadu, often indulging in violence.
At the heart of the tussle is Alagiri’s refusal to accept Stalin as Karunanidhi’s heir, even though much of the party apparatus and Karunanidhi himself are with the younger brother.
08:48 (IST)
MK Alagiri to hold silent rally in Chennai today
In what is apparently an escalation in the succession war following the death of former DMK chief M Karunanidhi, his eldest son M Alagiri is all set to address a rally in Chennai today at 10 am, only weeks after Stalin took over as party chief.
Although it is touted to be a public meeting to pay homage to Karunanidhi and celebrate his memory, various reports suggest it is an attempted show of strength to build pressure on Stalin.