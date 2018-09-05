MK Alagiri rally Latest updates: Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri will hold a rally on Wednesday to pay homage to his father, M Karunanidhi who died on 7 August. However, the rally, scheduled to begin at 10 am is touted as a show of strength by his supporters as the late DMK chief's elder son hinted that he will not go down without a fight.

"I am Thalaivar's (late DMK Chief M Karunanidhi) son, so I will do what I said," he told reporters in Chennai when asked about the silent rally proposed by him.

However, he refused to respond to a query on the party's silence to his request to readmit him. Alagiri, who has been claiming since Karunanidhi's death that loyal party workers were with him, had earlier said the DMK would face threat after his rally.

Alagiri had expressed his willingness to accept DMK President MK Stalin's leadership with a rider to readmit him into the party. But the party has formally made no comments on the matter.

The former union minister has been in political hibernation since his expulsion from the party in 2014 by Karunanidhi. He was sacked at the height of his fight with Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.