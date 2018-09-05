MK Alagiri rally Latest updates: An interesting development in DMK succession politics is that while Alagiri has diluted his stand to accept Stalin's leadership, the latter has maintained a tough stance. The DMK on Tuesday acted strongly against a party functionary for welcoming expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri at the Chennai airport, suspending him for "bringing disrepute to the party".

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri's supporters said that the party must pay heed to their demands. One of Alagiri's aides said that they do not seek any particular position in the party but merely a presence. A substantial crowd has come out in support of Alagiri.

Alagiri's son Dhaya Azhagiri has confirmed that after a public address the congregation will march till the Karunanidhi memorial at Marina beach, where they will pay their respects to the late DMK leader.

Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri will hold a rally on Wednesday to pay homage to his father, M Karunanidhi who died on 7 August. However, the rally, scheduled to begin at 10 am is touted as a show of strength by his supporters as the late DMK chief's elder son hinted that he will not go down without a fight.

"I am Thalaivar's (late DMK Chief M Karunanidhi) son, so I will do what I said," he told reporters in Chennai when asked about the silent rally proposed by him.

However, he refused to respond to a query on the party's silence to his request to readmit him. Alagiri, who has been claiming since Karunanidhi's death that loyal party workers were with him, had earlier said the DMK would face threat after his rally.

Alagiri had expressed his willingness to accept DMK President MK Stalin's leadership with a rider to readmit him into the party. But the party has formally made no comments on the matter.

The former union minister has been in political hibernation since his expulsion from the party in 2014 by Karunanidhi. He was sacked at the height of his fight with Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.